Saturday 25 May 2024

2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League
Antwerp, Belgium
All times GMT +2
Men
24 May 2024 was a rest day
25 May 2024 16:15 BEL v IND (RR)
25 May 2024 18:30 IRL v ARG (RR)
Women
24 May 2024 was a rest day
25 May 2024 11:45 ARG v USA (RR)
25 May 2024 14:00 IND v BEL (RR)
Men's Indoor Asia Cup 2024
Taldykorgan (KAZ)
All times GMT +5
24 May 2024 15:15 OMA v TJA (Pool D) 13 - 1
24 May 2024 16:30 INA v 3SGP (Pool D) 7 -1
24 May 2024 17:45 KAZ v THA (Pool C) 9 - 2
24 May 2024 19:00 MAS v IRI (Pool C) 3 - 3
25 May 2024 10:30 SGP v TJK (7/8th Place)
25 May 2024 12:00 INA v OMA (5/6th Place)
25 May 2024 13:30 KAZ v THA (3/4th Place)
25 May 2024 15:00 IRI v MAS (Final)
Malaysia book World Cup ticket after tremendous fightback
By Aftar Singh
For the first time, Malaysia have qualified for the Indoor Hockey World Cup in Croatia next year. - Pic courtesy from MHC
KUALA LUMPUR: For the first time, Malaysia have qualified for the Indoor Hockey World Cup in Croatia next year.
Iran to meet Malaysia at 2024 Men's Indoor Hockey Asia Cup final
TEHRAN – Iran will play defending champions Malaysia in the final match of the 2024 Men's Indoor Hockey Asia Cup on Saturday.
Indoor Africa Cup [IAC] 2024
NAMIBIA
All times GMT +2
Men
24 May 2024 18:30 BOT v ZIM (RR) 0 - 5 Forfeit
24 May 2024 20:00 NAM v RSA (RR) 4 - 5
25 May 2024 11:00 RSA v ZIM (RR)
25 May 2024 15:30 BOT v NAM (RR) 0 - 5 Forfeit
Women
24 May 2024 15:30 BOT v ZIM (RR) 0 - 5 Forfeit
24 May 2024 17:00 NAM v RSA (RR) 1 - 1
25 May 2024 12:30 RSA v ZIM (RR)
25 May 2024 14:00 BOT v NAM (RR) 0 - 5 Forfeit
South African Indoor Hockey Men Secure Thrilling Victory Over Namibia at Indoor Africa Cup
The South African Indoor Hockey Men’s team faced off against the hosts in Swakopmund at the Indoor Africa Cup, aiming to top the pool stage and virtually secure a spot in the tournament final, which also serves as a qualifier for the FIH Indoor World Cup 2025 in Croatia.
SPAR South Africa Earns Draw Against Namibia, Eyes Spot in Indoor Africa Cup Final
Swakopmund, Namibia – SPAR South Africa and Namibia renewed their long-standing rivalry in international indoor hockey at the Indoor Africa Cup on Friday. With both teams aware that a victory would virtually assure their qualification for the final—and a spot in the FIH Indoor World Cup—the stakes were high.
Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team goes down 4-5 to Bredase Hockey Vereniging Push
Captain Rohit, Sourabh Anand Khushwaha, Ankit Pal, and Arshdeep Singh scored a goal each in the match
Breda: After a narrow 2-2 (4-2 SO) penalty shootout victory and a 2-3 loss to Belgium over the first two matches, the Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team took on Bredase Hockey Vereniging Push in the third game of their European tour and lost 4-5. Captain Rohit (18’), Sourabh Anand Khushwaha (24’), Ankit Pal (32’), and Arshdeep Singh (58’) got on the scoresheet for India but were unable to overturn the 5-goal deficit.
Indian Junior Women’s and Men’s Hockey teams endure hard-fought losses
Breda: The Indian Junior Women’s and Men’s Hockey Teams lost their respective matches against the Belgian on Wednesday during their Europe tour. Both the teams lost 2-3 to their Belgian counterparts. While Binima Dhan (49', 58') scored a brace for the Indian Junior Women’s Team, Captain Rohit (44’, 57’) scored a brace for the Indian Men’s Team.
Pakistan hockey team granted visas for Netherlands, Poland
The Pakistani squad will qualify for the Pro League if their team ends up winning the FIH Nations Cup
By Sohail Imran
Pakistan hockey team celebrates after scoring a goal. - PHF
LAHORE: Rana Mujahid, secretary of the Pakistan’s Hockey Federation (PHF) announced on Thursday, May 23, that the Pakistan hockey team had received the visas for their tour of the Netherlands and Poland.
A Journey of the Underdog
Qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
It wasn’t easy. It was a long and arduous process. An achievement that took years in the making.
‘Emotional sporting rollercoaster’: Germany women’s hockey documentary
Germany women’s coach Valentin Altenburg on the DANAS documentary which was produced during the home nation’s EuroHockey Championship last summer
Germany women claimed EuroHockey 2023 bronze PIC: Worldsportpics
How did the new DANAS documentary come about?
2024 Test Matches SCO v CAN (W)
Glasgow
All times GMT +1
25 May 2024 15:30 SCO v CAN
26 May 2024 14:30 SCO v CAN
Scotland U21 women draw with Ireland before shootout win
Scotland U21 Women drew 1-1 with Ireland U21 Women in the first of three matches at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre. The resulting shootout ended up in a 4-2 victory for the Scots.
All four Dutch final fixtures to be streamed on NOS
All four of the Dutch final playoff matches will be live-streamed on the NOS website this weekend for viewers around the globe.
52nd Cal Cup May 24 through May 27, Memorial Day in Moorpark
By Jawwad Qamar
The 52nd California Cup International Hockey Tournament begins on Friday morning at 7:00 with the start of competition in the Men and Women Super Divisions at Moorpark College.
SSTMI will have to do without Azimuddin in MJHL
By Aftar Singh
KUALA LUMPUR: Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI) Thunderbolts will not have the services of forward Azimuddin Syakir Kamaruddin, who left with the national hockey team on Thursday for Poland for the Nations Cup.
Magnificent seven show by SSTMI
By Aftar Singh
Anderson Thunderbolts players (in white) in action against BJSS Juniors in a Malaysian Junior Hockey League match at the Education Ministry Turf. - Courtesy pic
KUALA LUMPUR: Defending champions Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI) Thunderbolts got off to a flying start in the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL) by outplaying SMK Padang Maidin 7-0 at Batu Buruk Hockey Stadium in Kuala Terengganu on Friday.
Masters Hockey: ‘It’s not occupational therapy for old ladies. It’s incredibly competitive’
Hockey has followed the global trend of enabling women to continue to compete internationally into middle-age, and the Masters format is thriving so much that Ireland now fields six international age-group teams
Cliona Foley
Ireland over-55 head coach Mary Logue (right), with players Susie Kinley, Orla Galvin and Punam McGookin
Legend is a word that is laughably overused these days, but the woman loitering inconspicuously behind the dugouts at the recent Irish Women’s Masters Hockey Interpros definitely warranted the term.