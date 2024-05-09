Thursday 9 May 2024

30th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2024 (M)

Ipoh, Perak



All times GMT +8



8 May 2024 16:00 PAK v CAN (RR) 5 - 4

8 May 2024 18:15 KOR v NZL (RR) 1 - 4

8 May 2024 20:30 JPN v MAS (RR) 2 - 1



9 May 2024 is a rest day



10 May 2024 16:00 NZL v PAK (RR)

10 May 2024 18:15 JPN v CAN (RR)

10 May 2024 20:30 MAS v KOR (RR)



Pool Standings



Pakistan given a scare before overcoming Canada to reach final.



By Shahid Khan







Pakistan secured their place in Sunday's final after close victory over Canada (5-4) at the Azlan Shah Tournament, Ipoh.











Pakistan extend unbeaten run



By K. Rajan





Pakistan players celebrate their goal against Canada during today’s Sultan Azlan Shah Cup match at the Azlan Shah Stadium. - PIC BY L. MANIMARAN



IPOH: Pakistan are in the driver's seat for a berth in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup final after extending their unbeaten run with a 5-4 win over plucky Canada yesterday.







Pakistan edge closer to final with win over Canada



Pakistan beat Canada 5-4 on Wednesday





Pakistan hockey team celebrates after scoring a goal. - Flash Sukan



Pakistan edged closer to the final of the ongoing Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2024 with a 5-4 win over Canada on Wednesday in Ipoh, Malaysia.







Pakistan beat Canada to stay undefeated in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup



Pakistan inch closer to the final of the hockey tournament





Abu Bakr Mahmood scored the first two goals for Pakistan to bring his side back in the game. — X/@_FaridKhan



Pakistan defeated Canada 5-4 in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2024 on Wednesday in Ipoh, Malaysia, inching closer to the final of the hockey tournament.







Pakistan roar into Azlan Shah Cup final



Green shirts will lock horns with Japan on May 11 in Ipoh, Malaysia





Pakistani hockey team celebrating after scoring a goal against South Korea in Ipoh, Malaysia on May 5, 2024. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/FLASH SUKAN



Pakistan and Japan have qualified for the final of the ongoing Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2024 in Ipoh, Malaysia after they finished at the top of the points table.







Good news from Ipoh



The Green Shirts remain undefeated after playing four games in the six-team, single-league tournament



After long long time, there is something to cheer from the hockey field. Pakistan top the tables at Azlan Shah Cup being played in the Malaysian city of Ipoh. The Green Shirts — well, currently in a white uniform — remain undefeated after playing four games in the six-team, single-league tournament. Pakistan downed hosts Malaysia 5-4 in the opener before overwhelming Korea 4-0. They then drew to the gritty Japanese 1-1 and defeated spirited Canadians 5-4 to inch closer to the final.







Malaysia fail to defend SAS Cup after loss to Japan



By K. Rajan





Malaysia’s hopes of defending the Sultan Azlan Shah (SAS) Cup ended after going down 2-1 to Japan in their penultimate round robin match at the Azlan Shah Stadium on Wednesday. - NSTP/ L.MANIMARAN



IPOH: Malaysia's hopes of defending the Sultan Azlan Shah (SAS) Cup ended after going down 2-1 to Japan in their penultimate round robin match at the Azlan Shah Stadium on Wednesday.







Hafizuddin shows his worth



By K. Rajan





National goalkeeper Hafizuddin Othman is fast proving that he can be a worthy successor to the legendary S. Kumar who retired in 2020.



IPOH: National goalkeeper Hafizuddin Othman is fast proving that he can be a worthy successor to the legendary S. Kumar who retired in 2020.







Sultan Azlan Shah points table: Pakistan, Japan qualify for final



Pakistan and Japan will lock horns on May 11





A glimpse of the earlier match between Pakistan and Japan. - Flash Sukan



Pakistan and Japan have qualified for the final of the ongoing Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2024 in Ipoh, Malaysia after they finished at the top of the points table.







Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2024 final: Pakistan to take on Japan on May 11



Flawless Pakistan stay on top of six-team ranking table with three victories and a draw





A glimpse of the earlier match between Pakistan and Japan on May 7, 2024. — Flash Sukan



After exhibiting flawless play in the international hockey tournament, Pakistan reached the final of the ongoing Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2024 in Ipoh, Malaysia, which they would play against Japan on May 11 at the same venue.







Rana Mashhood confident Pakistan will clinch Sultan Azlan Shah Cup trophy



Azhar Khan







Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth's Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan has affirmed his belief that the Pakistan hockey team will win the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup final against Japan and bring the trophy home.







13 hockey coaches complete high performance course







IPOH: A total of 13 participants from five countries successfully completed the High Performance Coach Course organised by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) and the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF), in collaboration with the Raja Ashman Shah Hockey Academy, held over five days here since Saturday.







Olympic Games: History







Do you know when the first Olympic Games took place? Or when field hockey was first included as an Olympic sport?







Kelsey Bing on balancing a career as an engineer with life as a field hockey goalkeeper for Team USA



By Maggie Hendricks





Kelsey Bing. Picture by (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)



When Kelsey Bing is headed to work, she might be going to the start-up Xwing, to pitch in on autonomous flight projects. She could also be headed to training with the U.S. women’s field hockey team.







Den Bosch in touching distance of regular season title







Den Bosch hold all the aces going into the final round of the women’s regular Hoofdklasse season following their 1-1 draw with AH&BC Amsterdam last weekend.







CAM92 the men’s favourites on French finals weekend







CAM92 look like the side to beat in the French men’s final phase this weekend after they finished the regular season dropping just four points from 18 games.







Hockey Ireland Weekend Domestic Fixtures Preview: Saturday May 11 & Sunday May 12







There are two days of finals this coming weekend in two different venues. On Saturday May 11th, 2024, the action will be at Comber Road, home of Lisnagarvey Hockey Club. It’s a huge day for Kilkeel hockey club whose women’s team are in the opening game and whose men’s team are in the closer. The first game is the women’s Irish Hockey Challenge Final which pushes back at 11:45am. It’s an all Ulster tie between Kilkeel and Bangor.







2024 Brisbane Blaze Initial Squads Announced







The stage is set for the upcoming Hockey One season as the 2024 Brisbane Blaze Initial Squads of 40 and 36 have been officially announced.







Hockey Star Phumelela Mbande Embraces Motherhood



Lonwabo M







South Africa’s former Hockey captain and goalkeeper, Phumelela Mbande, retired from playing hockey after representing her country with grace on the global stage. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she was South Africa’s flag-bearer. Now a mom of two, she says retirement has done her a lot of good.







Hockey Australia launches all-new Concussion & Injury Reporting Tool







Hockey Australia is proud to announce the launch of its latest initiative to enhance the safety and well-being of the hockey community.







Derek Keir Announced as New Scottish Hockey CEO







Scottish Hockey is delighted to announce the appointment of Derek Keir as the new Chief Executive Officer







Hoci Cymru pays tribute to Steve Edwards







The Hockey Family are saddened to hear that Steve Edwards of Llandudno, North Wales, passed away on Saturday 13 April 2024.



