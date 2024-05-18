Saturday 18 May 2024

Thailand women qualify for FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup 2025







The Women’s Indoor Asia Cup 2024 came to an end yesterday with Thailand claiming the title following a stunning 6-2 victory over Kazakhstan, and securing their spot at the upcoming FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup 2025, which will be played in Poreč, Croatia from 3-9 February 2025.







Malaysian women come up short in achieving target at Indoor Hockey Asia Cup



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia (in yellow) in action against Indonesia at the Indoor Hockey Asia Cup in Chonburi, Thailand, on Thursday. Pic courtesy of MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia failed to achieve their target of winning the women's Indoor Hockey Asia Cup in Chonburi, Thailand.







Men’s National Team – FIH Nations Cup Roster



Canada builds off Azlan Shah, heading to Poland for Nations Cup







Field Hockey Canada is thrilled to announce the Men’s National Team roster that will represent Canada at the 2024 FIH Nations Cup in Gniezno, Poland. This is the second iteration of the FIH Nations Cup, with the first one happening in South Africa in 2022. Canada will attend for the second consecutive time.







Women’s National Team – FIH Nations Cup Roster



WNT In Action for first time since Olympic Qualifiers







Field Hockey Canada is thrilled to announce the Women’s National Team roster that will represent Canada at the 2024 FIH Nations Cup in Terrassa, Spain. This is the second iteration of the FIH Nations Cup, with the first one taking place in 2022. Canada is attending the Women’s tournament for the first time.







India taking aerial route to success



Indervir Grewal





Harmanpreet’s deceptive aerial passes have been giving opponents headaches. File



When Harmanpreet Singh launches one of his soaring aerial passes to the other end of the field and the collective gaze follows the flight of the ball while losing track of the field below, for those few seconds, gasps of excitement and anticipation fill the air — the Indian team’s fans know that if the pass reaches its target, usually an unmarked player behind the opposition defence, a goal-scoring opportunity is imminent.







Indian Women's Hockey Team leaves for FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24 matches in Europe



Salima Tete will lead the Indian team, while Navneet Kaur will be the Vice-Captain







Bengaluru: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team embarked on their journey from Kempegowda International Airport on Friday morning, bound for Brussels via London, marking the beginning of their participation in the European segment of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24. This leg of the league will unfold in Belgium and England, with Antwerp hosting the matches from May 22nd to May 26th, and London taking over from June 1st to June 9th.







New skipper Salima ready for European leg of Pro League after SA “lessons”



Under former skipper Savita Punia, India managed just two wins from eight matches in the first leg held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela to slip to sixth spot in the nine-team standings.





FILE PHOTO: Salima Tete (l) of India competes for the ball with Brisa Bruggesser of Argentina. | Photo Credit: Getty Images



Indian women’s hockey team’s new captain Salima Tete hopes to utilise the “valuable lessons” learnt from the recent home series against South Africa to make a fresh start in the European leg of the FIH Pro League, beginning in Antwerp, Belgium on Wednesday.







COAS General Asim Munir lauds Pakistan hockey team



The national side qualified for the final of Sultan Azlan Shah Cup after 13 years





Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir (left) recieves Pakistan Hockey team at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on May 17, 2024. — ISPR



The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir lauded the Pakistan hockey team after their impressive performance in the recently-held Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.







Ammad Butt frustrated by ‘negative impression’ of Pakistan hockey team



Pakistan team recently qualified for final of Sultan Azlan Shah Cup



By Arfa Feroz Zake





Ammad Butt is one of Pakistan's most important players. — X/AmmadButt96



RAWALPINDI: Upon his return to the country after playing the final of Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia, Pakistan hockey team’s captain Ammad Butt said that he was frustrated by the negative impression of his side in an exclusive interview with Geo News.







German women’s Final Four down for decision







The 78th German women’s title will be determined this weekend at Bonn THV with the Final Four battling it out for the trophy.







Defending champs SSTMI foresee challenging MJHL season



By Aftar Singh





SSTMI Thunderbolts are aiming to retain the MJHL title. - NSTP file pic



KUALA LUMPUR: Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI) Thunderbolts foresee a challenging season in the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL) as they seek to retain their league and overall titles.







Parent's View: a tale of never-ending support







It was warm and sticky evening in the ancient city of Bhubaneswar as the crowds flocked into the Kalinga Stadium complex.



