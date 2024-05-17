Friday 17 May 2024

Women's Indoor Asia Cup 2024

Chonburi (THA)



All times GMT +7



16 May 2024 15:30 OMA v SGP (7/8th Place) 1 - 3

16 May 2024 17:00 IRI v CAM (5/6th Place) 1 - 1 ( SO 2 - 0)

16 May 2024 18:30 INA v MAS (3/4th Place) 0 - 4

16 May 2024 20:00 KAZ v THA (Final) 2 - 6



Malaysia finish third again in Asia Cup



AFTAR SINGH







KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia defeated Indonesia 4-0 to finish third in the women's Indoor Hockey Asia Cup in Chonnburi, Thailand, today.







Iran 5th at 2024 Women's Indoor Hockey Asia Cup







TEHRAN – Iran defeated Cambodia to come fifth in the 2024 Women's Indoor Hockey Asia Cup on Thursday.







A prodigious legacy of Olympic success: Netherlands women







With a legacy steeped in excellence and a tradition of dominance, the Netherlands women's hockey team has long been a force to be reckoned with on the Olympic stage. From the very first time that they participated in women’s hockey at the Olympic Games in Los Angeles 1984 and across the decades since, the Dutch women have etched their name in the annals of history, showcasing a brand of hockey that is as mesmerising as it is effective.







'I want to win the Gold in the Olympics for India one day,' says Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team goalie Prince Deep Singh



The 19-year-old is a part of the Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team set to tour Europe later this month







New Delhi: The Indian Junior Men's Hockey team is gearing up for their tour of Europe scheduled for later this month and Prince Deep Singh, the team's goalkeeper, is thrilled at having a chance to gain some much-needed exposure playing against teams from other countries.







Pakistan team intensifies training ahead of FIH Nation’s Cup



The tournament is scheduled to take place in Poland from May 31 to June 9







The training camp of the national hockey team is in full swing here at the Nasir Banda Hockey Stadium as the players gear up for the FIH Nation’s Cup, scheduled to take place in Poland from May 31 to June 9 2024.







Govt releases Rs59 million for Nations Cup training



By Abdul Mohi Shah





An undated image of players playing during Pakistan vs India match. — AFP/File



ISLAMABAD: Under the special instructions of Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif, the government has released Rs59 million for the hockey team to train in Holland ahead of the Nations Cup and at the same time directed all the departments to establish teams that were disbanded a few years back.







Pakistan hockey team felicitated by PM Shehbaz in special ceremony



The national side qualified for the final of Sultan Azlan Shah Cup after 13 years





Pakistan captain Ammad Butt (L) receives cheque from PM Shehbaz. - Screengrab/Geo News



A special ceremony was held in Islamabad on Wednesday in order to felicitate the Pakistan hockey team for qualifying for the final of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2024 in Ipoh, Malaysia, recently.







Having both, my athlete-student experience: by Jake Harvie



By Jake Harvie







A few days before Christmas last year, I walked out of Sir Charles Gardiner Hospital having completed the final day of my 5th 5-week student placement, and my final day of a 7-year part time Physiotherapy degree. Over the 7 years of juggling University around my sporting career I have been fortunate enough, with the Kookaburras; to compete in and win gold medals at two Commonwealth games, play at two world cups, win a World League and Champions Trophy, play over 100 games for my country, miss selection for an Olympics (it can’t always be good), travel the world and most importantly challenge myself to grow as a person, plus hopefully add some value to the people and organisations I have been involved with along the way.







A trio of women's international Irish players retired



By Tariq Ali



The three Irish women's hockey players Dreirdre Duke, Anna O' Flanagan and Chloe Watkins having an experience of over 600 caps between them announced their retirements from the international hockey. The trio won the silver medals in the FIH World Cup, London, 2018 lost to The Netherlands by 0-6 in the final.











Harris Names Men’s 2024 Junior Pan American Championship Roster





World Sport Pics



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Following evaluation at training camps and the recent Holland Tour, U.S. U-21 Men’s National Team Head Coach Pat Harris has named the 18-athlete roster that will compete in the men’s 2024 Junior Pan American Championship (JPAC). Taking place July 2 to 12 at the Tamanawis Park in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, the men’s and women’s event is a qualifier for the 2025 FIH Hockey Junior World Cup.







Edinburgh University Women at Euros in Turkey







Edinburgh University embark on another European venture this weekend, they are in Turkey for the EuroHockey Club Trophy 11 tournament with promotion in mind.







New Coaching Initiatives launched







England Hockey is launching two coaching initiatives designed at increasing the diversity of the hockey coaches in England.







Ferrum High School Wins Northern KZN Regional to Qualify for KZN Schoolgirls’ Hockey Grand Finals





Ferrum High defeated Northern KZN Regional finalists Vryheid High School 1-nil for a record ninth 2024 KZN Schoolgirls’ Hockey Challenge Regional title, on home ground on Saturday, 11 May, 2024. Photo: Val Adamson



Ferrum High School is back, beating Vryheid High 1-nil to reclaim the Northern KZN Regional title of the Spar KZN Schoolgirls’ Hockey Challenge for a record ninth time since the tournament’s inception in 2011, on home turf on Saturday, 11 May, 2024.



