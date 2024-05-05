Sunday 5 May 2024

30th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2024 (M)

Ipoh, Perak



All times GMT +8



4 May 2024 16:00 NZL v CAN (RR) 7 - 1

4 May 2024 18:15 KOR v JPN (RR) 1 - 2

4 May 2024 20:30 MAS v PAK (RR) 4 - 5



5 May 2024 16:00 NZL v JPN (RR)

5 May 2024 18:15 KOR v PAK (RR)

5 May 2024 20:30 CAN v MAS (RR)



6 May 2024 is a rest day



Pool Standings



Live Scores



FIH Match Centre







Black Sticks score after 17 seconds in 7-1 thrashing of Canada in SAS Cup



By K. Rajan





New Zealand's Scott Boyde (second from right) celebrates scoring against Canada during today’s Sultan Azlan Shah Cup match in Ipoh.



IPOH: New Zealand showed their title credentials by blanking Canada 7-1 in their opening Sultan Azlan Shah (SAS) Cup match at the Azlan Shah Stadium here today.







Japan stun world No. 11 Korea in SAS Cup



By K. Rajan





South Korea (red) in action against Japan in the SAS Cup at Azlan Shah Stadium in Ipoh today. - Pic courtesy from MHC



IPOH: Three-time champions South Korea were stunned 2-1 by world No. 16 Japan in their opening Sultan Azlan Shah Cup (SAS Cup) match in Ipoh today.







Speedy Tigers left to rue mistakes in defeat by Pakistan



By K. Rajan





Malaysia were left to rue crucial errors and bad luck as they lost 5-4 to Pakistan in their opening Sultan Azlan Shah Cup match at the Azlan Shah Hockey Stadium here today. - NSTP/L.MANIMARAN



IPOH: Malaysia were left to rue crucial errors and bad luck as they lost 5-4 to Pakistan in their opening Sultan Azlan Shah Cup match at the Azlan Shah Hockey Stadium here today.







Pakistan rewarded for throwing bodies on the line against Malaysia



By K. Rajan





The Green Shirts suffered bruises and a battering from the Speedy Tigers, and yet their resilience led them to a narrow 5-4 win over Malaysia in the SAS Cup opener at the Azlan Shah Hockey Stadium on Saturday. BERNAMA PIC



IPOH: Pakistan are ready to put bodies on the line to capture their fourth Sultan Azlan Shah (SAS) Cup hockey crown.







Heartbreak as Speedy Tigers lose to Pakistan after last-minute goal in Ipoh



By S. SAKTESH





Don't push me: Pakistan's player Ali Ghazanfar struggling against Speedy Tigers Azahar Amirul during the Sultan Alzlan Shah Cup in Ipoh yesterday. The Star/Ronnie Chin.



IPOH: Azrai Aizad Abu Kamal scored a hattrick but it still wasn’t an ideal start for the national hockey team at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup as they lost 4-5 to Pakistan in their opening round fixture today (May 4).







Pakistan beat Malaysia with last-minute winner



The Green Shirts made a comeback from 3-1 down to 5-4 win





Pakistan and Malaysia's player engage in a duel. — X/Scoopdotmy



Pakistan defeated Malaysia 5-4 with a last-minute winner by Abu Mahmood in their Sultan Azlan Shah Cup match on Saturday in Ipoh, Perak.







Pakistan edge Malaysia 5-4 in Azlan Shah Cup thriller





Pakistani and Malaysian players compete for the ball during their match in theSultan Azlan Shah Cup encounter in Ipoh on May 4, 2024. —X/Scoopdotmy



KARACHI: A stunning hat-trick from Sufyan Khan, and a sensational last-minute goal by Abu Mahmood helped Pakistan snatch victory from the jaws of defeat against Malaysia by 5-4 in a high-scoring Sultan Azlan Shah Cup encounter in Ipoh (Malaysia) on Saturday.







Japan's Asian Games ambition begins with the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup



By K. Rajan





The Japanese players training in Ipoh ahead of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.



IPOH: Japan hope to regain their status as Asian Games champions, and the ongoing Sultan Azlan Shah (SAS) Cup will be the starting point in achieving their long-term mission.







Black Sticks use Ipoh's weather to prepare for Paris Olympics



By K. Rajan





New Zealand players train in Ipoh today ahead of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup. -- Pic from PERAK HA



IPOH: New Zealand are expecting a hot and humid Paris Olympics on July 26-Aug 11, and the world No. 10 believe the experience in Ipoh during the ongoing Sultan Azlan Shah (SAS) Cup will help them prepare for the mission.







SA Hockey Under 21 IPT 2024 | North West and Northern Blues are the champions







Two incredibly thrilling finals brought the curtain down on a highly entertaining and captivating South African Hockey U21 IPT for 2024. After 40 games the identity of our gold medalists is known as North West (Women) and Northern Blues (Men) both triumphed over hosts Western Province in their respective finals.







Day 5 Results: National Women’s Hockey League 2024 (Phase 1)







Ranchi: Day 5 of the National Women’s Hockey League 2024 (Phase 1) saw Hockey Haryana and Hockey Madhya Pradesh win their respective matches, which took place at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand on Saturday.







Hockey Ireland Domestic Weekend Results: Saturday May 4



THE IRISH SENIOR CUP FINALS







WOMEN’S IRISH SENIOR CUP FINAL: RAILWAY UNION 1 CATHOLIC INSTITUTE 0



Railway Union won their first Women’s Irish Senior Cup title since 2013 by beating Catholic Institute 1-0 at Belfield on Saturday. The two sides had met seven days ago in the Champions Trophy semi-final in Havelock Park, Banbridge and it too was a one goal game in favour of the Dublin side. International commitments meant that Railway Union had to do without the services of Sarah Hawkshaw, Michelle and Niamh Carey, Roisin Upton and Katie Mullan. Catholic Institute were missing their forward Naomi Carroll. But these forced omissions didn’t seem to affect either side that significantly.







Watsonians crowned Men’s Scottish Cup champions in Glasgow



Men’s Scottish Cup Final – Watsonians 3-2 Grange







A dramatic late winner saw Watsonians win the Men’s Scottish Cup with a 3-2 win over Grange at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre.



