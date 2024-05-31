Friday 31 May 2024

2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League

Antwerp, Belgium



All times GMT +2



Men



30 May 2024 16:30 AUS v ARG (RR) 1 - 2

30 May 2024 21:15 BEL v ESP (RR) 3 - 2



London, England



All times GMT +1



1 Jun 2024 10:00 GER v IND (RR)

1 Jun 2024 12:15 GBR v IRL (RR)



Antwerp, Belgium



All times GMT +2



1 Jun 2024 14:00 BEL v ESP (RR)

1 Jun 2024 18:30 ARG v AUS (RR)



Pool Standings



Women



30 May 2024 14:15 AUS v ARG (RR) 0 - 5

30 May 2024 19:00 BEL v CHN (RR) 1 - 1 (SO 4 - 3)



Antwerp, Belgium



All times GMT +2



1 Jun 2024 11:45 ARG v AUS (RR)

1 Jun 2024 16:15 CHN v BEL (RR)



London, England



All times GMT +1



1 Jun 2024 14:30 GBR v USA (RR)

1 Jun 2024 17:15 GER v IND (RR)

Pool standings

Las Leonas trounce Australia to extend winning streak







It was a good day for Argentina at the FIH Hockey Pro League in Antwerp, Belgium on Thursday with both their women’s and men’s sides getting the better of Australia.







"It's a bit of a love story for me" - Hockeyroos star Penny Squibb celebrates 50 against Argentina







In a silver lining to the Hockeyroos 5-0 loss to Argentina, Tambellup's Penny Squibb celebrated her 50th match for the Hockeyroos, five years after her debut in November 2018.







Kookaburras early lead not enough to halt late Argentina resurgence







The Kookaburras have been dealt a narrow loss on day two of the Antwerp stage at the FIH Pro League in Europe.







Indian Men’s and Women’s Hockey Teams primed for London stage of FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24



The Women’s Team is placed 7th while the Men’s Team is placed 3rd in the table







London: The Indian Men’s and Women’s Hockey teams have four matches remaining in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24. They will battle against Germany on the 1st and 8th June and against Great Britain on 2nd and 9th June in a bid to end their campaign with as many points as possible. After the Antwerp stage, the Women’s Team is placed 7th while the Men’s Team is 3rd in the points table.







Indian women's hockey team gets rousing welcome in London



By Aditi Khanna







London: The High Commission of India here gave a rousing welcome to the country's women's national hockey team as dignitaries sang paeans to the players for their achievements in the sport after overcoming obstacles on the road to success.







Great Britain Squads named for FIH Pro League in London



Both Men’s and Women’s 24-player squads have been announced ahead of the return of the FIH Pro League in London at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre from the 1 – 12 June.







GB’s campaign resumes after a five-month hiatus from when they last played in Argentina. After eight matches at Lee Valley, GB will end their Pro League season in Amsterdam against Germany and Belgium.





FIH Hockey Men's Nations Cup Poland 2023-24

Gniezno, Poland



All times GMT +2



31 May 2024 11:30 MAS v PAK (Pool B)

31 May 2024 14:00 FRA v CAN (Pool B)

31 May 2024 16:30 RSA v AUT (Pool A)

31 May 2024 19:00 NZL v POL (Pool A)



1 Jun 2024 16:30 NZL v AUT (Pool A)

1 Jun 2024 19:00 KOR v POL (Pool A)



Pool standings

SA Hockey Men Head to Poland for FIH Nations Cup Tournament



The South African Men’s Hockey team is in Gniezno, Poland, for the FIH Nations Cup Tournament, and it is feeding their Olympic dreams!



by Tyler Leigh Vivier



Gniezno, Poland – The South African Hockey Men’s team are currently in Poland to defend their title which was won in North West last year. Competing is also a major stepping stone for the team’s Olympic journey. They are at the FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup, which runs from the 31st of May 2024 to the 9th of June 2024.







Pakistan, Malaysia to set Challenge Cup rolling today



By Abdul Mohi Shah





Pakistani and Malaysian players compete for the ball during their match in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup encounter in Ipoh on May 4, 2024. — X/@Scoopdotmy



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will open their Nations Cup campaign against Malaysia in Gniezno (Poland) today (Friday) as the match between the two Asian countries will kick start the event.







Speedy Tigers aiming for redemption against Pakistan



By Aftar Singh





Apart from a bumpy pitch, Malaysia face a tough obstacle in Pakistan in their opening Group B hockey match at the Nations Cup in Gniezno, Poland, tomorrow. - NSTP filepic



GNIEZNO: Apart from a bumpy pitch, Malaysia face a tough obstacle in Pakistan in their opening Group B hockey match at the Nations Cup in Gniezno, Poland, tomorrow.







Pakistan make one change for FIH Nations Cup



Pakistan team head coach was optimistic about players’ performance



By Abdul Mohi Shah





Pakistan will be playing their first match on the opening day of the Cup against Malaysia followed by second match against Canada on June 2. - PHF



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has relieved Ijaz Ahmed and included Abdul Rehman Jr in the line-up as the team left for Poland following a five-day training camp in the Netherlands ahead of the FIH Nations Cup.







Sreejesh opens up on ‘dark time’ of his career, Andre Agassi’s role in his comeback







New Delhi: India won their first Olympic medal in men's field hockey since 1972 -- a bronze medal at Tokyo 2020. A key member of India's historic triumph, goalkeeper PR Sreejesh has opened up about India’s medal win in Tokyo, his injuries, and the struggles he had faced while returning to fitness.







Several USA Umpires & Technical Staff Headed to International Events this Summer







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - USA Field Hockey is excited to announce the seven USA representatives that have been appointed as umpires and technical staff to upcoming international events this summer.







Women’s hockey academy inaugurated



ISLAMABAD: Women hockey is set to get a major boost in Pakistan as the first ever academy has been established at the Viqar-Un-Nisa Postgraduate College for Women in Rawalpindi Thursday. Member National Assembly (MNA) Hanif Abbasi, who was the chief guest, inaugurated the academy.







Czechia’s Extra Liga finalists confirmed







TJ Plzen LItice will meet SK Slavia Prague in the Czechia men’s final with an EHL KO16 spot on the line for the winner while Slavia’s women face HC 1972 Rakovnik for a place in the EHL Women FINAL12.







Glasgow hockey club 'broke two world records' during fundraiser



Morgan Carmichael





Images taken by Gordon Terris, Newsquest (Image: Images taken by Gordon Terris, Newsquest)



A Glasgow hockey club believe they have broken two world records during a fundraiser for a new playing surface.



