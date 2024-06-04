Tuesday 4 June 2024

FIH Hockey Men's Nations Cup Poland 2023-24

Gniezno, Poland



All times GMT +2



3 Jun 2024 11:30 PAK v CAN (Pool B) 8 - 1

3 Jun 2024 14:00 FRA v MAS (Pool B) 3 - 1

3 Jun 2024 16:30 KOR v AUT (Pool A) 5 - 1

3 Jun 2024 19:00 RSA v NZL (Pool A) 1 - 2



4 Jun 2024 16:30 NZL v KOR (Pool A)

4 Jun 2024 19:00 POL v RSA (Pool A)



5 Jun 2024 15:30 MAS v CAN (Pool B)

5 Jun 2024 18:00 PAK v FRA (Pool B)



Pool standings

Live scores



FIH Match Centre





Double wins for Korea and New Zealand as hosts Spain start with a bang







(Women’s) New Zealand 1-0 Chile



New Zealand edged past Chile 1-0 as the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup Spain 2023/24 began in Terrassa. It was a frustrating first half for New Zealand, with the Chileans creating more chances and putting them under pressure. The South Americans had plenty of flair going forward. However, they had nothing to show for it, despite winning three penalty corners.







Pakistan score emphatic victory over Canada



Canadians struggle to keep Pakistan in check



By Shahid Khan







Pakistan defeated Canada 8-1 in their second match on the on going FIH Nations Cup in Gneizno, Poland.











Pakistan crush Canada in nine-goal thriller



This was Pakistan’s first win in the tournament after drawing opening match





Rana Waheed celebrates after scoring a goal against Canada. — FIH



Pakistan defeated Canada 8-1 in their second match of the ongoing FIH Nations Cup in Gniezno, Poland, on Monday.







Malaysia fall to France in Nations Cup



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia's Faizal Saari tries to get the ball from a France player during a Nations Cup match in Gniezno, Poland, on Monday. - Pic courtesy from FIH



KUALA LUMPUR: The Speedy Tigers' hopes of reaching the Nations Cup semi-finals took a blow following a 3-1 loss to France in a Group B match in Gniezno, Poland, on Monday.







SA Hockey Men Fall to New Zealand in Tense FIH Nations Cup Clash







The SA Hockey Men faced off against the higher-ranked New Zealand team today, eager to kickstart their FIH Hockey Nations Cup campaign after a defeat in their opener against Austria. The match was particularly significant as it marked Mustapha Cassiem’s 50th test cap for the outdoor team. Both teams, bound for the Olympics, were determined to make their mark in this tournament.





FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup Spain 2023-24

Spain



All times GMT +2



3 Jun 2024 10:30 NZL v CHI (Pool B) 1 - 0

3 Jun 2024 13:00 JPN v CAN (Pool B) 3 - 0

3 Jun 2024 17:00 KOR v ITA (Pool A) 2 - 1

3 Jun 2024 19:30 ESP v IRL (Pool A) 5 - 1



4 Jun 2024 10:30 CHI v CAN (Pool B)

4 Jun 2024 13:00 JPN v NZL (Pool B)

4 Jun 2024 17:00 IRL v ITA (Pool A)

4 Jun 2024 19:30 KOR v ESP (Pool A)



5 Jun 2024 is a rest day



Pool standings

Live scores



FIH Match Centre







IRL Women lose to hosts Spain in first game of FIH Nations Cup in Terressa, Spain



SPAIN 5 IRELAND 1







Terressa Spain: Ireland World Ranked #13, who were only the third highest ranked team in their Pool A, took on top seeded Spain who are World Ranked #8, in their opening match of FIH Nations Cup in Terrassa on Monday night. The prize on offer for the winning team will be a place in the 2024-25 FIH Women’s PRO League, and this was the task the team faced under interim Head Coach Facundo Quiroga.







Ireland beaten by Spain in Nations Cup opener





Naomi Carroll celebrates scoring for Ireland in the Nations Cup defeat. Image source, Ireland Hockey



Ireland were beaten 5-1 by Spain in their opening game of the FIH Nations Cup in Terrassa.







Kentwell Announces Roster for Upcoming Series Between Indoor USWNT & Ireland







SPRING CITY, Pa. – U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team Head Coach Jun Kentwell has announced the team that will play in five friendly matches against Ireland this weekend, from June 7 to 9. Set to take place at The Training Center in Spring City, Pa., this series comes less than 3 months after qualifying the 2025 FIH Hockey Indoor World Cup and is the start of preparation for the event next year.







2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League

London, England



All times GMT +1



Men



5 Jun 2024 13:15 GBR v ESP (RR)

5 Jun 2024 17:45 IRL v GER (RR)



Pool standings



Women



5 Jun 2024 11:00 GBR v CHN (RR)

5 Jun 2024 15:30 USA v GER (RR)



Pool standings

Live scores



FIH Match Centre



Women’s Hockey at the Olympic Games: A statistical rewind







Women’s hockey has been a permanent feature at the Summer Olympic Games since the Olympic Games Moscow 1980. In the 11 editions of the games starting from 1980, women’s hockey has been played at each event, and produced incredible moments on the pitch, with 6 different nations having claimed the gold medal across the competition's history! Join us in the build up to the Paris 2024 Olympics Hockey tournament, as we take a deep dive into some of the statistics that tell the story of women’s hockey at the Olympic Games...







Paris Olympics: What to know and who to watch during the field hockey competition







A roadmap to follow for the field hockey competition during the Paris Olympics:







Chilean player Consuelo de las Heras nominated ambassador of the IOC “Believe in sport” campaign







As announced by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) today, Chilean player Consuelo de las Heras has been nominated as one of the six global ambassadors of the IOC “Believe in Sport” campaign, aimed at raising awareness of the threat of competition manipulation among qualified athletes, their entourage members and officials, while empowering them to make the right decisions.







Hockey India inducts R K Roy Hockey Academy as new Academy Member



The academy is committed to fostering excellence in hockey across various age groups



New Delhi: Continuing its dedicated efforts to discover and nurture young talent at the grassroots level, Hockey India announced on Tuesday that the R K Roy Hockey Academy has been inducted as a new Academy Member.







Field Hockey Embarks On Two-Week Tour of South Africa







ITHACA, N.Y. -- The Cornell field hockey team is in the midst of a two-week international tour of South Africa, sharpening its skills and building team cohesion in preparation for the 2024 season beginning in August.







Edinburgh HC and Hillhead win Scottish U14 Cups







After an exciting day of youth hockey, Edinburgh HC girls and Hillhead boys have won this season’s U14 National Club Cups.



