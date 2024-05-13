Monday 13 May 2024

Women's Indoor Asia Cup 2024

Chonburi (THA)



All times GMT +7



13 May 2024 10:00 MAS v VIE (Pool A) 25 - 0

13 May 2024 11:15 IRI v OMA (Pool A) 8 - 0

13 May 2024 12:30 INA v CAM (Pool B) 4 - 2

13 May 2024 17:30 KAZ v VIE (Pool A)

13 May 2024 18:45 MAS v OMA (Pool A)

13 May 2024 20:00 THA v SGP (Pool B)



14 May 2024 10:00 VIE v IRI (Pool A)

14 May 2024 11:15 MAS v KAZ (Pool A)

14 May 2024 12:30 SGP v CAM (Pool B)

14 May 2024 17:30 IRI v MAS (Pool A)

14 May 2024 18:45 KAZ v OMA (Pool A)

14 May 2024 20:00 INA v THA (Pool B)



75 days to go for the Paris 2024 Olympics



The Indian Men’s Hockey Team will begin their Olympic campaign against New Zealand on 27th July







Bengaluru: In 75 days, the Indian Men’s Hockey Team will take the field at the Yves-du-Manior Stadium in Paris to end their 44-year Gold Medal drought. To realize this dream, they will have to overcome the reigning Olympic Champions Belgium (World No. 2), Australia (World No. 3), Argentina (World No. 7), New Zealand (World No. 10), and Ireland (World No. 11) in Pool B, and secure a top-four finish in the pool to progress to the Quarter-Finals.







'Eager to showcase my skills,' says India midfielder Raheel ahead of FIH Pro League



Raheel has been selected for India's 24-member squad for their FIH Pro League matches in Antwerp and London.





Mohammed Raheel Mouseen is set to play in the FIH Pro League in Europe. (Photo credit: Hockey India)



Hailing from Bengaluru, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen belongs to a family that has hockey in its blood. His grandfather, Mohammed Amiruddin, and his father, Mohammed Naseerudin, played significantly in the domestic circuit, while his brother, Mohammed Nayeemuddin, made it to the Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team.







'We are in the last stages of intense training block': Harmanpreet Singh



The Indian men's hockey team are currently undergoing intense training ahead of their FIH Pro League campaign in Europe.





Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh



The Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh said they identified and worked on the areas they needed to work on following 0-5 drubbing in the Test series against Australia during their Down Under tour last month.







Samurais are a rising Asian power



By K. Rajan





Japan players celebrate with the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup after beating Pakistan in the final at the Azlan Shah Stadium on Saturday. - PIC BY L. MANIMARAN



JAPAN are turning into a new force in Asian hockey after clinching their maiden Sultan Azlan Shah (SAS) Cup by overcoming heavyweights Pakistan in the final in Ipoh.







Malaysia's new goal-scoring machine



By K. Rajan





Malaysia’s Azrai Aizad Abu Kamal (centre) emerged top scorer in the Sultan Azlan Shah (SAS) Cup with eight goals, including two hat-tricks against Pakistan and New Zealand. - BERNAMA PIC



AZRAI Aizad Abu Kamal is becoming a hockey goal-machine for Malaysia.







Hero’s welcome for hockey team in Lahore after winning silver medal in Azlan Shah Cup





The Pakistan hockey team was given a heroic welcome on their arrival in Lahore on Sunday.—Photo courtesy: Screebgrab taken from Imran Siddique’s X account



The Pakistan hockey team was given a hero’s welcome on their arrival in Lahore on Sunday following their silver medal finish at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, where they narrowly lost in the final to a defensively stoic Japanese side on penalties.







Rising from ashes



Sultan Azlan Shah Cup final between Pakistan and Japan not only showcased an enthralling battle on the turf but also marked a significant moment in Pakistan’s hockey history. Despite Japan clinching victory in a penalty shootout after a draw in regular time, Pakistan’s journey to the final after a 13-year hiatus deserves commendation.







The elusive Cup



The momentum achieved at Azlan Shah Cup must not be squandered



Pakistan played well at the Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia – far better than they have over the last so many years – but failed to win the final fight, against Japan. Reaching the final winning all their round matches – against Malaysia, Korea, Japan, Canada and New Zealand – Team Pakistan was expected to lift Azlan Shah Cup, after a long gap of 21 years. The fact that Green Shirts made it to the final of the 30th edition of the Malaysian tournament after 13 years does point to a sort of revival of hockey in the country.







Prime minister announces massive prize money for Pakistan hockey team



The Pakistani team lost to Japan in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup final





Shehbaz Sharif (L) has announced a prize money for Pakistan hockey team. — Reuters/Flash Sukan



The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, announced massive prize money for the Pakistan hockey team after they reached the final of the recently-held Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2024.







Punjab Sports Minister announces Rs2mln for finalist hockey team







LAHORE - Punjab Sports Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar has announced a reward of Rs 2 million. This announcement came after the team’s spirited effort led them to secure a second-place finish in the tournament, marking a significant achievement after several years.







Updated hockey rankings after Japan beat Pakistan in Azlan Shah Cup final



The final was decided on a penalty shootout after the game ended 2-2 in normal time





Pakistan men’s hockey team players celebrate after scoring against Japan in the final. — Flash Sukan



Pakistan men’s hockey team fell further in the recently updated FIH rankings after losing to Japan in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup final on Saturday.







Bloemendaal get EHL ticket stamped







HC Bloemendaal won their EHL Men’s tickey with a hard-fought win over Klein Zwitserland at ’t Kopje, staying out of range of Oranje-Rood.







Den Bosch ease to EHL ticket with eight goal win







Den Bosch got the result they needed with the minimum of fuss to ensure they will return to EHL Women next season thanks to an 8-0 win over Tilburg.







Gantoise’s magnificent seven sets base for men’s title







Gantoise’s magnificent seven on Saturday meant they won the Belgian men’s national title at a canter, retaining the title in some style in Antwerp.







Gantoise storm to fourth successive women’s title







Gantoise’s women are Belgian champions for the fourth successive year as they won their final double-header over the weekend 5-3 on aggregate against Braxgata.







Campo’s women keep 100% EHL qualifying record going







Club de Campo’s women have been proclaimed champion of the regular competition of the Iberdrola League, bringing with it a return to next year’s Euro Hockey League.







Arminen win first Austrian ticket to EHL KO16







SV Arminen’s men have assured themselves a spot at next season’s Euro Hockey League thanks to a 6-3 win over HDI WAC, guaranteeing them first place in the Austrian league.







Hockey Ireland Weekend Domestic Results: Sunday May 12







IRISH JUNIOR CUP FINAL (WOMEN): RAILWAY UNION 1 LORETO 1 [Railway win shoot out 6-5]



Railway Union started the game strongly and dominated possession in the opening stages. They took the lead through a Kate Lloyd goal from open play in the 6th minute. Loreto grew into the game as the quarter progressed and finished the first half strongly. It remained 1-0 at half-time to Railway Union, however the equaliser came from a well-worked move by Loreto which resulted in Sophie Maxwell finishing from open play in 46th minute. Heading into the fourth quarter it was still 1-1. And it remained that way until the final hooter, and we were faced with a shoot-out.



