Wednesday 15 May 2024

Women's Indoor Asia Cup 2024

Chonburi (THA)



All times GMT +7



14 May 2024 10:00 VIE v IRI (Pool A) 0 - 18

14 May 2024 11:15 MAS v KAZ (Pool A) 1 - 5

14 May 2024 12:30 SGP v CAM (Pool B) 0 - 1

14 May 2024 17:30 IRI v MAS (Pool A) 2 - 4

14 May 2024 18:45 KAZ v OMA (Pool A) 8 - 0

14 May 2024 20:00 INA v THA (Pool B) 1 - 7



15 May 2024 10:00 SGP v INA (Pool B) 1 - 2

15 May 2024 11:15 OMA v VIE (Pool A) 1 - 0

15 May 2024 12:30 THA v CAM (Pool B) 5 - 1

15 May 2024 13:45 IRI v KAZ (Pool A) 1 - 5

15 May 2024 17:15 SGP v VIE (7-9th Place)

15 May 2024 18:45 KAZ v INA (Semi-Final 1)

15 May 2024 20:15 THA v MAS (Semi-Final 2)



16 May 2024 15:30 OMA v SGP/VIE (7/8th Place)

16 May 2024 17:00 IRI v CAM (5/6th Place)

16 May 2024 18:30 Loser KAZ/INA v Loser THA/MAS (3/4th Place)

16 May 2024 20:00 Winner KAZ/INA v Winner THA/MAS (Final)



Malaysian women reach Indoor Hockey Asia Cup semi-finals



Malaysia (in blue) in action against Kazakhstan in a women’s Indoor Hockey Asia Cup match today. -PIC COURTESY OF MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reached the semi-finals of the women's Indoor Hockey Asia Cup when they defeated Iran 4-2 in a Group A match in Chonburi, Thailand, today.







Iran beaten by Malaysia at 2024 Women's Indoor Hockey







TEHRAN, May 14 (MNA) – Iran were defeated against Malaysia 4-2 in the 2024 Women's Indoor Hockey Asia Cup on Tuesday.







Indian Men's Hockey Team leaves for FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 in Europe



The Harmanpreet Singh-led side will take on Argentina and Belgium in Antwerp followed by matches against Germany and Great Britain in London starting 22nd May







Bengaluru: The Indian Men's Hockey Team left for Antwerp, Belgium in the early hours of Tuesday morning for the Europe leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 where the winner of this season will be determined. India, currently placed third in the points table, behind table toppers Netherlands and Australia, will take on hosts Belgium and Argentina in Antwerp between 22nd May to 26th May followed by matches against Germany and Great Britain from 1st June to 9th June in London.







FIH Hockey Nations Cup 2022/23: A statistical rewind







The FIH Hockey Nations Cup 2023/24 is almost upon us! The men’s tournament begins in Gniezno, Poland on 31 May, while the women’s tournament will follow shortly after, starting on 3 June in Terrassa, Spain, with both events concluding on 9 June. With many teams from the inaugural edition returning to the competition, we are taking a look at the numbers behind the first edition of the competition, played in Potchefstroom, South Africa (men’s) and Valencia, Spain (women’s).







Vantage Black Sticks stars set to shine at Nations Cup







International hockey continues to come thick and fast with the departure of the Vantage Black Sticks Men and Women early next week for the FIH Nations Cup.







Defying the odds: The incredible comeback story of Mike Delaney







Stories of resilience and determination are commonplace in sport, but perhaps none come close to the story of Black Sticks Assistant Coach Mike Delaney as he battled back from a life-altering swimming accident back in 2007, at 18 years old, to inspire people both on and off the turf







IRL Women’s Hockey Squad for upcoming FIH Nations Cup in Spain Announced







Dublin: Interim Head Coach of the Ireland Women’s National team, Facu Quiroga, has announced an 18 strong squad to play in the FIH Nations Cup being hosted in Terrassa, Spain this June.







McFerran ruled out of Ireland squad for Nations Cup



The 28-year-old has been capped 73 times by Ireland





Ireland goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran Image source, Getty Images



Ireland goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran will miss the FIH Nations Cup in Spain in June due to injury.







Pakistan hockey team’s schedule confirmed before FIH Nation’s Cup



Pakistan team will play matches in the Netherlands



Pakistan hockey team. - Twitter/@MoinShakeel1



KARACHI: Pakistan hockey team’s schedule was confirmed on Tuesday ahead of the FIH Nations’s Cup.







How SA Women's Hockey Team Crowdfunded Their Way To Paris Olympics



The South African women's hockey team is on a mission - a mission to defy financial odds and represent their nation on the grand stage of the Paris Olympics.



Image: GSport



The South African women's hockey team is on a mission - a mission to defy financial odds and represent their nation on the grand stage of the Paris Olympics. Led by stalwarts Erin Christie and Quanita Bobbs, along with the guidance of coach Giles Bonnet, this team is not just striving for personal glory but also aiming to inspire future generations of athletes in their country.







Taylor Curran retires from Men’s National Team



Curran retires with 214 international caps to his name





Taylor Curran remembers his first senior national team camp in 2009, like it was yesterday. He was just 16 years old, playing provincially for Team BC and hadn’t yet been identified for the junior national program. He said he had the best camp of his life. A month later, he was in Russia, getting his first senior international caps.







National Hockey team receives Rs30M reward



Punjab CM boosts prize money and pledges full support for hockey development







Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif invited the national hockey team to the Chief Minister’s office on Tuesday and gave them a check of Rs30 million for winning a silver medal in the Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament.







Eight North Coast hockey players selected for SA World Cup teams



The World Cup, alternating between Auckland, New Zealand, and Cape Town based on the age category, offers local players an opportunity to compete against international opponents.





The South African women's 40-year age group hockey team which will take on international competition in October. Genevieve Chisholm and Lauren Glossop represent the North Coast.



Eight North Coast hockey stars will represent South Africa in the upcoming Masters Hockey World Cup.







Guy Elliott reappointed as SA U21 Hockey Men’s Head Coach







The South African Hockey Association is pleased to announce that Guy Elliott has been reappointed to the role as head coach of the South Africa Under 21 Men. Elliott who held this position since June 2022 led the South Africans to the Junior World Cup in Malaysia last year, where they finished in 10th place.







Cindy Brown appointed as SA Hockey U21 Women’s Coach







South African Hockey announce the appointment of Olympian Cindy Brown as the SA U21 Women’s Head Coach through to the next FIH Junior World Cup. She will be assisted by Nolwazi Nkabinde. Brown succeeds former national team mate Lenise Marais who oversaw both the 2021 and 2023 adventures.







Hockey India launches Coaching Course Level Basic to foster development of aspiring coaches



The course is scheduled to be held online from 24th to 29th June 2024



New Delhi: Hockey India, the apex body for hockey in the nation, on Wednesday announced the commencement of the Coaching Course Level Basic, catering to individuals keen on pursuing coaching careers, including former players. The course is part of the Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Development Program and aims to cultivate and educate aspiring coaches, providing them with a platform to advance towards FIH Level Coaching Courses.







Great Britain Hockey ace Tess Howard laments heartbreaking reason women are being driven away from sport - as she details how 'oversexualised' kit left her feeling 'shame and awkwardness'



Great Britain Hockey star Tess Howard has shed light on the heartbreaking reason many girls are bring driven away from sport.



