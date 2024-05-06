Monday 6 May 2024

30th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2024 (M)

Ipoh, Perak



All times GMT +8



5 May 2024 16:00 NZL v JPN (RR) 1 - 4

5 May 2024 18:15 KOR v PAK (RR) 0 - 4

5 May 2024 20:30 CAN v MAS (RR) 2 - 6



6 May 2024 is a rest day



7 May 2024 16:00 CAN v KOR (RR)

7 May 2024 18:15 PAK v JPN (RR)

7 May 2024 20:30 MAS v NZL (RR)



Pool Standings



Japan shock world No. 10 New Zealand in SAS Cup



By K. Rajan





World No.16 Japan pulled off another upset by overcoming Paris Olympics-bound New Zealand 4-1 in today’s Sultan Azlan Shah (SAS) Cup match in Ipoh. -- NSTP/L. MANIMARAN



IPOH: World No.16 Japan pulled off another upset by overcoming Paris Olympics-bound New Zealand 4-1 in today's Sultan Azlan Shah (SAS) Cup match in Ipoh.







Dominant Pakistan in Ipoh.



By Shahid Khan







Pakistan produced a rare show of scintillating hockey to reign supreme in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup (SAS Cup) as the men in green shirts registered a 4-0 victory over South Korea in Ipoh, Malaysia.











Pakistan beat Korea to register second win



The Men in Green defeated Malaysia in first game





Pakistan team celebrate goal. - Facebook/Flash Sukan



Pakistan defeated Korea 4-0 one-sidedly in their second Sultan Azlan Shah Cup match on Sunday in Ipoh, Perak.







Pakistan hit four past South Korea to extend winning start





IPOH: Players of Pakistan and South Korea in action during their Azlan Shah Cup match on Sunday.—courtesy Malaysia Hockey Confederation



IPOH: Pakistan extended their impressive start at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, winning their second successive game by overwhelming South Korea in a dominant 4-0 victory on Sunday.







Pakistan crush South Korea 4-0





Pakistan hockey team players seen in this undated photo.—AFP/File



KARACHI: Pakistan hockey team’s successful journey continued in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup as the Green-shirts crushed South Korea by 4-0 in Ipoh, Malaysia, on Sunday.







Pakistan thrash South Korea 4-0 in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup



LAHORE - Pakistan thrashed South Korea 4-0 to register their second consecutive victory in the ongoing Sultan Azlan Shah Cup on Sunday.







Speedy Tigers thrash Canada for first SAS Cup win



By K. Rajan







IPOH: Sarjit Singh celebrated his first official victory as the national hockey coach when Malaysia thrashed Canada 6-2 in their second Sultan Azlan Shah (SAS) Cup match at the Azlan Shah Stadium, Ipoh, on Sunday.







Speedy Tigers maul Canada for first win at Sultan Azlan Shah Cup



By S. SAKTESH





Sheer joy: Debutant Azimuddin Syakir Kamaruddin celebrates after scoring a goal for Malaysia during the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh. --.RONNIE CHIN/The Star



IPOH: Malaysia captured their first win at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup after defeating Canada 6-2 today (May 5).







Sultan Azlan Shah Cup points table after two round of matches



The tournament is featuring six sides





Pakistan have won two games. - Flash Sukan



Sultan Azlan Shah Cup is in full flow in Ipoh, Malaysia, with Pakistan leading the points table, featuring six sides.







Azlan Shah Cup Records of the Fastest Goals



By Tariq Ali



Scott Boyde of New Zealand scored one of the fastest goals in the history of the international field hockey during the course of the match played between New Zealand and Canada in the 30th Azlan Shah Cup, at Stadium Azlan Shah, Ipoh, Parek, Malaysia 2024











Hat-trick hero Azrai stays positive despite loss



By K. Rajan





Azrai Aizad Abu Kamal fired a hat-trick against Pakistan, but it was still not enough. BERNAMA PIC



IPOH: Azrai Aizad Abu Kamal fired a hat-trick against Pakistan, but it was still not enough.







Hockey team performance reflects selection on merit; Rana Mashhood



ISLAMABAD, May 05 (APP): Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth’s Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan on Sunday said that the consistently excellent performance of the national hockey team in the Azlan Shah Cup was a testament to the selection on merit.







Hockey India announces 22-member Indian Junior Women’s Hockey team for Europe tour



The team will play six matches across three nations from 21st to 29th May







New Delhi: Hockey India on Monday announced the Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team that will tour Europe between 21st and 29th May 2024. The team will play six matches across three nations against Belgium, Germany and Bredase Hockey Vereniging Push and Oranje Rood, two club teams in the Netherlands.







‘Honour’ to wear Grace’s now-retired No.7 hockey shirt





Grace O'Malley-Kumar, pictured right playing for UoN, was remembered on Saturday PIC: Grace O'Malley- Kumar Foundation



The brother of Grace O’Malley-Kumar said it was an “honour” to wear his sister’s shirt as the tournament set up to remember the gifted hockey player was staged in Nottingham.



