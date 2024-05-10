Friday 10 May 2024

30th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2024 (M)

Ipoh, Perak



All times GMT +8



9 May 2024 was a rest day



10 May 2024 16:00 NZL v PAK (RR)

10 May 2024 18:15 JPN v CAN (RR)

10 May 2024 20:30 MAS v KOR (RR)



11 May 2024 16:00 5th RR v 6th RR (5/6) KOR v CAN

11 May 2024 18:15 3rd RR v 4th RR (3/4) MAS v NZL

11 May 2024 20:30 1st RR v 2nd RR (Final) PAK v JPN



Pool Standings



Pakistan to face New Zealand today



Pakistan have already qualified for the final of the event in Ipoh, Malaysia





Pakistan have already qualified for the final, where they will face Japan on Saturday. - FIH



Pakistan will face New Zealand today in their final round-robin match of the ongoing Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh, Malaysia.







Pakistan’s Hannan aims to win final, lauds Roelant Oltmans



Pakistan will face Japan in the final on May 11



By Muneeb Farrukh





Hannan celebrates after scoring a goal. - Facebook/Flash Sukan



KARACHI: Pakistan hockey was at an all-time low when they failed to qualify for the Olympics, where they won three gold medals, for the third consecutive time earlier this year. Additionally, the Green Shirts also failed to qualify for the World Cup, where they bagged gold four times in the past, last year.







Samurais sizzle at SAS Cup



By K. Rajan





Sultan Azlan Shah (SAS) Cup surprise package Japan are not thinking about the final despite booking their berth early. - NSTP/L.MANIMARAN



KUALA LUMPUR: Sultan Azlan Shah (SAS) Cup surprise package Japan are not thinking about the final despite booking their berth early.







Speedy Tigers eye bronze



By K. Rajan





Faizal Saari scored in Malaysia’s match against Japan in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup on Wednesday. - PIC BY L. MANIMARAN



IPOH: The team rebuilding work continues for Malaysia as they play South Korea in Ipoh today for a bronze-medal playoff after failing to defend their Sultan Azlan Shah (SAS) Cup hockey crown.







Pakistan captain Ammad wants govt to 'support hockey like cricket'



The final between Pakistan and Japan will be played on Saturday, May 11





Pakistan hockey team celebrates after scoring a goal. - MHC



Pakistan hockey team’s captain Ammad Butt has urged the government to support hockey like cricket in the country.







Hockey India names 24-member Indian Men’s Hockey Team for FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24



Harmanpreet Singh to Captain while Hardik Singh will serve as his deputy during the Europe leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24







New Delhi: Hockey India on Thursday announced the 24-member Indian Men’s Hockey Team that will take part in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24 to be held in Antwerp, Belgium and London, England.







Harmanpreet – Hardik combo all set for the Europe leg of the FIH Pro League



s2h team







New Delhi: Tested leadership combo of contemporary hockey — Harmanpreet Singh & Hardik Singh — will shoulder a 24-member Indian for the Europe leg of the ongoing FIH Hockey Pro League. Coming after the national team suffering a 0-5 washout at the hands of Australia, the twin-nation tour will be closely monitored, scrutinized and commented. Especially so this is the last testing ground for the chief coach Craig Fulton before Paris.







How Indian hockey star Amit Rohidas became world's best first rusher and penalty corner expert



A three-in-one player, Amit Rohidas is an integral part of the Indian men’s hockey team. Here’s how he became world’s best first rusher.



Ujwal Singh





Amit Rohidas has played 171 matches for India, scoring 28 goals in international hockey. PTI



Born in a family of limited means, Indian hockey player Amit Rohidas only had one option: take risks to change his family’s fortunes. Once he decided to pursue hockey after being inspired by Hockey India president and former Olympian, Dilip Tirkey, who also hails from Odisha’s Sundergarh, the same village as Rohidas, the Indian defender picked the toughest job in the sport, that to be the first rusher and a penalty corner expert.







Hockey’s Mark Tumilty names squad for upcoming Belgium FIH Pro League fixtures







Ireland Men’s Head Coach Mark Tumilty has announced an 22 strong squad to play in the FIH Pro League being hosted in Belgium. The squad will depart for Antwerp on Friday May 17th.







Excitement Builds after Promising Competition at U.S. Masters WMH World Cup Selection Tournament





An immense amount of field hockey experience in one photo: around 125 athletes, each with an approximate average of 40 years of experience.



RICHMOND & WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – U.S. Masters hosted 254 athletes at the Masters World Cup Selection Tournament this past weekend, May 4 to 5, at two locations in Virginia. The event drew new and returning athletes from around the country, aged 35 and older. This selection event will be used to determine which teams and athletes will compete at the 2024 World Masters Hockey (WMH) World Cup this fall.







Gantoise to meet WatDucks in Belgian men’s final







Gantoise will meet Waterloo Ducks in the Belgian men’s championship final knowing they already have an EHL ticket in the back pocket.







Mannheim in pole position heading into German second legs







The German women’s top four from the league phase of the season will hope to make short-work of their Bundesliga quarter-finals following away wins in the first of their best of three fixtures.







Condon latest Old Georgian signing







Old Georgians continue to add big names to their line-up with David Condon the latest to switch to the English champions.







Day 10 Results: National Women’s Hockey League 2024 (Phase 1)







Ranchi: Day 10 of the National Women’s Hockey League 2024 (Phase 1) witnessed Hockey Haryana beat Hockey Madhya Pradesh 3-2 in shootout after the score remained 0-0 at the end of regulation time while Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Hockey Mizoram 2-0 in their respective matches at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand on Thursday.







Oxford Hockey Club hail outreach programme as state school juniors lift title







Oxford Hockey Club’s U16 girls’ team claimed the prestigious title of National Champions at the Nottingham Hockey Centre last month, with half of the club’s winning side hailing from state schools.



