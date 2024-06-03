Monday 3 June 2024

2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League

Antwerp, Belgium



All times GMT +2



Men



London, England



All times GMT +1



2 Jun 2024 10:00 IRL v GER (RR) 0 - 7

2 Jun 2024 12:15 GBR v IND (RR) 3 - 1



Antwerp, Belgium



All times GMT +2



2 Jun 2024 16:15 BEL v AUS (RR) 4 - 4 (3 - 2)

2 Jun 2024 20:45 ESP v ARG (RR) 1 - 2



Pool Standings



Women



Antwerp, Belgium



All times GMT +2



2 Jun 2024 14:00 AUS v BEL (RR) 1 - 2

2 Jun 2024 18:30 ARG v CHN (RR) 1 - 1 (SO 3 - 2)



London, England



All times GMT +1



2 Jun 2024 14:30 GBR v IND (RR) 3 - 2

2 Jun 2024 17:15 GER v USA (RR) 2 - 1



Pool standings

Belgium women come back to beat Hockeyroos as GB score double win over India







Belgium’s women wrapped up the Antwerp stage of the FIH Hockey Pro League with a thrilling come-from-behind victory over Australia.







Power duo of Alice Arnott and Grace Stewart combine in Hockeyroos narrow loss to Belgium







The Hockeyroos are swiftly turning their attention to the next FIH Pro League leg in London, after going down to Belgium in a tight 2-1 loss, in their last outing in Antwerp.







Indian Women’s Hockey Team goes down 2-3 against Great Britain in FIH Pro League 2023/24



Navneet Kaur (34’) and Sharmila Devi (56’) scored the goals for India







London: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team on Sunday went down 2-3 against Great Britain in their second match of the London leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 at the Lee Valley Hockey Stadium in London. Navneet Kaur (34’) and Sharmila Devi (56’) scored the goals for India, while for Great Britain, Charlotte Watson (5’ and 7’) and Isabelle Petter (57’) were on target.







GB make it four from four







The GB men's and women's team have secured maximum points for the opening two days of the FIH Pro League in London. Both teams beat their Indian counterparts in front of another sell out crowd.







Great Britain secure cross gender double header brace





Charlotte Watson scored a double for GB at Lee Valley PIC: England Hockey/Worldsportpics



Great Britain men and women recorded a weekend double at Lee Valley on Sunday as both coaches continued to make changes with Olympic selection still firmly up for grabs.







GB teams earn Pro League wins against India





Nick Bandurak celebrates Image source, Getty Images



Great Britain's men and women earned hard-fought victories over India on Sunday in the Hockey Pro League.







Great Britain outclass Indian Men's Hockey Team 3-1



Abhishek (35') scored the lone goal for India







London: Hosts Great Britain came up with high-voltage performance backed by pacy attack that helped them snatch a 3-1 victory against Indian Men's Hockey Team on Sunday in the ongoing FIH Hockey Pro League at the Lee Valley Hockey Stadium in London. Early goals by Nicholas Bandurak (2', 11') and Will Calnan (47') helped the home side register an important win while Abhishek (35') scored the lone goal for India.







Great Britain keep India at bay



Great Britain won a fascinating contest 3-1 against India in a men’s match of the FIH Pro League at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London on Sunday. The hosts were 2-0 ahead after Nicholas Bandurak struck quality goals in the first quarter.







With defeat to Great Britain, Craig Fulton’s side take two steps forward and one step back



FIH Pro League: India's defeat against GB on Sunday would be frustrating for Craig Fulton for a few reasons.



By Vinayakk Mohanarangan





Hardik Singh in action at the FIH Pro League against Great Britain as India lost 1-3 (Photo: Hockey India)Hardik Singh in action at the FIH Pro League against Great Britain as India lost 1-3 (Photo: Hockey India)



A 5-4 win against Argentina in Antwerp. A 3-0 win against Germany in London. A 1-3 defeat against Great Britain. Two wins and one defeat over their last three matches for the Indian men’s hockey team. Two steps forward and one step back on their Road to Paris.







Indian men's hockey team suffers 1-3 loss against Great Britain



India’s loss at the hands of the home team came just a day after their stunning 3-0 victory over world champions Germany, highlighting their inconsistency when it comes to challenging some of the world’s top sides.





File image of the Indian men's hockey team. AP



The Indian men’s hockey team suffered a 1-3 defeat at the hands of hosts Great Britain in its second match in the London leg of the FIH Pro League on Sunday.







USWNT Falls in Narrow Loss to Germany in FIH Hockey Pro League





World Sport Pics



LONDON, England – The No. 14 U.S. Women’s National Team took on No. 3 Germany in their second game of the 2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League mini-tournament in London, England. It was a midfield battle that saw USA take a first quarter lead. The United Eagles held strong on defense but Germany tallied twice in the final frame for the narrow 1-2 loss.







IRL Men learn tough lesson as they suffer defeat to Germany in FIH Pro League



GERMANY 7 IRELAND 0







Germany showing 6 changes from their opening game in the London stage against India, are the current World Cup holders, and were up against World ranked #11Ireland, currently in bottom place in the FIH PRO League table.







Ireland hit for seven by Germany in Pro League loss





Ireland’s Kyle Marshall with a goalline clearance against Germany. Image source, Ireland Hockey



Ireland were thrashed 7-0 by Germany as they slumped to a second heavy Pro League defeat in the space of 24 hours.







‘Would love to score goals during the London stage as well’ says Indian Men’s Hockey Team forward Araijeet Singh Hundal



The towering forward has made 10 appearances for India so far







London: Araijeet Singh Hundal, hailing from Amritsar, Punjab, realised his father Kuljit Singh’s unfulfilled dream of playing for the Indian Men’s Hockey Team after making his senior debut against South Africa in January this year. Since then, the 20-year-old forward has played nine more matches and is relishing the opportunity to make his mark on the international stage in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24.







Penalty Shootout Drama denies Kookaburras retribution win over Belgium







A re-match between the Tokyo Olympic gold and silver medallists, in front of a hostile Belgian crowd, was always going to be a fiery affair.





FIH Hockey Men's Nations Cup Poland 2023-24

Gniezno, Poland



All times GMT +2



3 Jun 2024 11:30 PAK v CAN (Pool B)

3 Jun 2024 14:00 FRA v MAS (Pool B)

3 Jun 2024 16:30 KOR v AUT (Pool A)

3 Jun 2024 19:00 RSA v NZL (Pool A)



4 Jun 2024 16:30 NZL v KOR (Pool A)

4 Jun 2024 19:00 POL v RSA (Pool A)



Pool standings

FIH Hockey Nations Cup (men): 2 June matches postponed to 3 June 2024







Due to bad weather conditions - storm and heavy rain – in Gniezno, the matches initially scheduled for today have been postponed to tomorrow as follows:







Rain washes out Malaysia-France Nations Cup clash



By Aftar Singh





Pic courtesy from MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia-France Nations Cup clash and other matches in Gniezno, Poland, have been postponed to Monday due to heavy rain.





FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup Spain 2023-24

Spain



All times GMT +2



3 Jun 2024 10:30 NZL v CHI (Pool B)

3 Jun 2024 13:00 JPN v CAN (Pool B)

3 Jun 2024 17:00 KOR v ITA (Pool A)

3 Jun 2024 19:30 ESP v IRL (Pool A)



4 Jun 2024 10:30 CHI v CAN (Pool B)

4 Jun 2024 13:00 JPN v NZL (Pool B)

4 Jun 2024 17:00 IRL v ITA (Pool A)

4 Jun 2024 19:30 KOR v ESP (Pool A)



Pool standings





Craig Fulton at Idea Exchange: ‘One of the bigger problems in India is hierarchy. I don’t subscribe to that’



After being an assistant coach for Belgium, arguably the best team of the last decade, he’s taken over an Indian team that returned to the Olympic podium after over four decades.





(File Photo)



The India hockey coach on preparations for the Paris Olympics, getting the players to share their stories as a part of team-building process and understanding the country’s caste system and its impact on individual performances. The session was moderated by Mihir Vasavda, Senior Assistant Editor, The Indian Express.



