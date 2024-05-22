Wednesday 22 May 2024

2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League

Antwerp, Belgium



All times GMT +2



Men



22 May 2024 14:30 IND v ARG (RR)

22 May 2024 19:00 BEL v IRL (RR)



Pool standings



Women



22 May 2024 12:15 IND v ARG (RR)

22 May 2024 16:45 BEL v USA (RR)



Pool Standings



Live scores



FIH Match Centre



Indian Men’s and Women’s Hockey Teams set to conclude FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24



The Women's Team are placed 6th while the Men's Team are 3rd in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 table







Antwerp: The Indian Hockey Teams are currently in Europe to see out the final stretch of their FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 campaign. Both teams will take on Argentina and Belgium in the mini-tournament in Antwerp from 22nd to 26th May before moving to London to compete against Germany and Great Britain in the mini-tournament from 1st June to 9th June.







Fulton running out of time to fine-tune India’s new game



Indervir Grewal





Since winning the Asian Games gold medal to lock the Olympics berth in October, India have been in experimental mode.



Where does the men’s team stand? With just two months left for the Paris Olympics, this is the hottest question concerning Indian hockey right now.







Men's Indoor Asia Cup 2024

Taldykorgan (KAZ)



All times GMT +5



21 May 2024 10:30 IRI v SGP (Pool A) 8 - 0

21 May 2024 11:45 THA v TJK (Pool A) 19 - 1

21 May 2024 13:00 MAS v OMA (Pool B) 10 - 2

21 May 2024 16:30 SGP v TJK (Pool A) 15 - 2

21 May 2024 17:45 THA v IRI (Pool A) 4 - 10

21 May 2024 19:00 KAZ v INA (Pool B) 6 - 2



22 May 2024 11:30 INA v OMA (Pool B)

22 May 2024 12:45 MAS v KAZ (Pool B)

22 May 2024 14:00 IRI v TJK (Pool A)

22 May 2024 16:30 SGP v THA (Pool A)

22 May 2024 17:45 INA v MAS (Pool B)

22 May 2024 19:00 KAZ v OMA (Pool B)



23 May 2024 15:15 3rd Pool A v 4th Pool B (Pool D)

23 May 2024 16:30 3rd Pool B v 4th Pool A (Pool D)

23 May 2024 17:45 1st Pool A v 2nd Pool B (Pool C)

23 May 2024 19:00 1st Pool B v 2nd Pool A (Pool C)



Pool Standings



Live scores



FIH Match Centre



Malaysia thrash Oman 10-2 in Asia Cup



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia (in yellow) in action against Oman in the men's Indoor Hockey Asia Cup in Kazakhstan.



KUALA LUMPUR: Defending champions Malaysia got off to a flying start in the men's Indoor Hockey Asia Cup by outplaying Oman 10-2 in Group B in Taldykorgan, Kazakhstan, today.







Iran earn two wins at 2024 Men's Indoor Hockey Asia Cup







TEHRAN – Iran defeated Singapore 8-0 and Thailand 10-4 in the 2024 Men's Indoor Hockey Asia Cup on Tuesday.







Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team commences its Europe tour with a 2-0 victory against Bredase Hockey Vereniging Push



Hina Bano and Kanika Siwach scored goals for India







Breda, Netherlands: The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team commenced their Tour of Europe with a 2-0 victory over the Netherlands’ club Bredase Hockey Vereniging Push in Breda, the Netherlands. Hina Bano and Kanika Siwach etched their names on the scoresheet to secure the victory for India.







Pakistan hockey team awaits visa approval ahead of European tour



Pakistan team was supposed to play a match against the Dutch national side today





Pakistan’s national team will be doing training for 2-3 days during which players from various academies and clubs in the Netherlands will be invited. - PHF



Pakistan national hockey team’s departure to the Netherlands was further delayed due to visa issues.







Heck And Smith Named To USA Squad





Kelly Smith (left) and Ryleigh Heck will represent the U.S. in July.



Two Tar Heels have been named to the roster for the upcoming Junior Pan American Championship, set for July 2-12 in Canada. Rising junior Ryleigh Heck and rising senior Kelly Smith are among 18 athletes selected and announced by USA Field Hockey on Monday.







Polo fight back to win EHL ticket in Spain







Real Club de Polo won the Spanish men’s Honor Division title showdown with Club de Campo 5-4 to land top spot and their place in next season’s EHL.







Hoedemakers sends Rotterdam into final against SV Kampong







Tjep Hoedemakers goal 25 seconds from time send HC Rotterdam through to the Dutch men’s Hoofdklasse final as they stunned Bloemendaal at ‘t Kopje.







EHL Men’s Ranking Table finalised after 2023/24 season







The EHL Men’s Ranking Table has been finalised following conclusion of the EuroHockey Club season for 2023/24.







SCHC land Dutch final spot against DEN Bosch







SCHC landed a Dutch final spot and an EHL ticket into the bargain on Monday evening when they won 2-1 at AH&BC Amsterdam, setting up a final date with Den Bosch.







Ireland, Ukraine and Czechia places all confirmed for EHL WOMEN FINAL12







Ireland, Ukraine and Czechia received confirmation today they will have one spot in next season’s Euro Hockey League Women FINAL12.







2024 Tigers Coaches Locked and Loaded







The Tassie Tigers are set to continue their tradition of appointing highly credentialed, national medal-winning coaches for the 2024 Hockey One League season, with the announcement of two new coaches.







Hockey Australia announce ground-breaking major partnership with Kookaburra Sport







The Kookaburras will proudly showcase ‘Kookaburra’ on their front-of-shirt for the next three years after Hockey Australia secured a long-term major partnership with one of hockey’s most iconic brands.



