Tuesday 14 May 2024

Women's Indoor Asia Cup 2024

Chonburi (THA)



All times GMT +7



13 May 2024 10:00 MAS v VIE (Pool A) 25 - 0

13 May 2024 11:15 IRI v OMA (Pool A) 8 - 0

13 May 2024 12:30 INA v CAM (Pool B) 4 - 2

13 May 2024 17:30 KAZ v VIE (Pool A) 28 -0

13 May 2024 18:45 MAS v OMA (Pool A) 12 - 1

13 May 2024 20:00 THA v SGP (Pool B) 8 - 0



14 May 2024 10:00 VIE v IRI (Pool A) 0 - 18

14 May 2024 11:15 MAS v KAZ (Pool A) 1 - 5

14 May 2024 12:30 SGP v CAM (Pool B) 0 - 1

14 May 2024 17:30 IRI v MAS (Pool A)

14 May 2024 18:45 KAZ v OMA (Pool A)

14 May 2024 20:00 INA v THA (Pool B)



15 May 2024 10:00 SGP v INA (Pool B)

15 May 2024 11:15 OMA v VIE (Pool A)

15 May 2024 12:30 THA v CAM (Pool B)

15 May 2024 13:45 IRI v KAZ (Pool A)

15 May 2024 17:15 4th Pool B v 5th Pool A (7-9th Place)

15 May 2024 18:45 1st Pool A v 2nd Pool B (Semi-Final 1)

15 May 2024 20:15 1st Pool B v 2nd Pool A (Semi-Final 2)



Malaysian women score 37 goals on first day of Indoor Hockey Asia Cup



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia (yellow-black) in action against Vietnam in today's Indoor Hockey Asia Cup Group A match in Chonburi, Thailand, today. - Pic courtesy from MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia got off to a flying start in the women's Indoor Hockey Asia Cup, scoring impressive wins in Group A in Chonburi, Thailand, today.







Iran down Oman at 2024 Women's Indoor Hockey Asia Cup







TEHRAN – Iran hammered Oman 8-0 in the 2024 Women's Indoor Hockey Asia Cup on Monday.







Asia Cup tests Việt Nam's women's hockey team



Việt Nam will continue their journey with a match against Iran on Tuesday, followed by a match against Oman on Wednesday.





Việt Nam (in white jersey) faced Malaysia in the AHF Women's Indoor Asia Cup. — Photo courtesy of the Asian Hockey Federation



HÀ NỘI — Two defeats against Malaysia and Kazakhstan in the opening games of Pool A at the AHF Women's Indoor Asia Cup in Thailand, show that Việt Nam are currently in a developmental phase for women's hockey.







‘I want to be consistent with my performance,’ says Indian Men’s Hockey Team Midfielder Mohammed Raheel Mouseen



Raheel has made the 24-member squad for the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 matches in Antwerp and London







Bengaluru: Hailing from Bengaluru, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen belongs to a family that has hockey in its blood. His grandfather, Mohammed Amiruddin, and his father, Mohammed Naseerudin, played significantly in the domestic circuit, while his brother, Mohammed Nayeemuddin, made it to the Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team. Raheel is now carrying the baton further, all set to play in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 after making the 24-member squad for the mini-tournament in Antwerp and London.







We will try out best combinations before final squad for Olympics is selected: Harmanpreet



India, currently third in the points table, behind the Netherlands and Australia, will play Belgium and Argentina in Antwerp between May 22 and 26.





FILE PHOTO: Indian hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh during the practice session ahead of a FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 match at Birsa Munda stadium in Rourkela. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/ The Hindu



India will put to test its best strategies and combinations during the European leg of the FIH Pro League as it would be the last opportunity to shortlist the final squad for the Paris Olympics, said men’s hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh on Tuesday.







South Africa to crowd fund their way to Paris



Olympic participation crucial to keep interest in the sport alive in Rainbow Nation



Manuja Veerappa





South African women's hockey team at SAI Bengaluru. (TOI Photo)



BENGALURU: For the past four years, the South African women's hockey team players have kept their Paris Olympics dream alive by sacrificing their professional and education priorities, which according to co-captain Erin Christie, "pays their bills, which hockey doesn't."







Pakistan hockey captain opens up about qualifying for World Cup, Olympics



Ammad Butt led Pakistan to the final of Sultan Azlan Shah Cup recently





Pakistan hockey team celebrates after scoring a goal. - Facebook/FlashSukan



Pakistan hockey team’s captain Ammad Butt believes that the national side can qualify for the World Cup and Olympics if proper support continues.







Reviving the Spirit of Sports



By Syeda Amnah Batool



As we proudly claim hockey as our national sport, it’s disheartening to see the dwindling enthusiasm among our youth. Recently, the national hockey team has received unprecedented appreciation from all levels of leadership in Pakistan, including the Prime Minister, for their outstanding performance in the Azlan Shah Hockey Cup. This recognition has given the team a much-needed boost, and the sport of hockey has once again gained prominence in the country after many years.







‘Players working as drivers to make ends meet’: Hockey captain requests restoration of departments



Abdul Ghaffar







Lamenting that players of Pakistan’s national hockey team were working as drivers to make ends meet, captain Ammad Shakeel Butt on Monday called for the restoration of hockey departments to provide reliable income streams to athletes.







Excitement building for Junior Pan American Championships



Surrey, BC plays host to the Junior Pan American Championships at Tamanawis Park







With less than two months to go until the Junior Pan American Championships begin, the excitement is palpable not only for our Canadian junior athletes but also for the local community.







Lille’s men land French national title







Lille MHC won the French men’s national title and, with it, a spot at next season’s EHL KO16 as they won a dramatic shoot-out over CAM92.







Long Rot-Weiss run in EHL comes to an end in German quarters







One of the longest continuous run in the men’s Euro Hockey League will come to an end next season as Rot-Weiss Köln missed out on a place in the German final four.







Onana and Basterra add to Léo firepower







Royal Léopold’s men have made a couple of eye-catching signings with Nelson Onana and Jose Basterra adding even more firepower to their front lines.







Middleton confirmed as new Surbiton coach







Barry Middleton has been confirmed as the new head coach of Surbiton’s men following an 11-year spell at Holcombe, taking on the reins after Mark Pearn stepped down recently.







Ollie Willars joins Marlborough College as head of hockey







Marlborough College has appointed former England and Great Britain defender Ollie Willars as the school’s new head of hockey.







Saudi Hockey Federation announces tournament in Western Region to be played in Jeddah



The tournament will feature six teams comprising 60 players





The Saudi Hockey Federation announced on Monday it was organizing the Saudi Arabia Western Region Championship. (Supplied)



LONDON: The Saudi Hockey Federation announced on Monday it was organizing the Saudi Arabia Western Region Championship, which will kick off next Friday at the sports hall of Al-Ittihad Club in Jeddah.







2024 Hall of Fame Inductee: Dr. Christine Grant







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Continuing this month, USA Field Hockey is celebrating and honoring the 2024 Hall of Fame inductees prior to the celebration, hosted by the U.S. Field Hockey Foundation.







Hoci Cymru joins clubs in having defibrillator donated by charity RALPHH







Hoci Cymru has become the latest organisation to receive a free defibrillator from charity RALPHH, with the equipment being stationed at the National Hockey Centre in Sophia Gardens.







Vale Pat Nilan







One of Australian hockey’s most revered players, Patrick Joseph Nilan OAM, has died, aged 82.







‘A true gentleman’: Wakefield Hockey Club pay tribute to Geoff Leighton







Geoff Leighton had been a member of Wakefield Hockey Club for over 60 years joining in 1960 and was the oldest member of the club and the last remaining member of the original Sandal Hockey Club.



