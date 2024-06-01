Saturday 1 June 2024

2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League

Antwerp, Belgium



All times GMT +2



Men



London, England



All times GMT +1



1 Jun 2024 10:00 GER v IND (RR) 0 - 3

1 Jun 2024 12:15 GBR v IRL (RR)



2 Jun 2024 10:00 IRL v GER (RR)

2 Jun 2024 12:15 GBR v IND (RR)



Antwerp, Belgium



All times GMT +2



1 Jun 2024 14:00 BEL v ESP (RR)

1 Jun 2024 18:30 ARG v AUS (RR)



2 Jun 2024 16:15 BEL v AUS (RR)

2 Jun 2024 20:45 ESP v ARG (RR)



Pool Standings



Women



Antwerp, Belgium



All times GMT +2



1 Jun 2024 11:45 ARG v AUS (RR)

1 Jun 2024 16:15 CHN v BEL (RR)



2 Jun 2024 14:00 AUS v BEL (RR)

2 Jun 2024 18:30 ARG v CHN (RR)



London, England



All times GMT +1



1 Jun 2024 14:30 GBR v USA (RR)

1 Jun 2024 17:15 GER v IND (RR)



2 Jun 2024 14:30 GBR v IND (RR)

2 Jun 2024 17:15 GER v USA (RR)



Pool standings

FIH Pro League: Indian men's and women's teams gear up for final leg



Indian men's and women's teams will have different priorities in hand when they take the field in the final leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League.





Indian men's and women's teams look to make their best possible finishes at the FIH Pro League.



The Indian men's and women's hockey teams will play their final leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24 in London starting Saturday.







We are playing good hockey but also struggling at times, says Harmanpreet



India are coming into the London leg of the Pro League on the back of a mixed performance in Antwerp, Belgium where they won two hard-fought matches against Argentina and lost an equal number of games to the hosts.





FILE PHOTO: Indian hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu



India men’s hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh feels his side is playing good hockey but only in patches and this will have to be ironed out in the upcoming FIH Pro League games here as the team prepares for the ultimate test at the Paris Olympics.







Hockey Pro League acts as final Paris Olympics selection test for GB squad





GB men and women set for Lee Valley action PIC: Sippa



Great Britain men and women sit bottom of their respective Pro League standings ahead of their London hosting, with a large squad of players both young and old vying for a larger bounty – Paris Olympic selection – over any global competition salvation.







Gareth Furlong to make GB Debut at FIH Pro League in London



Hoci Cymru are delighted to announce the selection of 4 Welsh athletes in the GB Men’s and Women’s squads as the FIH Pro League returns to London.







Toby Reynolds-Cotterill, Jacob Draper, Gareth Furlong and Sarah Jones will all play their part in the ‘mini-tournament’ hosted at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre between the 1st-12th June.







FIH Hockey Men's Nations Cup Poland 2023-24

Gniezno, Poland



All times GMT +2



31 May 2024 11:30 MAS v PAK (Pool B) 4 - 4

31 May 2024 14:00 FRA v CAN (Pool B) 4 - 0

31 May 2024 16:30 RSA v AUT (Pool A) 3 - 4

31 May 2024 19:00 NZL v POL (Pool A) 4 - 2



1 Jun 2024 16:30 NZL v AUT (Pool A)

1 Jun 2024 19:00 KOR v POL (Pool A)



2 Jun 2024 13:00 PAK v CAN (Pool B)

2 Jun 2024 15:30 FRA v MAS (Pool B)



Pool standings

Goals galore on opening day of FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup







Malaysia 4-4 Pakistan



Pakistan came back from three goals down to draw 4-4 against Malaysia as the FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup Poland 2023/24 began sensationally.







Pakistan salvage point in curtain raiser



By Shahid Khan







Pakistan hockey team snatched a dramatic last gasp equaliser in their opening match ending 4-4 against Malaysia at the FIH Nations Cup, Gniezno, Poland.











Opening defeat for the SA Hockey at the FIH Nations Cup







Inaugural FIH Nations Cup champions South Africa will have a tough task ahead to win this edition in Poland after an opening day defeat against Austria.







FIH Nations Cup points table after first round matches



The matches are being played in Poland





Pakistan and Malaysia played the first match of FIH Nations Cup. — AHF



The FIH Nations Cup is currently being played in Poland and all teams, except Korea, from Pool A and B have played one match each.







IRL U21 Women completed a successful series against France with three wins from three.







Preparations for this summer’s EuroHockey U21 Championships in Spain continue for our Ireland U21 Women’s squad. Last weekend they travelled to Glasgow for a 3 game series against Scotland, the first matches the squad has had the opportunity to play together. The series proved a challenging one with the team returning home with two draws and a loss, but having learned a lot in the process. Keen to continue their development and build on those performances our IRL U21W hosted France, a team who will also be competing in the EHCs this summer. The series, sponsored by Goodbody, took place in Cork with two games being played at The Mardyke, UCC and the final match hosted by Mount Mercy College.







England Age Group Squads in Action Against Germany and Wales







The England Age Group squads were in action over the bank holiday weekend with international friendlies against Germany and Wales.



