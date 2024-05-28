Tuesday 28 May 2024

2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League

Antwerp, Belgium



All times GMT +2



Men



29 May 2024 14:00 ESP v ARG (RR)

29 May 2024 19:00 BEL v AUS (RR)



Pool Standings



Women



29 May 2024 11:45 CHN v ARG (RR)

29 May 2024 16:30 BEL v AUS (RR)



Pool standings

Live scores



FIH Match Centre



Speedy Tigers unhappy with old, bumpy turf in Poland



By Aftar Singh





The national goalkeepers train at the National Hockey Stadium in Gniezno, Poland, ahead of the Nations Cup. PIC FROM MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and New Zealand are unhappy with the old and bumpy pitch at the National Hockey Stadium in Gniezno, Poland, which will host the Nations Cup from May 31-June 9.







Iran and Malaysia qualify for FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup 2025







The Men’s Indoor Asia Cup 2024 came to an end over the past week with Iran claiming the title following a stunning 7-1 victory over Malaysia in the final, as both teams secured their spot at the upcoming FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup 2025, which will be played in Poreč, Croatia from 3-9 February 2025.







Namibia and South Africa seal FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup 2025 spots







The Indoor Africa Cup 2024 came to an end yesterday with Namibia men and South Africa women winning gold and securing their spot at the upcoming FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup 2025, which will be played in Poreč, Croatia from 3-9 February 2025. With two men’s and two women’s spots available from Africa for the World Cup, South Africa men and Namibia women also qualified for the upcoming premier indoor hockey competition by finishing as the silver medalists at the Indoor Africa Cup.







Namibia and South Africa seal FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup 2025 spots





Namibia and South Africa seal FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup 2025 spots



The Indoor Africa Cup 2024 came to an end with Namibia men and South Africa women winning gold and securing their spot at the upcoming FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup 2025, which will be played in Porec, Croatia from February 3-9, 2025. With two men’s and two women’s spots available from Africa for the World Cup, South African men and Namibia women also qualified on Sunday for the upcoming premier indoor hockey competition by finishing as the silver medalists at the Indoor Africa Cup.







Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team falls short against Germany in spirited encounter



Sanjana Horo, Binima Dhan and Kanika Siwach scored goals for India



Dusseldorf: The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team was defeated by Germany, 4-6 on Monday in the fifth match of their Tour of Europe, here, in Dusseldorf Germany. Displaying remarkable spirit after conceding six goals, India rallied to score four goals and asserted themselves in the second half of the match. Sanjana Horo, Bhinima Dan and Kanika Siwach scored goals for India







'I became a goalkeeper because I didn't like running': PR Sreejesh



The seasoned Indian goalkeeper and Olympic medallist said to become a goalkeeper one needs to be a crazy person.





PR Sreejesh is a Tokyo Olympics bronze-medal-winning goalkeeper of the Indian men's hockey team. (FILE PHOTO: Hockey India)



The Indian men's hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh said 'goalkeeper has to be a crazy person' to stand before the raging ball.







Gordon Johnston Retires from Men’s National Team



Stalwart defender and dragflicker finishes career with 208 caps and 74 goals





All photos provided by Yan Huckendubler



We know Gordon Johnston as an all-time great Canadian men’s field hockey player. He has 208 caps, he’s played in two Olympic Games, the World Cup and every other top tournament in the world. He’s a captain, a leader, a drag flick specialist. But what we might not realize, is that it wasn’t a simple journey to the pinnacle of the sport. He remembers early in his career; being told he may not have what it takes to play at the top level.







Janssen’s late heroics wins Dutch title for Kampong







SV Kampong won back the Dutch men’s Hoofdklasse title after a six-year gap as they won a dramatic two-legged battle with HC Rotterdam over the weekend.







Matla inspires 22nd Dutch women’s success for Den Bosch







Den Bosch won yet another Dutch women’s national title as Frédérique Matla’s Sunday hat trick propelled them out of sight of SCHC whose wait for a first title continues.







Campo crowned Spanish men’s champions







Club de Campo were crowned the Spanish men’s 2023-24 MGS League Champion thanks to a 2-1 final win over regular season champions Real Club de Polo.







Polo end 18-year wait for Spanish women’s title







Real Club de Polo produced the perfect weekend performance to win the Spanish women’s Iberdrola League 2023-2024 with a final 3-2 win over Atlètic Terrassa.







Perth Thundersticks Cup Squads announced







Perth Thundersticks and Hockey WA can reveal the elite hockey talents that will form the Perth Thundersticks Cup squads.



