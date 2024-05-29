Wednesday 29 May 2024

2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League

Antwerp, Belgium



All times GMT +2



Men



29 May 2024 14:00 ESP v ARG (RR)

29 May 2024 19:00 BEL v AUS (RR)



Pool Standings



Women



29 May 2024 11:45 CHN v ARG (RR)

29 May 2024 16:30 BEL v AUS (RR)



Pool standings

Kiwis outshine Malaysia in Poland



By Aftar Singh





The national hockey team lost to New Zealand in Poland. - BERNAMA PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: The national men's hockey team lost 4-1 to world No. 10 New Zealand in a friendly match in Gniezno, Poland, yesterday.







Pakistan to play Malaysia in the opening match



By Shahid Khan







Pakistan’s men’s hockey team will feature in the FIH Hockey Nations Cup be played in Gniezno, Poland from 31 May to 9 June 2024.











Paris Olympic hockey 2024: Netherlands women reveal nine debutants





Felice Albers will be one of Dutch stars on show PIC: Worldsportpics/ FIH



Paul van Ass has chosen nine Olympic debutants as the Netherlands women attempt to retain their title at Paris 2024.







Japan's plan to podium at Paris 2024



Kirsty Sharp







While many may think cricket is India’s unofficial national sport it is hockey, and it is played everywhere.







Namibia Men’s Hockey Team Clinches Africa Indoor Cup







Namibia’s men’s hockey team made history by defeating South Africa on penalties to win the Africa Indoor Cup.







Oman’s hockey heroes felicitated







Muscat: Nearly four months have passed since the historic podium finish of Oman’s men’s hockey team at the inaugural FIH Men’s Hockey5s World Cup, successfully staged in Muscat from January 24-31.







Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team suffers heart-breaking loss



Yogember Rawat and Gurjot Singh scored a goal each for India



Mönchengladbach: The Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team lost 2-3 to Germany in a match that went down to the final minute during their fourth game of the Europe tour in Mönchengladbach, Germany on Tuesday. Yogember Rawat and Gurjot Singh scored for the Indian Junior Men's Hockey team.







IRL U21 Women return following their 3 match series against Scotland in Glasgow







Tuesday, May 28th: Our IRL U21 Women’s squad travelled to Glasgow last Friday to play a 3 match series against Scotland U21W. This series was the first set of matches the squad have had this year and, as such played a pivotal part in the preparation process as they continue to build towards the EuroHockey U21 Championships this July.







Mannheim’s men make three big signings for next term







The German men’s champions Mannheimer HC have made three big signings to start off the summer to offset the departure of Teo Hinrichs next season.

https://ehlhockey.tv/2024/05/28/mannheims-men-make-three-big-signings-for-next-term/





Easy money for the Kings at Cal Cup 52 while Thirsty Turtles prevail in a shootout for women’s title.



By Jawwad Qamar







Memorial Day at Cal Cup 52 witnessed two contrasting Super Division finals. In the women’s final, a tightly contested match between The Olympic Club and Thirsty Turtles remained scoreless until very late in the match. The Turtles scored first, on a penalty corner, in the 46th minute goal by Bibi Donraadt. After that the Olympic Club pulled their goalkeeper and got a tying field goal by Paulina Lee in the 50th minute to send the match to a shootout. The Turtles scored on all four of their shootout attempts and that was all they needed to win as Olympic Club tallied only 3 goals in their five attempts.











Taiwan students win 5th straight California Cup field hockey U12 title





CNA photo



Los Angeles: Students from Ping He Elementary School in Changhua County, central Taiwan, outlasted their rivals in a tiebreaker, winning 3-2 in the Under-12 group final on Monday to secure the team's fifth consecutive championship at the California International Field Hockey Tournament.



