Thursday 16 May 2024

Women's Indoor Asia Cup 2024

Chonburi (THA)



All times GMT +7



15 May 2024 10:00 SGP v INA (Pool B) 1 - 2

15 May 2024 11:15 OMA v VIE (Pool A) 1 - 0

15 May 2024 12:30 THA v CAM (Pool B) 5 - 1

15 May 2024 13:45 IRI v KAZ (Pool A) 1 - 5

15 May 2024 17:15 SGP v VIE (7-9th Place) 15 - 0

15 May 2024 18:45 KAZ v INA (Semi-Final 1) 3 - 3 (SO 2- 1)

15 May 2024 20:15 THA v MAS (Semi-Final 2) 2 - 1



16 May 2024 15:30 OMA v SGP (7/8th Place)

16 May 2024 17:00 IRI v CAM (5/6th Place)

16 May 2024 18:30 INA v MAS (3/4th Place)

16 May 2024 20:00 KAZ v THA (Final)



Malaysia's indoor hockey team eliminated by Thailand



By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia failed to qualify for the Asia Cup women's indoor hockey final after a 2-1 loss to hosts and defending champions Thailand in Chonburi today.







Iran lose to Kazakhstan at 2024 Women's Indoor Hockey Asia Cup







TEHRAN – Iran lost to Kazakhstan 5-1 in the 2024 Women's Indoor Hockey Asia Cup on Wednesday.



Iran defeated Oman and Vietnam and lost to Malaysia and Kazakhstan and finished third in Pool A.







Hockey Internationals Deirdre Duke, Anna O’Flanagan and Chloe Watkins Announce their Retirements







Dublin: Deirdre Duke, Anna O’Flanagan and Chloe Watkins, all of whom were part of the 2018 Hockey World Cup squad who brought home the Silver Medal for Ireland, have announced their retirements from international hockey.







Ireland women’s hockey trio who led Green Army to World Cup final retire







Ireland’s Deirdre Duke, Anna O’Flanagan and Chloe Watkins have announced their retirements from international hockey.







World Cup silver medalists announce retirements



Deirdre Duke, Anna OFlanagan and Chloe Watkins have announced their retirements from international hockey





World Cup silver medalists and Tokyo Olympians Chloe Watkins, Anna O'Flanagan and Deirdre Duke have announced their retirements from international hockey.







Taylor Curran Retired



By Tariq Ali



Canada men's hockey player Taylor Curran decided to retire from the international hockey. Curran Taylor made his debut in senior international hockey in FIH Champions Challenge II in 2009 his career spanned for 15 years.











Russell relishing rejoining NZ for Nations Cup



Otago defender Kane Russell is looking forward to rejoining the Black Sticks for the Nations Cup.







Azlan Shah Performance Not Pakistan Hockey’s Revival but a Hope for Future



Shahid Akhtar Hashmi



The trumpets are out, praises were showered on the national hockey team, cash prizes were awarded and the Pakistan Hockey Federation is touted as the most efficient of any Federations.







2024 Junior Pan American Championships Schedule Revealed







SURREY, Canada – With 50 days until the start of competition, the Pan American Hockey Federation (PAHF) has revealed the competition schedule for the 2024 Junior Pan American Championship (JPAC). Taking place July 3 to 12 at Tamanawis Park in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, this men's and women's event is a qualifier for the 2025 FIH Hockey Junior World Cups (JWC).







Sunshine Hockey at Summer Festivals







Scottish Hockey’s Summer Festival season has started in style with two hugely successful youth tournaments. A total of 500 young players from across the country took part in these events in Dundee and Glasgow – both played in glorious sunshine!







Team USA field hockey player donates equipment to club in Charlotte



by Logan Jennes





CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — A U.S. Olympic hopeful and former UNC Tar Heel field hockey player is donating equipment to a local field hockey club.







Field Hockey Set for Foreign Trip to South Africa







PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown field hockey program is set for a foreign trip to South Africa, beginning on Saturday, May 18 and continuing through Monday, May 27.



