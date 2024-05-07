Tuesday 7 May 2024

30th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2024 (M)

Ipoh, Perak



All times GMT +8



6 May 2024 is a rest day



7 May 2024 16:00 CAN v KOR (RR)

7 May 2024 18:15 PAK v JPN (RR)

7 May 2024 20:30 MAS v NZL (RR)



8 May 2024 16:00 PAK v CAN (RR)

8 May 2024 18:15 KOR v NZL (RR)

8 May 2024 20:30 JPN v MAS (RR)



Pool Standings



Live Scores



Upbeat Oltmans optimistic about Pakistan reaching final



By Abdul Mohi Shah





Pakistan hockey team coach Roelant Oltmans speaks to players. — PHF/File



ISLAMABAD: National hockey Head Coach Roelant Oltmans sounded confident about Pakistan’s making it to the final of Azlan Shah Cup, admitting that the match against Japan today (Tuesday) would be crucial from both teams’ prospective.







Japan's 'Samurai hockey' pays dividends in SAS Cup



By K. Rajan





The Japanese players were pressed by the New Zealand players in the Sultan Azlan Shah (SAS) Cup at the Azlan Shah Stadium in Ipoh. NSTP/L.MANIMARAN



IPOH: Japan's Tsubasa Tanaka has set his eyes on beating Pakistan in tomorrow's top-of-the-table clash at the Sultan Azlan Shah (SAS) Cup. Ranked No. 16 in the world, the Samurais have emerged as a surprise package in Ipoh.







Wounded Black Sticks out to bounce back against Speedy Tigers



By K. Rajan





The Malaysian players were pressed by the Canadian players in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup at the Azlan Shah Stadium in Ipoh. NSTP/L.MANIMARAN



IPOH: Being the highest-ranked team, wounded New Zealand will be gunning to return to winning ways when they face Malaysia in tomorrow's Sultan Azlan Shah Cup clash in Ipoh.







Azimuddin dedicates first goal to his father battling cancer



By K. Rajan





Malaysia’s Azimuddin Syakir Kamaruddin celebrates scoring against Canada in Sunday’s Sultan Azlan Shah Cup match at Azlan Shah Stadium, Ipoh. NSTP/L. MANIMARAN



IPOH: Azimuddin Syakir Kamaruddin is living the dream after scoring his first senior international goal at the Sultan Azlan Shah (SAS) Cup.







FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24: Action resumes in two weeks!







The business end of the FIH Hockey Pro League season 5 will get underway from 22 May as a new mini-tournament is set to begin in Antwerp, Belgium. With 6 men’s and 6 women’s teams in action from 22 May to 2 June, fans are guaranteed to be treated to ‘Hockey at its best’!







Day 6 Results: National Women’s Hockey League 2024 (Phase 1)







Ranchi: Day 6 of the National Women’s Hockey League 2024 (Phase 1) witnessed Hockey Bengal and Hockey Association of Odisha register victories in their respective matches, which took place at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand on Monday.







England Hockey Cup: Beeston claim title double





Beeston held off Banbury in men's final PIC: England Hockey



Beeston won the England Hockey Cup double after toasting success at Lee Valley over the weekend.







Shehla steps down as PHF president





This image released on July 23, 2023, shows the vice president of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) and MNA Shehla Raza. — Facebook/Syeda Shehla Raza



KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) senior leader Shehla Raza stepped down from the office of President of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF). “I have sent my resignation to Minister IPC Dr. Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Mashood, and have also presented her resignation to the PHF Congress,” she said while talking to a TV channel on Monday.







Stars on Trees- Legend’s Unique Tribute to Hockey Heroes and Lovers





A unique tribute to Hassan Sardar



Pakistan’s former hockey captain Rasheedul Hassan is one of the very few hockey players in the world to have won gold medals at all the title tournaments: World Cup (1982), Olympics (1984), Asian Games (1982), Asia Cup (1982 & 1985), and even Junior World Cup (1979).



