Saturday 4 May 2024

30th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2024 (M)

Ipoh, Perak



All times GMT +8



4 May 2024 16:00 NZL v CAN (RR)

4 May 2024 18:15 KOR v JPN (RR)

4 May 2024 20:30 MAS v PAK (RR)



5 May 2024 16:00 NZL v JPN (RR)

5 May 2024 18:15 KOR v PAK (RR)

5 May 2024 20:30 CAN v MAS (RR)



Pool Standings



Live Scores



Sultan Azlan Shah Cup setting the stage for FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup







In the heart of Malaysia, some of the best hockey nations in the world are about to renew their rivalry, as the 30th edition of the prestigious Sultan Azlan Shah Cup will be played in Ipoh, Malaysia from 4-11 May.







Sultan Azlan Shah Cup team stats and fixtures



By K. Rajan





Organising committee chairman Datuk Mohd Sayuti (third from left) at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup media conference yesterday. - PIC BY L. MANIMARAN







Pakistan coach Oltmans knows us well



By K. Rajan





IPOH: Pakistan’s Dutch coach Roelant Oltmans has a better picture of the Malaysian hockey side because he used to coach the Speedy Tigers. — NSTP/L.MANIMARAN



KUALA LUMPUR: HERE is the irony. Coach Roelant Oltmans admitted that he has a better picture of the Malaysian hockey side than his Pakistan team.







SA Hockey Under 21 IPT 2024 | And then, there were two…







A thrilling rollercoaster of a day at UCT saw the South African Under 21 Hockey IPT close one step closer to its conclusion as the four semi-finals saw hopes both dashed and ignited in search of the glory as the best Junior province in South Africa.







SA Hockey U21 IPT Medal Contenders Face Friday Knockout Semi-Finals Round





North West and Western Province (Pictured in celebration) go top of their 2024 SA Hockey Under 21 IPT pools to qualify for Friday’s semi-finals as favourites in their ties against Western Province and Northern Blues respectively, at the University of Cape Town on Thursday, 2 May, 2024. Photo: Belgotex Sport / SA Hockey



All group stage ties are settled after three days of action at the 2024 SA Hockey Under 21 IPT, and just eight games remain building towards the crowning moment and the tournament winner after Day 3’s action at the University of Cape Town on Thursday, 2 May, 2024.







Past struggles give me energy to strive for bigger achievements: Sumit



The 27-year-old is hoping to be a part of India’s Paris Olympics-bound squad, but he is unfazed by the intense competition for a spot in the final 16.





Sumit Kumar (left) will be part of the Indian team for the upcoming FIH Pro League beginning in Antwerp on May 22. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT



Sumit already has Olympic and Asian Games hockey medals in his cabinet, but more torrid memories are fuelling his dreams of adding another piece of metal into his glittering collection.







Hockey India announces Indian Junior Men’s Hockey team for Europe tour



The team will play five matches across three nations from 20th to 29th May







New Delhi: Hockey India on Saturday announced the Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team that will tour Europe between 20th and 29th May 2024. The team will play five matches across three nations against Belgium, Germany and a Netherlands Club team called Bredase Hockey Vereniging Push.







Day 4 Results: National Women’s Hockey League 2024-2025 (Phase 1)







Ranchi: Day 4 of the National Women’s Hockey League 2024-2025 (Phase 1) saw Hockey Haryana and Hockey Bengal win their respective matches, which took place at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand on Friday.







2024 Hall of Fame Inductee: Amy Hassick







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – During the next month, USA Field Hockey will be celebrating and honoring the 2024 Hall of Fame inductees prior to the celebration, hosted by the U.S. Field Hockey Foundation.



