Tuesday 21 May 2024

Men's Indoor Asia Cup 2024

Taldykorgan (KAZ)



All times GMT +5



21 May 2024 10:30 IRI v SGP (Pool A) 8 - 0

21 May 2024 11:45 THA v TJK (Pool A) 19 - 1

21 May 2024 13:00 MAS v OMA (Pool B) 10 - 2

21 May 2024 16:30 SGP v TJK (Pool A)

21 May 2024 17:45 THA v IRI (Pool A)

21 May 2024 19:00 KAZ v INA (Pool B)



22 May 2024 11:30 INA v OMA (Pool B)

22 May 2024 12:45 MAS v KAZ (Pool B)

22 May 2024 14:00 IRI v TJK (Pool A)

22 May 2024 16:30 SGP v THA (Pool A)

22 May 2024 17:45 INA v MAS (Pool B)

22 May 2024 19:00 KAZ v OMA (Pool B)



Pool Standings



Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team begins Europe tour with a 2-2 (4-2 SO) win over Belgium



Vice-Captain Shardanand Tiwari (3’, 27’) scored a brace







Antwerp: The Indian Junior Men's Hockey team kicked off their Tour of Europe with a 2-2 (4-2 SO) win over Belgium in the first match of the tour which was played in Antwerp, Belgium. Vice-Captain Shardanand Tiwari (3’, 27’) scored a brace for the Indian Colts.







Manpreet Singh Exclusive: 'India hockey team under no pressure, Pro League perfect chance to prepare for Olympics’



Ujwal Singh





Manpreet Singh captained India to bronze at Tokyo Olympics 2020. PTI



The Indian men’s hockey team will be back in action from Wednesday as their away legs of the 2023-24 FIH Pro League season get underway. The Harmanpreet Singh-led India are scheduled to play against Argentina, Belgium, Germany and Great Britain twice each across two legs of the Pro League which will take place in Belgium and England.







Preview: Indian Junior Women’s Team Tour of Europe



The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team will play six matches across three countries







New Delhi: The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team is all set to start their tour of Europe on Tuesday, ahead of the upcoming international season. With matches lined up on the 21st, 22nd, 24th, 26th, 27th, and 29th May, the team will play six matches across three nations: Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands, including club teams Bredase Hockey Vereniging Push and Oranje Rood.







Law Announces Women’s Roster for 2024 Junior Pan American Championship





WorldSportPics



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Following three selection camps earlier this spring and evaluation at a training camp held this past weekend in Charlotte, N.C., U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team Head Coach Allan Law has named the 18-athlete roster that will compete at the women’s 2024 Junior Pan American Championship (JPAC). Taking place July 2 to 12 at the Tamanawis Park in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, this men’s and women’s event is a qualifier for the 2025 FIH Hockey Junior World Cup (JWC).







SA hockey team ready to give it stick in Paris



Leighton Koopman





Onthatile Zulu could represent Team SA in hockey at the Paris Olympics later this year. | Red Bull



They had to do some crowdfunding to ensure their Olympic dreams stayed alive, and now it is all systems go for the South African women’s hockey side as they continue to build up to Paris 2024.







Young Speedy Tigers set semi-final target for Nations Cup



By Aftar Singh





Sarjit Singh. -NSTP/AIZUDDIN SAAD



KUALA LUMPUR: Teenager T. Naaveennash Panicker is among six players shortlisted for the Nations Cup in Gniezno, Poland, from May 31-June 9.







Former players pledge support for hockey team





An undated image of players playing during Pakistan vs India match. — AFP/File



LAHORE: Olympians Khawaja Junaid and Qamar Ibrahim have stepped up efforts to provide support for the upcoming national hockey tournament.







UCD secure win against local side Gaziantep in finals of EuroHockey Club Trophy II



UCD 4 GAZIANTEP 1







Alanya, Turkiye: Eleven years ago, on this very day UCD won their first ever trophy in representative hockey when they clinched the EuroHockey Challenge I in Sardinia.







Goalless draw for Edinburgh University in the Euros



Edinburgh University 0-0 UCD (Ireland)



A goalless draw with pool leaders UCD from Ireland consigned Edinburgh University to third place in the table and promotion is off the agenda.







Sixth place finish for Edinburgh University in the Euros



Edinburgh University 1-2 AHTC Vien (Austria)



It was a tough end to the women`s EuroHockey Club Trophy 11 tournament for Edinburgh University.







Mannheimer HC win German men’s double







Mannheimer HC’s men can celebrate a German double as they won the outdoor crown in Bonn on Sunday, winning the final 2-0 in a shoot-out after a thrilling 2-2 draw in normal time against Hamburger Polo Club.







Düsseldorfer HC reclaim German women’s title







Düsseldorfer HC won back the German title from Mannheimer HC, defeating their big rivals in the women’s final for the third time in four seasons.







Dutch great Eva Drummond signs with Perth Thundersticks







As a storm brews ahead of the 2024 Hockey One season, the Perth Thundersticks has welcomed a new member into the fold.







England Hockey Awards 2024 Winners







The England Hockey Awards presented by Notts Sport took place on Saturday 18 May 2024 at the Athena in Leicester where 13 awards were given out.







Glasgow hockey club bids to set two endurance world records in four days







Clydesdale Hockey Club, on the south-side of Glasgow, is attempting two world records over May bank-holiday weekend in a bid to fund a new playing surface at their ground.







13 in 13 endurance challenge in memory of talented England Hockey teen





Emma Broad was a talented England Hockey junior



Mark Atherton, director of hockey at London Wayfarers HC, is undertaking a 13-day running challenge in memory of Emma Broad, who was a young, talented England hockey player.







Are breast injuries sustained playing hockey a future risk for women?







The popularity of female contact sports such as football, rugby, and ice hockey has increased dramatically over the last decade, writes Dr Paul Darbyshire, chief scientific officer of MyBOOBRisk.



