Wednesday 8 May 2024

Happy birthday PR Sreejesh



30th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2024 (M)

Ipoh, Perak



All times GMT +8



7 May 2024 16:00 CAN v KOR (RR) 0 - 1

7 May 2024 18:15 PAK v JPN (RR) 1 - 1

7 May 2024 20:30 MAS v NZL (RR) 6 - 4



8 May 2024 16:00 PAK v CAN (RR) 5 - 4

8 May 2024 18:15 KOR v NZL (RR)

8 May 2024 20:30 JPN v MAS (RR)



9 May 2024 is a rest day



Pool Standings



Live Scores



FIH Match Centre







Pakistan force last minute equaliser to remain unbeaten.



By Shahid Khan







Pakistan remains top of the table after a hard fought 1-1 draw against Japan at the 30th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh, Malaysia.











Pakistan remain unbeaten with draw against Japan



Rana Waheed scored the equaliser for Pakistan





A glimpse of the match between Pakistan and Japan. - Flash Sukan



Pakistan and Japan played out a 1-1 draw on Tuesday during the ongoing Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh, Malaysia.







Speedy Tigers upset New Zealand for second win in SAS Cup



By K. Rajan





Malaysia kept their hopes of defending the Sultan Azlan Shah (SAS) Cup alive after stunning world No. 10 New Zealand 6-4 in a pulsating clash thanks to the heroics of goalkeeper Hafizuddin Othman. - NSTP/L.MANIMARAN



IPOH: Malaysia kept their hopes of defending the Sultan Azlan Shah (SAS) Cup alive after stunning world No. 10 New Zealand 6-4 in a pulsating clash thanks to the heroics of goalkeeper Hafizuddin Othman.







Malaysia down Olympics-bound Kiwis for second win at Azlan Shah Cup



By S. SAKTESH





Azrai Aizad Abu Kamal (middle) celebrates after scoring his second goal against New Zealand in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh. - RONNIE CHIN/The Star



IPOH: Malaysia defeated Olympics-bound New Zealand 6-4 to get their second win at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup today (May 7).







Sultan Azlan Shah Cup points table after third round of matches



Pakistan continue to occupy the first place after securing a draw against Japan





Pakistan is still unbeaten in the tournament. — X/FlashSukan



The Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2024 is in full flow as six teams are competing for the elusive title that is being played in Malaysia.







Japan coach Anai picks hotshot Azrai as Malaysia's danger man ahead of SAS Cup clash



By K. Rajan





NSTP/L.MANIMARAN



IPOH: Japan coach Yoshihiro Anai has picked Malaysian hotshot Azrai Aizad Abu Kamal as the danger man ahead of their clash in the Sultan Azlan Shah (SAS) Cup on Wednesday.







South Korean goalkeeper completed 200 matches



By Tariq Ali



South Korean goalkeeper Kim Jae-hyeon achieved his 200 international matches during the course of the match played between South Korea and Pakistan in the 30th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, Stadium Azlan Shah, Ipoh, Parek Malaysia, 2024. Now, Kim Jae-hyeon has 201 matches to his credit.







Yves-du-Manoir Stadium: A century long legacy of Olympic excellence







In the heart of Colombes, a serene suburb of Paris, stands the majestic Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, a beacon of sporting heritage and excellence. As the countdown to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris gains momentum, this historic arena prepares to once again witness the electrifying spectacle of hockey, echoing the spirit of its illustrious past.







Paris 2024: The time is ripe for India to rewrite hockey history



A determined men's hockey team is leaving no stone unturned in its quest to climb the podium yet again.



By Rahul Kargal





PR Sreejesh, the veteran custodian, is all set to have another crack at an Olympic medal at Paris 2024. (File photo: PTI)



Bengaluru: Just as visitors make their way into the prestigious Sports Authority of India (SAI) at Bengaluru and go around a bend, they’re greeted by a steep ascent. And as the auto-rickshaw - this correspondent boarded - laboured its way uphill, a group of young men dashed past in a flash.







Netherlands fined for EuroHockey indoor withdrawals





Netherlands women had won third world title in five PIC: WorldSportPics/Frank Uijlenbroek



The Netherlands have been hit with a fine of around 6,000 Euros following their decision to quit international indoor hockey.







Kampong and Rotterdam land playoff spots







The Dutch men’s playoff situation has taken on a clearer picture with Kampong and Rotterdam earning their place in the final four with reigning Dutch and EHL champions Pinoké missing out.







Gantoise joined by EHL qualifiers Brax in women’s final







Gantoise’s women are one step away from a fourth consecutive Belgian women’s title while their final opponents have landed a debut ticket to the EHL FINAL12 next season.







Holcombe great Barry Middleton to depart as player-coach



By Lucas Ball





Barry Middleton in action for Holcombe HC PIC: Martin Waight



Barry Middleton has left his role as Men’s 1s player-head coach at Holcombe Hockey Club after 11 years.







Kwan Browne signs with Holcombe as coach and director of hockey





Holcombe have announced coaching changes PIC: Theresa Waight



Holcombe Hockey Club have signed Kwan Browne as director of hockey and men’s 1s head coach, as the early season coaching changes continue.







Phil Hulbert to lead Perth Thundersticks Women’s squad for third season







After back-to-back bronze medal performances with the Perth Thundersticks women’s team, our head coach is set to go another round.







Day 7 Results: National Women’s Hockey League 2024 (Phase 1)







Ranchi: Day 7 of the National Women’s Hockey League 2024 (Phase 1) witnessed Hockey Bengal and Hockey Haryana win their respective matches, which took place at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand on Tuesday.







Keepers to the fore of development, says coach Kumar



By K. Rajan





National goalkeeping coach S. Kumar (third from right) sharing tips with 10 school students in Ipoh. - Pic from malaysian hockey confederation



KUALA LUMPUR: S. Kumar hopes there will be more focus on the development of hockey goalkeeping for Malaysia to cultivate a steady line of world-class custodians.



