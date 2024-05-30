Thursday 30 May 2024

2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League

Antwerp, Belgium



All times GMT +2



Men



29 May 2024 14:00 ESP v ARG (RR) 2 - 3

29 May 2024 19:00 BEL v AUS (RR) 5 - 1



30 May 2024 16:30 AUS v ARG (RR)

30 May 2024 21:15 BEL v ESP (RR)



Pool Standings



Women



29 May 2024 11:45 CHN v ARG (RR) 0 - 3

29 May 2024 16:30 BEL v AUS (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 3 - 2)



30 May 2024 14:15 AUS v ARG (RR)

30 May 2024 19:00 BEL v CHN (RR)



Pool standings

Belgium men claim statement victory over Kookaburras as women edge Hockeyroos in shootout







Several late goals had fans on the edge of their seats as FIH Hockey Pro League action resumed in Antwerp, Belgium on Wednesday.







Belgium strike double Aussie hockey blow



Murray Wenzel







The Kookaburras are licking their wounds after hosts Belgium inflicted a 5-1 drubbing to begin the side's final tournament before the Olympics.







Hockeyroos go down to Belgium in nail-biting penalty shootout loss







The Hockeyroos have gone down to Belgium in a nail-biting, high-pressure match, fitting for a pre-Olympic test between the world number 4 and 5 ranked sides on the world FIH standings.







Old rivalry re-ignited as Belgium end Kookaburras hot winning run







The Kookaburras' fine run of form has come to a swift end in Europe, following a 5-1 loss to hosts Belgium in Antwerp.







Hockey Ireland Head Coach Mark Tumilty names squad ahead of final FIH Pro League fixtures.







May 29, Dublin: Ireland Men’s Head Coach Mark Tumilty has announced his 20-man squad to travel to London and take on Germany and Great Britain in the last round of four matches to complete the 2023/24 FIH Pro League Series.







FIH Hockey Men's Nations Cup Poland 2023-24

Gniezno, Poland



All times GMT +2



31 May 2024 11:30 MAS v PAK (Pool B)

31 May 2024 14:00 FRA v CAN (Pool B)

31 May 2024 16:30 RSA v AUT (Pool A)

31 May 2024 19:00 NZL v POL (Pool A)



Pool standings

FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup Poland 2023/24: what the captains and coaches have to say!







With just one day to go for the FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup Poland 2023/24, the players and coaches of the participating teams have spoken to express their expectations.







World’s first carbon zero hockey turf to be used at Paris 2024 Olympics







Hockey at the Paris 2024 Olympics is set to be a thrilling showcase of skill, strategy, and athleticism, with the best teams from around the globe competing at the highest level. But the XXXIII Olympiad aims to leave a lasting legacy not just in sporting achievements but also in advancing environmental consciousness within the realm of global sporting events.







A Home for Hockey







There are many pieces of a puzzle that need to come together as a team prepares for a big event, along with many roadblocks that can get in the way of reaching full potential. One of those pieces that came together for the U.S. Women’s National Team as they trained for potential Olympic qualification was having a centralized home.







Three wins from four for Scotland women as they complete Canada series undefeated







Scotland women beat Canada 3-0 at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre in the fourth of four test matches to complete the series undefeated.







The Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team records shootout win against Germany, while the Junior Women's side holds Oranje Rood to a draw



Breda: The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team registered a shootout victory against Germany, while the Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team concluded their Tour of Europe with a draw against Oranje Rood. The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team triumphed in the shootouts, winning 1-1 (3-1 SO) after Mukesh Toppo (33’) scored in regulation time. For the Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team, Sanjana Horo (18’) and Anisha Sahu (58’) scored in their 2-2 draw with Oranje Rood.







Windermere teacher, 52, to play for England's hockey team



FUNDS are being raised to support a teacher travelling to New Zealand to play for one of England's Hockey teams.



By Filipa Gaspar





Carole Quill (Image: Submitted)



Carole Quill, from Windermere, plays for the England Masters Hockey 050 Women's Team.







Shameful opening day at MSSSC event



By Aftar Singh





Tempers flew, players spewed obscenities amid much pushing and shoving. PIC SCREEN CAPTURED FROM VIDEO



KUALA LUMPUR: Tempers flew, players spewed obscenities amid much pushing and shoving.



What a shame, what a disgraceful opening match of the Malaysia Singapore Sikh Sports Council (MSSSC) competition at the Tun Razak Hockey Stadium today.







MSSSC punishes culprits in Gurdwara Cup fracas



By Aftar Singh





The image shows a screenshot of a viral video, depicting players and officials from opposing teams confronting each other during the opening men’s match of the Gurdwara Cup.



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Singapore Sikh Sports Council (MSSSC) took punitive action against those involved in an ugly incident during a men's hockey match between Kuala Lumpur and Johor at Tun Razak Stadium yesterday.







FIH President talks hockey development in Oceania







FIH President Tayyab Ikram recently completed a hockey development trip in Oceania, visiting New Zealand, Fiji and Soloman Islands, and meeting all National Associations from the continent.







Field Hockey's South Africa Recap







PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown Bears wrapped up its Foreign Trip to South Africa, returning to College Hill after spending more than a week in Cape Town and the surrounding areas. Read more for a complete recap of the trip!



