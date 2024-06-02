Sunday 2 June 2024

2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League

Antwerp, Belgium



All times GMT +2



Men



London, England



All times GMT +1



1 Jun 2024 10:00 GER v IND (RR) 0 - 3

1 Jun 2024 12:15 GBR v IRL (RR) 5 - 1



2 Jun 2024 10:00 IRL v GER (RR) 0 - 7

2 Jun 2024 12:15 GBR v IND (RR) 3 - 1



Antwerp, Belgium



All times GMT +2



1 Jun 2024 14:00 BEL v ESP (RR) 4 - 1

1 Jun 2024 18:30 ARG v AUS (RR) 3 - 4



2 Jun 2024 16:15 BEL v AUS (RR)

2 Jun 2024 20:45 ESP v ARG (RR)



Pool Standings



Women



Antwerp, Belgium



All times GMT +2



1 Jun 2024 11:45 ARG v AUS (RR) 0 - 1

1 Jun 2024 16:15 CHN v BEL (RR) 2 - 1



2 Jun 2024 14:00 AUS v BEL (RR)

2 Jun 2024 18:30 ARG v CHN (RR)



London, England



All times GMT +1



1 Jun 2024 14:30 GBR v USA (RR) 3 - 2

1 Jun 2024 17:15 GER v IND (RR) 3 - 1



2 Jun 2024 14:30 GBR v IND (RR)

2 Jun 2024 17:15 GER v USA (RR)



Pool standings

Live scores



FIH Match Centre



Hockeyroos turn the tables on Argentina as China women beat Belgium







Australia’s women bounced back from their 5-0 defeat at the hands of Las Leonas two days ago in spectacular fashion, flipping the script against the same opposition to claim a 1-0 win as FIH Hockey Pro League action continued in Antwerp.







Karri Somerville stars as Hockeyroos mark Greta Hayes' 50 with fierce win







The Hockeyroos have answered back in Antwerp, holding off world number two Argentina to claim a 1-0 win and their first win of the Belgium stage in Season 5 of the FIH Pro League.







GB take two wins from two







The first day of action at the FIH Pro League London saw the British teams secure victories to get their home campaign off to excellent starts.







USWNT Come Up Short Against Great Britain in FIH Hockey Pro League







LONDON, England – In their first match of the 2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League mini-tournament in London, England, it was the No. 14 U.S. Women’s National Team against hosts, No. 6 Great Britain. After USA took the lead in the opening quarter, it was Great Britain who used momentum to tally three goals. The United Eagles pushed late in the fourth but ran out of time and came up short as they fell 2-3.







Lily Owsley solo goal sets up GB women win





Lily Owsley celebrates GB women's equaliser PIC: England Hockey



London — Miriam Pritchard, watched by former GB great Maddie Hinch in the USA dugout, put herself in the frame for an Olympic ticket with a string of late saves as Great Britain women edged out USA 3-2 to record their first outright win in this season’s FIH Pro League.







Indian Women’s Hockey Team goes down 1-3 against Germany in FIH Pro League 2023/24



Deepika scored the lone goal for India







London: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team on Saturday went down 1-3 against Germany in their first match of the London leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24. For India, Deepika (23’) scored the lone goal, while for Germany, Charlotte Stapenhorst (13’), Sonja Zimmermann (24’) and Nike Lorenz (37’) were on target.







Germany Women out play India while men bow down to Jarmanpreet's sparkle



Germany scored a controlled 3-1 victory over India in a women’s match of the FIH Pro League at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London on Saturday. The outcome brought Germany their 12th point from five matches but no elevation from sixth spot in the nine-team league. India remain at ninth with eight from 12 and have yet to find winning form after four defeats in the Antwerp leg last week.







India women's team's losing streak continues



This was Indian women's hockey team's fifth loss in the European leg of the FIH Pro League.





An Indian player jostles for control of the ball against an Argentine player during their FIH Pro League match in Antwerp on May 26, 2024. (Photo credit: Hockey India)



The Indian women’s hockey team faced another setback in the FIH Pro League, losing 1-3 to Germany in the first match of the England leg on Saturday. This defeat marked India’s fifth consecutive loss in the European leg of the tournament, following two defeats each against Belgium and Argentina earlier this month in Antwerp.







Indian Men's Hockey Team defeats reigning World Champions Germany 3-0



Goals by Harmanpreet Singh (16'), Sukhjeet Singh (41') and Gurjant Singh (44') helped India begin their final leg of the prestigious league on a winning note







London: Indian Men's Hockey Team put up a resilient performance to beat reigning World Champions Germany 3-0 in the FIH Hockey Pro League match here in the Lee Valley Hockey Stadium in London on Saturday.







Indian men's hockey team defeat Germany 3-0



The Indian men's hockey team put up an all-round show as they beat Germany 3-0 in London, with goalkeeper Sreejesh delivering a brilliant performance under the bar.





Captain Harmanpreet Singh celebrates with Karthi Selvam. (FILE PHOTO: Hockey India)



The Indian men's hockey team, on Saturday, registered a thumping 3-0 victory over Germany in the first match of the final leg of the FIH Pro League in London.







IRL Men lose first London FIH Pro League game against clinical hosts GB







London: Great Britain restarted their FIH PRO League campaign with a comfortable win over Ireland at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London on Saturday afternoon.







Great Britain beat Ireland in Pro League encounter





Great Britain’s Henry Croft challenges Ireland’s Sean Murray during Pro League encounter. Image source, Ireland Hockey



Sam Ward scored twice as Great Britain’s men returned to Pro League action with a 5-1 win over Ireland at the Lee Valley Hockey Centre.







Furlong scores on 'special' GB debut





Gareth Furlong is congratulated after scoring Great Britain's fifth goal against Ireland. Image source, Getty Images



Wales defender Gareth Furlong celebrated his first cap for Great Britain with a goal in an impressive 5-1 win over Ireland on Saturday in the FIH Pro League.







Tom Craig, Blake Govers magic leads Kookaburras to dramatic 4-3 win over Argentina







The Kookaburras have answered back at the FIH Pro League in Europe, producing a confident come-from-behind victory to beat Argentina.

https://www.hockey.org.au/news/tom-craig-blake-govers-magic



FIH Hockey Men's Nations Cup Poland 2023-24

Gniezno, Poland



All times GMT +2



1 Jun 2024 16:30 NZL v AUT (Pool A) 3 - 0

1 Jun 2024 19:00 KOR v POL (Pool A) 0 - 1



3 Jun 2024 11:30 PAK v CAN (Pool B)

3 Jun 2024 14:00 FRA v MAS (Pool B)

3 Jun 2024 16:30 KOR v AUT (Pool A)

3 Jun 2024 19:00 RSA v NZL (Pool A)



Pool standings

Live scores



FIH Match Centre





New Zealand cruise past Austria as hosts Poland edge Korea







New Zealand worked on their shortcomings from the first game and settled in at the FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup Poland 2023/24 with a comfortable 3-0 win over Austria.







Austria swept aside, Black Sticks 2 wins in 2







Gniezno, Poland - The Vantage Black Sticks Men continued their FIH Nations Cup campaign strongly with a dominant 3-0 win over Austria.







Black Sticks Men overcome plucky Poles







Gniezno, Poland - The Vantage Black Sticks Men got their FIH Nations Cup campaign off to a good start with maximum points in their opening match - beating Poland 4-2







FIH Nations Cup points table after day two matches



New Zealand managed to beat Austria 3-0 while Poland inch South Korea 1-0





New Zealand Hockey Team. - FIH



Two group A matches took place on Saturday of the FIH Nations Cup currently being in Poland.







FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup Spain 2023-24

Spain



All times GMT +2



3 Jun 2024 10:30 NZL v CHI (Pool B)

3 Jun 2024 13:00 JPN v CAN (Pool B)

3 Jun 2024 17:00 KOR v ITA (Pool A)

3 Jun 2024 19:30 ESP v IRL (Pool A)



Pool standings





Live scores



FIH Match Centre



FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup Spain 2023/24: what the captains and coaches have to say!







With just one day to go for the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup Spain 2023/24, the players and coaches of all teams have spoken to express their expectations.



