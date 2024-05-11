Saturday 11 May 2024

30th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2024 (M)

Ipoh, Perak



All times GMT +8



10 May 2024 16:00 NZL v PAK (RR) 1 - 1

10 May 2024 18:15 JPN v CAN (RR) 3 - 1

10 May 2024 20:30 MAS v KOR (RR) 1- 0



11 May 2024 16:00 5th RR v 6th RR (5/6) KOR v CAN

11 May 2024 18:15 3rd RR v 4th RR (3/4) MAS v NZL

11 May 2024 20:30 1st RR v 2nd RR (Final) JPN v PAK



Pakistan remain unbeaten after 1-1 draw against Kiwis



By Shahid Khan







Pakistan and New Zealand played out a 1-1 on the final pool stages day at the 30th Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh, Malaysia.



Green shirts had already booked their final place earlier and remained unbeaten in the tournament with 11 points after 5 matches.



10th world ranked New Zealand the only Olympics bound team at Tournament took the lead through Luke Holmes before Pakistan’s ace penalty corner striker Abu Mahmood grabbed the equaliser in the third quarter.



Pakistan went looking desperately for the winner in the last quarter against opposition who had ousted them from Paris Olympics four month earlier in the Olympics Qualifier. They were unable to convert any of the four-penalty corner they forced as the gamed ended 1-1.



Pakistan’s performance in the Su should be a morale booster for the team especially because the team has to feature in the FIH Nations Cup in Gniezno, Poland, from May 31 to June 9 as well. The Nations Cup is important because the winning team will have the opportunity to play in the FIH Hockey Pro League for the 2024-25 season.



In the bronze medal match hosts Malaysia will play New Zealand and wooden spoonists will be contested by South Korea and Canada.



Pakistan team celebrates after scoring a goal. - Facebook/FlashSukan



Japan defy odds to reach their first-ever SAS Cup final



By K. Rajan





Japan’s Naru Kimura (right) in action against Canada’s Flynn McCulloch in today’s Sultan Azlan Shah Cup match at Azlan Shah Stadium, Ipoh. BERNAMA PIC



IPOH: World No. 16 Japan will go into tomorrow's Sultan Azlan Shah (SAS) Cup final against Pakistan as round-robin champions following a 3-1 win over Canada here today.







Speedy Tigers lucky to edge Korea in SAS Cup



By K. Rajan





Malaysia wrapped up their Sultan Azlan Shah (SAS) Cup round-robin stage with a 1-0 win over bottom side South Korea today. - NSTP/L.MANIMARAN



IPOH: Malaysia wrapped up their Sultan Azlan Shah (SAS) Cup round-robin stage with a 1-0 win over bottom side South Korea today.







Sultan Azlan Shah Cup points table after fifth round matches



The Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2024 saw the conclusion of round matches with Japan and Pakistan finishing as the top two teams on the points table as both remained unbeaten throughout the round-robin matches.







SASC: Malaysia to polish Kiwis for bronze finish





IPOH: Malaysia will meet New Zealand in the play-off for bronze in tomorrow’s last fixture for the host nation of the 30th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup (SASC) invitational hockey tournament.







Pakistan chase for fourth Sultan Azlan Shah Cup crown



By K. Rajan





Pakistan’s Ashraf Rana Waheed (in green) in action against New Zealand in today’s Sultan Azlan Shah match at Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh. PIC BY L. MANIMARAN.



IPOH: Pakistan coach Roelant Oltmans believes his players' individual brilliance will be the key factor when they face Japan in the final of the Sultan Azlan Shah (SAS) Cup today.







Pakistan, Japan to compete for Azlan Shah Hockey Cup title in final today



Pakistan and Japan will face each other in the much-anticipated final of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2024 today.







Pakistan hockey team to be rewarded if they win Sultan Azlan Shah Cup



Pakistan hockey team will be rewarded if they beat Japan tomorrow and win the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh, Malaysia.







Veteran Faizal urges young Speedy Tigers not to feel disheartened



By K. Rajan





Forward Faizal Saari (left) hopes the newcomers in the national hockey team will not feel disheartened following the failure to reach the final of the Sultan Azlan Shah (SAS) Cup. NSTP/L.MANIMARAN



IPOH: Forward Faizal Saari hopes the newcomers in the national hockey team will not feel disheartened following the failure to reach the final of the Sultan Azlan Shah (SAS) Cup.







Malaysia eye final at women's Indoor Hockey Asia Cup



By Aftar Singh







KUALA LUMPUR: The national women's team are confident of reaching the final of the Indoor Hockey Asia Cup in Chonburi, Thailand, which starts on May 13.







Women’s squad tasked to reach final in Chonburi



IPOH: Twelve skilled women players have been tasked to go one step better in the Indoor Hockey Asian Cup starting on Monday at the Thailand National Sports University in Chonburi.



