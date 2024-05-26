Sunday 26 May 2024

2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League

Antwerp, Belgium



All times GMT +2



Men



25 May 2024 16:15 BEL v IND (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 3 - 1)

25 May 2024 18:30 IRL v ARG (RR) 3 - 4



26 May 2024 16:15 BEL v IRL (RR)

26 May 2024 18:30 ARG v IND (RR)



Pool standings



Women



25 May 2024 11:45 ARG v USA (RR) 4 - 0

25 May 2024 14:00 IND v BEL (RR) 1 - 2



26 May 2024 11:45 ARG v IND (RR)

26 May 2024 14:00 USA v BEL (RR)



Pool Standings



Belgium men edge India in shootout as Argentina women dominate







After a dominant victory over India in their FIH Hockey Pro League encounter just a few days ago, Belgium were handed a much tougher task when they faced the same opposition in Antwerp on Saturday. The two sides played out to an entertaining draw, with the home side claiming the win in the shootout.







Argentina Blanks USWNT in Second FIH Hockey Pro League Meeting







ANTWERP, Belgium – In their second meeting in 48 hours, the No. 13 U.S. Women’s National faced No. 3 Argentina for their third game of the 2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League mini-tournament in Antwerp, Belgium. USA couldn’t match Las Leonas’ offensive prowess as the red, white and blue were blanked 0-4.







Indian women's hockey team continues losing streak in FIH Pro League



Indian women's hockey team lost their third consecutive game in the FIH Pro League as they went down 1-2 against Belgium.





Indian women's hockey team in action in the FIH Pro League. (Photo Credit: Hockey India)



Indian women's hockey team continued their poor run in the FIH Pro League 2023/24 and lost their third consecutive game 1-2 against Belgium on Saturday.







India women's hockey team suffer third consecutive defeat with 1-2 loss against Belgium



India suffered a 1-2 defeat at the hands of the Belgians two days after a 0-2 loss against the same team. They began their campaign with a 0-5 thrashing against Argentina on Wednesday.





Belgium's Vanessa Blockmans celebrates with teammates after scoring against India in their FIH Pro League match in Antwerp on Saturday, 25 May. AP



The Indian women’s hockey team suffered its second straight defeat against Belgium in Antwerp on Saturday as the European leg of its FIH Pro League campaign went from bad to worse.







Belgium do a double over India in Pro League





India’s Sumit in action against Belgium. Hockey India



The Indian men’s hockey team produced a vastly improved performance than its previous match but still lost to reigning Olympics champions Belgium in the shootout after the two sides were locked 2-2 in the regulation time in the FIH Pro League here today.







India display layer of creativity in attack in 2-2 draw against Olympic champions Belgium



Less than 48 hours after a 4-1 drubbing against Belgium, India responded by holding the Olympic champions to a 2-2 draw, before missing out on a bonus point in the penalty shootout.



By Mihir Vasavda





Sukhjeet's 57th-minute strike helped India cancel out Florent van Aubel’s goal in the 50th minute to salvage a draw on a day India produced a much-improved performance. (File)



India did almost everything Craig Fulton asked for. Before the pushback, the chief coach hoped his players would be more efficient in the attacking third, which they weren’t in the opening two matches of the current leg of the Pro League. At half-time, he demanded a little better defensive show. By full-time, Fulton left the field grinning.







Indian men's hockey team lose shootout after improved display leads to 2-2 draw against Belgium



The sixth-ranked Indian team ended up collecting a solitary point following a 1-3 defeat in the shootout against world No 3 Belgium, who collected two points including the bonus point for winning the shootout.





Belgium's Alexander Hendrickx challenges India's Gurjant Singh during their FIH Pro League match in Antwerp on Saturday, 25 May. AP



The Indian men’s hockey team suffered a defeat against Belgium in a penalty shootout despite an impressive fightback to hold the Olympic champions to a 2-2 draw during their FIH Pro League European leg encounter in Antwerp on Saturday.







IRL Men suffer narrow defeat against Argentina in FIH Pro League



IRELAND 3 ARGENTINA 4







Ireland went into this match having only previously beaten Argentina once in their last sixteen meetings dating back to 1978. In the last 9 matches dating back to 2013 Ireland had only been able to register 1 draw, the rest were all defeats.







Ireland beaten by Argentina in seven-goal thriller





Luke Madeley scored twice for Ireland in 4-3 defeat by Argentina. Image source, Inpho



Ireland lost their latest Pro League encounter going down 4-3 to Argentina in Antwerp.







Men's Indoor Asia Cup 2024

Taldykorgan (KAZ)



All times GMT +5



24 May 2024 15:15 OMA v TJA (Pool D) 13 - 1

24 May 2024 16:30 INA v 3SGP (Pool D) 7 -1

24 May 2024 17:45 KAZ v THA (Pool C) 9 - 2

24 May 2024 19:00 MAS v IRI (Pool C) 3 - 3



25 May 2024 10:30 SGP v TJK (7/8th Place) 10 - 0

25 May 2024 12:00 INA v OMA (5/6th Place). 5 - 3

25 May 2024 13:30 KAZ v THA (3/4th Place) 7 - 2

25 May 2024 15:00 IRI v MAS (Final) 7 - 1



Pool Standings



Iran trounces Malaysia to win 2024 Indoor Hockey Asia Cup





The Iranian men’s national indoor field hockey team



The Iranian men’s national indoor field hockey team has claimed the top position at the end of the 2024 Men's Indoor Hockey Asia Cup in Kazakhstan, after trouncing the Malaysian side in the title challenge.







Iran win Men's Indoor Hockey Asia Cup for ninth time







TEHRAN, May 25 (MNA) – Iran beat Malaysia 7-1 in the 2024 Men's Indoor Hockey Asia Cup on Saturday to win the title for the ninth time.







Malaysia achieve mission despite Iran thrashing in Asia Cup final



By Aftar Singh





The national players with their silver medals at the Indoor Hockey Asia Cup in Kazakhstan today. -PIC COURTESY OF MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia came out short of defending their Indoor Hockey Asia Cup crown after losing 7-1 to Iran in the final in Kazakhstan on Sunday.









Indoor Africa Cup [IAC] 2024

NAMIBIA



All times GMT +2



Men

25 May 2024 11:00 RSA v ZIM (RR) 12 - 0

25 May 2024 15:30 BOT v NAM (RR) 0 - 5 Forfeit



26 May 2024 14:00 ZIM v BOT (Bronze Medal) 5 - 0 Official Forfeit

26 May 2024 17:00 RSA v NAM (Gold Medal)



Pool standings



Women



25 May 2024 12:30 RSA v ZIM (RR) 14 - 0

25 May 2024 14:00 BOT v NAM (RR) 0 - 5 Forfeit



26 May 2024 12:30 ZIM v BOT (Bronze Medal) 5 - 0 Forfeit

26 May 2024 15:30 RSA v NAM (Gold Medal)



Pool Standings



South African Indoor Hockey Men Secure World Cup Spot with Dominant Win Over Zimbabwe







The South African Indoor Hockey Men, powered by Tops at SPAR, clinched their place in the final of the Indoor Africa Cup and secured a qualifying spot for the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup with a commanding victory over Zimbabwe on Saturday morning.







SPAR South Africa Indoor Hockey Women Secure World Cup Qualification with Dominant Victory Over Zimbabwe







Swakopmund – The SPAR South Africa Indoor Hockey Women’s team clinched their place at the 2025 FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup in Croatia with a resounding 14-0 victory over Zimbabwe on the final day of pool action. Knowing a draw would suffice for qualification, the South African team left no room for doubt with a stunning display of skill and dominance.







2024 Test Matches SCO v CAN (W)

Glasgow



All times GMT +1



25 May 2024 15:30 SCO v CAN 1 - 1

26 May 2024 14:30 SCO v CAN



Scotland women draw with Canada while the U21 women draw with Ireland







Two goals from the penalty spot saw Scotland women and Canada draw 1-1 in the first match of the three-game test series at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre. Six players won their first cap for Scotland – Ellie Mackenzie; Katie Swanson; Amber Murray; Katherine Holdgate; Zara Kennedy; and Rebecca Birch.







Greatness Recognized at 2024 Hall of Fame Celebration







WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. – On Friday evening, on the eve of the 52nd annual California Cup, more than 150 individuals gathered to celebrate greatness at the USA Field Hockey 2024 Hall of Fame Celebration. The night was dedicated to honoring and recognizing those who have dedicated so much to field hockey in the United States.



