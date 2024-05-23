Thursday 23 May 2024

2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League

Antwerp, Belgium



All times GMT +2



Men



22 May 2024 14:30 IND v ARG (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 5 - 4)

22 May 2024 19:00 BEL v IRL (RR) 1 - 2



23 May 2024 16:30 ARG v IRL (RR)

23 May 2024 21:00 BEL v IND (RR)



Pool standings



Women



22 May 2024 12:15 IND v ARG (RR) 0 - 5

22 May 2024 16:45 BEL v USA (RR) 5 - 1



23 May 2024 14:15 USA v ARG (RR)

23 May 2024 18:45 BEL v IND (RR)



Pool Standings



Live scores



FIH Match Centre



Ireland men stun Belgium for first points as FIH Hockey Pro League resumes







FIH Hockey Pro League action resumed in Antwerp, Belgium on Wednesday with plenty of thrilling encounters to keep fans entertained. There were mixed fortunes for the host nation whose men’s side were stunned by the plucky Irish team, while India would have hoped for more from the day’s proceedings. This is how the action unfolded…







Indian Women’s Hockey Team go down 0-5 to Argentina in the FIH Pro League 2023/24



India will next take on Belgium on 23rd May







Antwerp: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team started their European leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 with a 0-5 loss to Argentina. Agustina Gorzelany (13’), Valentina Raposo (24’), Victoria Miranda (41’), and Julieta Jankunas (53’, 59') netted goals for Argentina.







India begins European leg with 0-5 loss against Argentina



The Indian women, who were playing their first match under new coach Harendra Singh, looked out of sorts and failed to create any threatening circle penetrations in the first two quarters.







The Indians looked a bit more confident in the second quarter but it was Argentina, which controlled the proceedings. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

India suffered a humiliating 0-5 defeat to Argentina to begin its European leg of the FIH Women’s Pro League campaign on a disappointing note here on Wednesday.







Argentina thrashes Indian women's hockey team 5-0 in FIH Pro League



Indian women's hockey team started poorly and lost 0-5 against Argentina in the FIH Pro League.





The Indian women's hockey team players will represent their respective states at the Senior Women's National Championship in Pune.



Indian women's hockey team started poorly under their new coach Harendra Singh as they lost 0-5 against world number two Argentina in the first match of the European leg of the FIH Pro League on Wednesday.







Indian Men’s Hockey Team defeats Argentina 2-2 (5-4) in the FIH Pro League 2023/24



Mandeep Singh (11’) and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (55’) scored a goal each in regulation time







Antwerp: PR Sreejesh’s heroics in the shootout saw India pull off a thrilling 5-4 shootout win against Argentina in the European leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24. Mandeep Singh (11’) and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (55’) scored a goal each for India, while Lucas Martinez (20’) and Tomas Domene (60’) were on the scoresheet for Argentina in regulation time.







In India’s draw against Argentina, Sreejesh was sensational again but there was another positive too



Coach Craig Fulton would have been happy with decisive passes in the ‘D’ and instinctive finishes as defensive errors, late controversial decision by the umpire frustrate India.



By Vinayakk Mohanarangan





India vs Argentina HockeyMandeep Singh (11’) and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (55’) scored a goal each for India in the first and final quarters, in a match where India's level fluctuated across the 60 minutes. (Hockey India)



The Indian men’s hockey team’s return to FIH Pro League action on Wednesday in Antwerp was a case of one thing we knew well about them and another where a lot of improvement is expected.







India men’s team beats Argentina 5-4 in shootout in European leg opener



India and Argentina got one point each for the draw while the men in blue received one bonus point for winning the shootout.





Mandeep Singh and Abhishek celebrate as India defeats Argentina 5-4 in penalty shootout in its opening match of the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2023-24 season. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



Indian men’s hockey team registered a hard-fought 5-4 win over Argentina in penalty shootout after a 2-2 tie in regulation time in its opening match of the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2023-24 season in Antwerp on Wednesday.







Poor refereeing costs India three points against Argentina



Indian men's hockey team defeated Argentina in the shootout to start the European league of FIH Pro League.





FILE PHOTO: The Indian men's hockey team players defending a penalty corner during a match at the FIH Pro League.



Indian men's hockey team defeated Argentina in the shootout after poor refereeing resulted in the match going to a shootout.







USWNT Falls to Belgium in First Match of FIH Hockey Pro League Mini-Tournament





Pic: World Sport Pics



ANTWERP, Belgium – In the first match of the 2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League mini-tournament in Antwerp, Belgium, the No. 13 U.S. Women’s National Team met hosts, No. 5 Belgium. After a scoreless first quarter, USA found themselves on the backfoot as the Red Panthers capitalized on their chances and the red, white and blue fell 1-5.







Historic win for IRL Men as they beat World Ranked #2 Belgium in FIH Pro League



IRELAND 2 BELGIUM 1







Belgium: Ireland collected their first points of the 2024 FIH PRO LEAGUE by beating Belgium for the first time in their history by 2 goals to 1. It was a superb performance from the team who defended when necessary and attacked with purpose when those opportunities presented themselves.







Ireland men secure first ever points





Ireland are preparing for the Paris Olynpics PIC: Worldsportpics



Ireland men stunned hosts Belgium as the Green Machine took their first points in the FIH Pro League.







Ireland beat Olympic champions Belgium to open Pro League account



Nigel Ringland





Ireland beat Olympic champions Belgium 2-1 for first Pro League win. Getty Images



Ireland opened their account in hockey’s Pro League by beating the Olympics champions Belgium 2-1 in Antwerp.







Men's Indoor Asia Cup 2024

Taldykorgan (KAZ)



All times GMT +5



22 May 2024 11:30 INA v OMA (Pool B) 8 - 1

22 May 2024 12:45 MAS v KAZ (Pool B) 3 - 3

22 May 2024 14:00 IRI v TJK (Pool A) 37 - 0

22 May 2024 16:30 SGP v THA (Pool A) 2 - 4

22 May 2024 17:45 INA v MAS (Pool B) 4 - 5

22 May 2024 19:00 KAZ v OMA (Pool B) 4 - 0



23 May 2024 15:15 SGP v OMA (Pool D)

23 May 2024 16:30 INA v TJK (Pool D)

23 May 2024 17:45 IRI v KAZ (Pool C)

23 May 2024 19:00 MAS v THA (Pool C)



24 May 2024 15:15 4th Pool B v 4th Pool A (Pool D)

24 May 2024 16:30 3rd Pool B v 3rd Pool A (Pool D)

24 May 2024 17:45 2nd Pool B v 2nd Pool A (Pool C)

24 May 2024 19:00 1st Pool B v 1st Pool A (Pool C)



Pool Standings



Live scores



FIH Match Centre



Malaysia get their revenge in Indoor Hockey Asia Cup



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia (in blue) in action against Indonesia in today's Indoor Hockey Asia Cup in Taldykorgan, Kazakhstan today. PIC FROM MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Defending champions Malaysia exacted sweet revenge on Sea Games champions Indonesia with a hard fought 5-4 win in a men's Indoor Hockey Asia Cup Group B match to qualify for the next round in Taldykorgan, Kazakhstan.







Malaysia squeeze into second stage after edging Indonesia



By K.M. BOOPATHY





On the defence: Malaysia captain Najmi Farizal Jazlan (centre) tries to stop a Kazakhstan player in their Group B match yesterday. — MHC



PETALING JAYA: Malaysia exacted revenge on Indonesia for their hockey defeat at the Cambodia SEA Games last year when they secured a tense 5-4 win to advance to the second stage of the Indoor Asian Cup in Taldykorgan yesterday.







Iran thrash Tajikistan at 2024 Men's Indoor Hockey Asia Cup







TEHRAN – Iran defeated Tajikistan 37-0 in the 2024 Men's Indoor Hockey Asia Cup on Wednesday.







Indoor Africa Cup [IAC] 2024

NAMIBIA



All times GMT +2



Men



23 May 2024 17:00 RSA v BOT (RR)

23 May 2024 20:00 NAM v ZIM (RR)



Pool standings



Women



23 May 2024 15:30 RSA v BOT (RR)

23 May 2024 18:30 NAM v ZIM (RR)



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre







Let the Africa Indoor Cup begin!



By Helge Schutz





Namibia’s indoor women’s team celebrates after winning the Nkosi Cup in December 2023. File photo



Anticipation is rising for the Indoor Hockey Africa Cup which gets underway at the MTC Dome Namibia at Swakopmund today.







Jamie counts on experience to make indoor World Cup



SA hockey team seek to secure top two spot in Namibia





Captain of the SPAR South African Women’s Indoor Hockey Team Picture Credit – Zac Zinn



Spar SA indoor hockey women’s captain Jamie Southgate will be relying on the experience the team have gained in recent times as they target a qualifying spot in next year’s FIH Indoor World Cup in Croatia.







Nearing a century of Olympic Excellence: India Men







Since the dawn of the modern Olympic Games, no team has left a bigger mark on the hockey world than the Indian men's hockey team of the 20th century. Their journey, filled with triumphs and iconic moments, not only defined the sport in India but also set a global standard for excellence and passion in hockey. Today we revisit their Olympic journey that includes 8 gold medals, 1 silver medal and 3 bronze medals, including one at the previous edition of the games in Tokyo.







Hockey at the Paris 2024 Olympics





Great Britain captain Hollie Pearne-Webb celebrates bronze at the Tokyo Games in 2020. Getty Images



Hockey made its Olympic debut in 1908 and the men's competition has been a permanent fixture since 1928.







Beltz Brothers back together, hotly contested Kookaburras Squad named for final Pre-Olympic Test







Kookaburras coach Colin Batch is holding nothing back in his run to the Paris 2024 Olympics, naming a hotly contested 22-man squad to make a charge for the FIH Pro League Season 5 title in Europe.







Scotland women’s squad to face Canada in Glasgow







The Scotland Women’s squad to play Canada at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre has been announced. The squad includes six players earning their first senior international cap – Ellie Mackenzie; Katie Swanson; Amber Murray; Katherine Holdgate; Zara Kennedy; and Rebecca Birch.







Double duty for hockey coach Sarjit Singh



By Aftar Singh





KUALA LUMPUR: Today (May 22), the Malaysian Hockey Confederation announced that national men’s hockey coach Sarjit Singh will also take charge of the national junior team. — NSTP FILE PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: National men's hockey coach Sarjit Singh will have his hands full this year.







‘Such a great honor:’ Greenfield’s Kelly Doton to be inducted into the USA Field Hockey Hall of Fame on Friday



By THOMAS JOHNSTON





Greenfield’s Kelly Doton, shown coaching the Boston College field hockey team last fall, will be inducted into the USA Field Hockey Hall of Fame on Friday. PHOTO BY KATIE PEVERADA/BC ATHLETICS



Greenfield High School alum Kelly Doton has accomplished just about everything she could have hoped for in the sport of field hockey.



