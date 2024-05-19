Sunday 19 May 2024

Malaysia face format challenge in bid to retain men's Indoor Hockey Asia Cup title



By Aftar Singh





The Malaysian team bound for the men’s Indoor Hockey Asia Cup in Taldykorgan, Kazakhstan.



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's bid to retain their men's Indoor Hockey Asia Cup title faces a potential hurdle due to a change in format, resulting in teams playing more matches.







Thailand won Women's Indoor Hockey Asia Cup



By Tariq Ali



The Thailand women's hockey team won the 9th edition of the Women's Indoor Hockey Asia Cup at Thailand National Sports University Campus, Chonburi, Thailand defeated Kazakhstan by 6-2 in the final match.

Malaysia defeated Indonesia by 4-0 to win the Bronze Medal.











Poor PC conversion rate haunts Speedy Tigers ahead of Nations Cup



By Aftar Singh





The Speedy Tigers produced a decent account by finishing fourth at the recent Sultan Azlan Shah (SAS) Cup in Ipoh. NSTP/HAIRUL ANUAR RAHIM



KUALA LUMPUR: The Speedy Tigers produced a decent account by finishing fourth at the recent Sultan Azlan Shah (SAS) Cup in Ipoh.







Indian Junior Men’s and Junior Women’s Hockey Teams leave for Tour of Europe



The Junior Teams will take on international hockey teams and clubs across Europe from 20th to 29th May







Bengaluru: The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team and Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team embarked on a Tour of Europe in the early hours of Saturday. During the Tour, the Indian Junior Men’s Team will compete against Belgium, Bredase Hockey Vereniging Push, and Germany while the Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team will take on Belgium, Bredase Hockey Vereniging Push, Germany, and Oranje Rood.







An emerging star



Ijaz Chaudhry





Sufyan Khan has shot to stardom with his contributions to the team’s much improved results at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament



Pakistan’s second position in the Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup has been hailed by the nation. After a long time, some good hockey news. Many players shone at the Azlan Shah stadium in the Malaysian city of Ipoh.







COAS promises hockey team free medical cover, financial assistance



COAS received Pakistan Hockey team at General Headquarters, Rawalpindi



By Abdul Mohi Shah





Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir (left) recieves Pakistan Hockey team at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on May 17, 2024. — ISPR



ISLAMABAD: General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Friday promised all out support to hockey, announcing free medical cover for the top fifty national players, and half a million rupees cash incentive for each member of the team that excelled at the recently held Azlan Shah Hockey in Malaysia.







Edinburgh University women open with a win at the Euros in Turkey



EDINBURGH UNIVERSITY 1-0 SWANSEA (WALES)



Edinburgh University women started off their campaign at the EuroHockey Club Trophy 11 competition in Alanya with a 1-0 win over Welsh side Swansea in their opening pool match.







Hockey India continues its extensive Match Officials Education & Development Plan through State Level Courses for Potential Umpires and Technical Officials



The educational plan will provide officials with the opportunity to advance and be inducted into the Hockey India officiating system







New Delhi: Hockey India has launched its Match Officials Education & Development Plan as part of the induction programme for Potential Umpires and Technical Officials in the Hockey India officiating system. This initiative aims to develop and educate the current officials officiating at district or state level tournaments, providing them with an opportunity to progress to the status of Hockey India registered National Umpire/Technical Official.



