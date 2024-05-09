Pakistan given a scare before overcoming Canada to reach final.

By Shahid Khan







Pakistan secured their place in Sunday's final after close victory over Canada (5-4) at the Azlan Shah Tournament, Ipoh.



In the top against bottom clash, unbeaten Green Shirts were stunned as Canada took a 2-0 lead in the first 17 minutes. Sabir Harbir with an opportunist strike added to Sean Davis’s earlier close-range goal as Canada seeked their first points in the Tournament.



Pakistan rallied and were rewarded as they converted two penalty corners both through their ace penalty corner specialist, Abu Mahmood. He sounded the boards in identical fashion in the 28th and 29th minute. Green Shirts continued their ascendancy in the second half as they struck early when Liaqat Arshad gave them the lead. Two further goals in the space of a minute at end of the 3rd quarter appeared to have settled nerves for Pakistan as the score stood at 5-2,



However as Canadian Sean Davis brought the score to 5-3 at the end of the 3rd quarter and when Buttar Avjot scored with 10 minutes remaining in the match Green Shirts hung on to a close fought victory.



Green Shirts once again ending with a 5-4 scoreline as they had in their 1st match against the holders Malaysia.



Japan with their 2-1 victory later in the day over the hosts Malaysia meant a berth for them in the final.



Thursday is rest day Pakistan’s last pool match on Friday will be against Olympic-bound New Zealand. Although they have secured a place in the final, Green shirts will be keen to keep their unbeaten run in the tournament. This will also be Pakistan’s first encounter against the opponents who defeated them narrowly (3-2) at the Olympics qualifier in January.



Fieldhockey Exclusive