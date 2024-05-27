Monday 27 May 2024

2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League

Antwerp, Belgium



All times GMT +2



Men



26 May 2024 16:15 BEL v IRL (RR) 1 - 4

26 May 2024 18:30 ARG v IND (RR) 4 - 5



Pool standings



Women



26 May 2024 11:45 ARG v IND (RR) 3 - 0

26 May 2024 14:00 USA v BEL (RR) 1 - 2



Pool Standings



Ireland complete stunning double over Belgium men as India hold off Argentina fightback







For the first time in almost 30 years, Ireland successfully pulled off back-to-back victories over Belgium, doing so in comprehensive fashion on Sunday at the FIH Hockey Pro League mini-tournament in Antwerp.







Indian Women’s Hockey Team goes down 0-3 against Argentina in FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24



The Indian Women's Hockey Team will now move to London to play against Germany and Great Britain







Antwerp, 26th May 2024: In the final match of the Belgium leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24, the Indian Women’s Hockey Team took on Argentina and lost 0-3. Celina Di Santo (1’), Maria Campoy (39’), and Maria Granatto (47') etched their names on the scoresheet for Argentina.







Indian women’s team loses 3-0 to Argentina, stays winless in European leg



In the women’s standings, India is seventh with eight points in 12 games while Argentina is second with 26 points.





India’s Udita in action during the FIH Pro League match against Argentina in Antwerp, Belgium on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT



Indian women’s hockey team stayed winless in the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2023-24 season as it went down 3-0 to Argentina in Antwerp, Belgium on Sunday.







India women's hockey team's forgettable run continues with 0-3 loss to Argentina



Argentina stormed ahead in the very first minute, dissecting the Indian high press and penetrating to the shooting circle, where Di Santo deflected in Granatto’s shot to score their first goal.





Celina Di Santo, Maria Campoy and Maria Grannatto were among the goalscorers for Argentina as they defeated India 3-0 in the FIH Pro League. Image: X / @ArgFieldHockey



The India women’s hockey team suffered a 0-3 defeat to Argentina in the Belgian leg of the FIH Pro League in Antwerp on Sunday. Their loss on Sunday was the latest setback, after India had gone down to Belgium 1-2 on Saturday. Celina Di Santo, Maria Campoy and Maria Grannatto were among the goalscorers for Argentina.







Belgium Defeats USWNT in Close Contest in FIH Hockey Pro League







ANTWERP, Belgium – In their final game of the 2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League mini-tournament in Antwerp, Belgium, the No. 13 U.S. Women’s National Team took on hosts, No. 5 Belgium. After the United Eagles scored first, the game was decided in the opening quarter when the Red Panthers found the equalizer and then the go ahead as USA fell 1-2.







IRL Men secure historic back-to-back win against Belgium in FIH Pro League



IRELAND 4 BELGIUM 1







Ireland recorded back-to-back wins over Belgium by beating them by 4 goals to 1 today, for the first time since 1993. Belgium took the lead with a deflected Antoine Kina goal in 9th minute. Ireland equalised through Ben Johnson in the 17th minute, and he got a second in the 31st minute to put Ireland 2-1 up. Jeremy Duncan touched home a Sean Murray shot for 3-1 in the 44th minute. Ben Walker converted a penalty corner in the 54th minute to make it 4-1.







Ireland men rack up historic double





Ireland toasted success in Belgium PIC: Worldsportpics



Ireland recorded successive wins over Belgium for the first time in nearly 30 years on Sunday after a memorable FIH Pro League double over the Olympic champions







Ireland beat Belgium again for second Pro League win



Nigel Ringland





Ireland celebrate Sean Murray (centre) who scored against Belgium. Image source, Irish Hockey



It’s taken Ireland a while to get up to speed in hockey’s Pro League but now Mark Tumilty’s squad are showing they can compete with the best sides in the world.







Harmanpreet Singh scores hat-trick as Indian Men’s Hockey Team defeats Argentina 5-4 in FIH Pro League 2023/24



Araijeet Singh Hundal (7’), Gurjant Singh (18’) and Harmanpreet Singh (29’, 50’ and 52’) scored goals for India







Antwerp: India’s never-say-die attitude came to the fore in their match against Argentina as they won 5-4 in their fourth match of the European leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24. For India, Araijeet Singh Hundal (7’), Gurjant Singh (18’) and Harmanpreet Singh (29’, 50’ and 52’) were on target, while for Argentina, Federico Monja (3’), Nicolas Keenan (24’), Tadeo Marucci (54’) and Lucas Martinez (57’) were on target.







Indian men beat Argentina 5-4, Harmanpreet scores hat-trick



India will finish its season with two games each against Germany and Great Britain in London from June 1 to 9.





FILE PHOTO: Skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored a hat-trick in India’s win over Argentina in the FIH Pro League men’s hockey match in Antwerp on Sunday, | Photo Credit: Getty Images



India survived a late comeback from Argentina to win 5-4 in a FIH Pro League men’s hockey contest in Antwerp, Belgium, on Sunday.





Indoor Africa Cup [IAC] 2024

NAMIBIA



All times GMT +2



Men



26 May 2024 14:00 ZIM v BOT (Bronze Medal) 5 - 0 Official Forfeit

26 May 2024 17:00 RSA v NAM (Gold Medal) 3 - 3 (SO 3 - 4)



Pool standings



Women



26 May 2024 12:30 ZIM v BOT (Bronze Medal) 5 - 0 Forfeit

26 May 2024 15:30 RSA v NAM (Gold Medal) 3 - 3 (SO 2 - 1)



Pool Standings



Namibia Upsets South Africa to Claim Indoor Hockey Men’s African Cup







The South African Indoor Hockey Men, backed by Tops at SPAR, aimed to reaffirm their dominance in African hockey as they sought to retain their title as African Champions. Although both teams had already qualified for the Indoor World Cup in Croatia, pride was still very much at stake, creating a tense atmosphere.







SPAR South Africa Indoor Hockey Women Clinch African Championship for the first time in 10 Years







In a thrilling rematch of the previous Indoor African Cup Final, the SPAR South African Indoor Hockey Women emerged victorious over Namibia at the MTC Dome in Swakopmund, reclaiming their title as African Champions. Despite both teams having already secured spots at the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup, the game was fiercely contested, driven by national pride.







Namibia qualify for Indoor Hockey World Cup



By Helge Schutz





Namibia captain Gillian Hermanus in action against SA. Photo: SA Hockey Association



Namibia’s men and women’s indoor hockey teams qualified for the 2025 Indoor World Cup after they both finished amongst the top two nations at the Africa Indoor Cup in Swakopmund over the weekend.







FIH Hockey Nations Cup 2023/24: Preview







The FIH Hockey Nations Cup bursts into action in four days time, as some of the best hockey nations from around the world will compete for the big prize. The men’s tournament will be played in Gniezno, Poland from 31 May to 9 June while the action runs from 3 to 9 June in the women’s competition to be played at Terrassa, Spain.







Scotland Women defeat Canada to go to 16th in the world rankings, and Scotland U21 Women beat Ireland to win series



Scotland Women 3-1 Canada Women







A superb 3-1 victory for Scotland Women over Canada saw the Scots leapfrog their opponents to go 16th in the world rankings. It follows yesterday’s 1-1 draw at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre with the sides due to meet again on Tuesday, and Wednesday, evenings in uncapped matches.







Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team goes down against Germany







Breda, 27th May: The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team was defeated by Germany, 0-1 on Sunday, in the fourth match of their Tour of Europe, in Breda, Netherlands.







Defending champs SSTMI register second MJHL win



By Aftar Singh





SSTMI (in blue) in action against MBPJ in Sunday's MJHL match at Education Ministry Turf, KL today. PIC FROM MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Double champions Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI) registered their second win in the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL) by beating Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) 2-0 in a Division One match at the Education Ministry Turf here today.







Canterbury Hockey Club over-50s beat serial England Hockey National Masters Championships winners Reading 2-1 in Final at Lee Valley as Nick Hopkin bags brace



Thomas Reeves





Canterbury Hockey Club’s men's over-50s lift the National Masters Cup. Picture: Alistair MacKinnon



Players representing Canterbury Hockey Club rolled back the years on their way to winning a national cup competition.







Vietnam breathes new life into hockey







Vietnam is bolstering hockey by “injecting new life into the sport” in Ho Chi Minh City.







Introducing our new HockeyEd Accreditations





Image Credit: Hockey Victoria



Hockey Australia is excited to release 2 new accreditations on our National Education Platform, HockeyEd!



