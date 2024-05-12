Sunday 12 May 2024

11 May 2024 16:00 KOR v CAN 4 - 1

11 May 2024 18:15 MAS v NZL 2 - 3

11 May 2024 20:30 JPN v PAK. 2 - 2 ( SO 4 - 1)



Japan pip Pakistan in dramatic penalty-shoot out to win Azlan Shan Cup for the first time.



Pakistan had to settle for silver medal at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh, Malaysia after they lost 4-1 on a penalty shoot out to Japan.











IPOH: Japan created history by winning the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup title for the first time here today.







Japan have defeated Pakistan in the final of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup after claiming a 4-1 win on penalty shootout in Ipoh, Malaysia.







After coming near to victory, Pakistan faced defeat against Japan in penalty shootout by 4-1 in the final match, losing bid to win the Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup 2024.







IPOH - Japan were crowned the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2024 champions as they secured a nerve-testing 4-1 victory over Pakistan in the penalty shoot-out.







Japan defeated Pakistan in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in a penalty shootout on Saturday after the game between the two Asian sides ended in a draw in normal time.







Japan won the Gold medal defeating Pakistan in the tie breaker by 4-1 after the full time score was levelled at 2-2 in the final match of the 30th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, Ipoh, 2024.











Japan's goalkeepers were coached by a former Pakistan player



Japan’s goalkeeper Takumi Kitagawa and Takashi Yoshikawa were coached by former Pakistani player and legend, Salman Akbar, during the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup which they won by beating Pakistan in the final.







PM Shehbaz lauds Pakistan hockey team



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday lauded the Pakistan hockey team for qualifying for the final of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh, Malaysia.







Sports Minister Punjab announces prize money for Pakistan Hockey team



Sports Minister Punjab Faisal Khokhar has announced prize money of Rs.2 million for the Pakistan Hockey team after they finished second in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.







Former players criticise Pakistan Hockey Federation’s cash reward announcement for winning Azlan Shah Cup



The Pakistan Hockey Federation’s decision to give cash rewards to the members of the national team if it wins the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup has come under sharp criticism from some former internationals, who want the PHF to first clear pending dues of players and salaries of its staff.







Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Speedy Tigers finish fourth after defeat by Kiwis





THE new-look national hockey team threw away several golden opportunities, including a penalty stroke, to go down 3-2 to New Zealand and finish fourth in the 30th edition of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup invitational tournament at the Azlan Shah Hockey Stadium here today.







Coach Sarjit proud of Speedy Tigers' campaign in SAS Cup



By K. Rajan





Young Koreans finish fifth in SAS Cup



By K. Rajan





13 May 2024 10:00 MAS v VIE (Pool A)

13 May 2024 11:15 IRI v OMA (Pool A)

13 May 2024 12:30 INA v CAM (Pool B)

13 May 2024 17:30 KAZ v VIE (Pool A)

13 May 2024 18:45 MAS v OMA (Pool A)

13 May 2024 20:00 THA v SGP (Pool B)



We are working to be in best shape possible for Paris: India men's hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh



BENGALURU: The Indian men's hockey team has identified areas that "needed attention" following its whitewash by Australia in the five-Test series and is ready for the tough European leg of the Pro League, said skipper Harmanpreet Singh on Sunday.







‘It provided a comprehensive understanding of our team dynamics,’ says Salima Tete on playing a friendly series against South Africa



The six-match series was held at SAI, Bengaluru from 3rd to 11th May







Bengaluru: Salima Tete, who was recently appointed as the Captain of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team, shared her insights following an exhilarating six-match friendly series against South Africa, held at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) here from 3rd to 11th May. The series, showcasing intense competition, served as a pivotal platform for India to fine-tune their strategies ahead of the upcoming European leg of the FIH Pro League 2023-24.







HockeyIreland Weekend Domestic Results – Saturday May 11th 2024



Bangor, Lisnagarvey and Kilkeel secure Irish Cup Final Victories







A very historic weekend for the Kilkeel Hockey Club saw their women’s team take part in the first final of the day, the Irish Hockey Challenge Women’s competition decider. As fate would have it, it was an all Ulster, all County Down match up, against Bangor. The match was the first of three finals being played at the home venue of Lisnagarvey in Hillsborough, County Down so neither side had a particularly long distance to travel for the final.



