Monday 20 May 2024

Men's Indoor Asia Cup 2024

Taldykorgan (KAZ)



All times GMT +5



21 May 2024 10:30 IRI v SGP (Pool A)

21 May 2024 11:45 THA v TJK (Pool A)

21 May 2024 13:00 MAS v OMA (Pool B)

21 May 2024 16:30 SGP v TJK (Pool A)

21 May 2024 17:45 THA v IRI (Pool A)

21 May 2024 19:00 KAZ v INA (Pool B)



Pool Standings



Live scores



FIH Match Centre







“Dream scenario” – Hockeyroos at full strength for penultimate test in Europe







The Hockeyroos are primed and fully fit, boasting a full-strength 2024 squad travelling to Europe for the penultimate test before the Paris 2024 Olympics in July.







Indian women's team reaches Europe for FIH Pro League under new coach



Indian women's hockey team will start the European leg of the FIH Pro League against Argentina on 22nd May.





Indian women's hockey team



The Indian women's hockey team has reached Brussels marking the beginning of their participation in the European leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24.







Pakistan hockey team's preparations in jeopardy due to visa issues



Pakistan team has been booked to travel to Amsterdam on May 20



By Abdul Mohi Shah





Pakistan hockey team. - Facebook/FlashSukan



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s preparations for the Nations Challenge Hockey Cup starting in the city of Gniezno (Poland) on May 31 could be affected due to delay in issuance of Dutch visas.







Preview: Indian Junior Men’s Team tour of Europe



The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team will play five matches across three countries







New Delhi: The Indian Junior Men's Hockey team is all set to begin their tour of Europe on Monday as part of their preparation for the upcoming international season. With matches scheduled on 20th, 22nd, 23rd, 28th and 29th May, the players will look to make the best use of the opportunity to hone their skills.







PHF committed to revival of hockey: Bugti



The President of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) says the Army Chief has graciously extended the offer of complimentary medical care for all hockey players at military-operated hospitals



Ansar M Bhatti



ISLAMABAD: President of the Pakistan Hockey Federation, Tariq Hussain Bugti has emphasized the comprehensive efforts underway for the revival of hockey in Pakistan. He highlighted the significant gestures exhibited by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir towards the national hockey team, underscoring their deep commitment and keen interest in promoting hockey across Pakistan.







Govt Efforts For Hockey Revival Will Bear Fruit In Future



Muhammad Irfan



MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Future of national game hockey is bright and Pakistani team will bring good name to the country in days ahead due to incumbent govt efforts.







'Practical Steps Underway For Hockey Promotion'



Sumaira FH



SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Member Provincial Assembly Punjab & General Secretary Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Rana Munawer Ghous Sunday said practical steps were underway for the promotion of hockey.







Balochistan govt to extend all-out support to Pak hockey team



Mir Jan Muhammad Musuri Bugti encouraged the players and said that the Pakistan hockey team showed the best performance in the Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup and proved that even today the spirit of winning is still there in the national team



ISLAMABAD: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti’s elder brother Mir Jan Muhammad Masuri Bugti visited the ongoing national camp at Naseer Banda Hockey Stadium Islamabad. President PHF Tariq Bugti, Secretary General, Olympian Rana Mujahid Ali and Chief Editor of English newspaper Islamabad Post, Ansar Mahmood Bhatti were also present.







Edinburgh University lose to Czech side Rakovnik



EDINBURGH UNIVERSITY 2-4 RAKOVNIK (CZECH REPUBLIC)



Edinburgh University Women`s drive to make Monday`s final and promotion took a dent when they went down 4-2 to Czech side Rakovnik.







Al-Ittihad Club victorious at 2024 West Region Hockey Championship





Al-Ittihad Club celebrate winning the gold medals at the 2024 Saudi Arabia West Region Championship Cup. (Supplied)



RIYADH: Al-Ittihad Club picked up the gold medals at the 2024 Saudi Arabia West Region Championship Cup, the Saudi Hockey Federation said on Sunday.







Turkish hockey teams aim to turn tables on European stage





Türkiye's Gaziantep Polisgücü team poses for a photo before the match against Austrian outfit AHTC Wien in Group B, Alanya Avsallar Sports Complex, Antalya, Türkiye, May 17, 2024. (AA Photo)



President of the Turkish Hockey Federation, Sadık Karakan, expressed pride in Türkiye's improving performance in European hockey competitions, noting the shift from being routinely defeated to becoming strong contenders for championships.



