Wednesday 5 June 2024

2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League

London, England



All times GMT +1



Men



5 Jun 2024 13:15 GBR v ESP (RR)

5 Jun 2024 17:45 IRL v GER (RR)



6 Jun 2024 14:15 GER v ESP (RR)

6 Jun 2024 20:00 GBR v IRL (RR)



Women



5 Jun 2024 11:00 GBR v CHN (RR)

5 Jun 2024 15:30 USA v GER (RR)



6 Jun 2024 12:00 CHN v GER (RR)

6 Jun 2024 17:45 GBR v USA (RR)



‘We are working on our weaknesses, building on our strengths, and staying united as a team,’ says Indian Women’s Hockey Team Vice Captain Navneet Kaur



India are gearing up to take on Germany and Great Britain in their last two games of the FIH Pro League 2023-24







London: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team has faced a challenging European leg in the FIH Pro League 2023-24, having played six matches against formidable opponents in Belgium and England. Despite the tough competition, the team has shown resilience and progress, aiming to leverage these experiences in their upcoming matches.









FIH Hockey Men's Nations Cup Poland 2023-24

Gniezno, Poland



All times GMT +2



4 Jun 2024 16:30 NZL v KOR (Pool A) 4 - 2

4 Jun 2024 19:00 POL v RSA (Pool A) 1 - 2



5 Jun 2024 15:30 MAS v CAN (Pool B)

5 Jun 2024 18:00 PAK v FRA (Pool B)



6 Jun 2024 15:30 RSA v KOR (Pool A)

6 Jun 2024 18:00 AUT v POL (Pool A)



New Zealand reach semi-finals as Spain shine again on home soil







The Black Sticks made it four wins from four to end the pool phase in style while Spain outclassed Korea in the women’s tournament in Terrassa.







South Africa Secures Crucial Victory Against Poland in FIH Hockey Nations Cup







South Africa faced off against hosts Poland on Tuesday night, knowing that they needed a victory to keep any chance of a title defence alive at the FIH Hockey Nations Cup. Before the game started, there was a presentation to Nqobile “Bili” Ntuli, who was earning his 100th cap for the African Champions, having debuted in the Summer Series in 2016.







Speedy Tigers face uphill battle for s-final berth at Nations Cup



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia’s Fitri Saari (right) in action against France in Monday’s Nations Cup Group B match in Gniezno, Poland. -- PIC FROM MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: The Speedy Tigers find themselves virtually out of contention for a semi-final spot, with only pride motivating them at the Nations Cup in Gniezno, Poland.







FIH Rankings: Pakistan hockey team on the rise amid Nations Cup



After losing final of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2024, Pakistan had slipped to 16th





Pakistan hockey team reacts during match against Canada. - Facbook/PakistanHockeyTeam



Pakistan hockey team has improved its rankings after impressive performance during the ongoing FIH Nations Cup.





FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup Spain 2023-24

Spain



All times GMT +2



4 Jun 2024 10:30 CHI v CAN (Pool B) 3 - 0

4 Jun 2024 13:00 JPN v NZL (Pool B) 2 - 2

4 Jun 2024 17:00 IRL v ITA (Pool A) 3 - 0

4 Jun 2024 19:30 KOR v ESP (Pool A) 1 - 3



5 Jun 2024 is a rest day



6 Jun 2024 10:30 NZL v CAN (Pool B)

6 Jun 2024 13:00 CHI v JPN (Pool B)

6 Jun 2024 17:00 IRL v KOR (Pool A)

6 Jun 2024 19:30 ESP v ITA (Pool A)



IRL Women bounce back in style to beat Italy in FIH Nations Cup in Terressa, Spain



IRELAND 3 ITALY 0







Terressa Spain: Ireland World Ranked #13, took on Italy, World Ranked #17, in their second Pool A game in Terrassa Spain with each of them in need of a win. Both teams went into this game on Tuesday afternoon on the back of opening day defeats. Italy had lost to Korea and Ireland had been beaten 5-1 by the hosts and top seeds Spain.







Ireland beat Italy to keep Nations Cup hopes alive



Nigel Ringland





Hannah McLoughlin is congratulated after scoring against Italy. Image source, Ireland Hockey



Ireland’s hopes of reaching the semi-finals of the Nations Cup remain alive after a 3-0 win over Italy in Terrassa.







Stephen ‘China’ Davies to lead Perth Thundersticks Men’s side







A Hockey Australia Hall of Famer is set to bring a wealth of experience and expertise to guide the Perth Thundersticks Men’s squad to new heights.







2023/24 Welsh national hockey champions crowned







The newest crop of national hockey champions was confirmed last month, as Wales’ best have battled it out to take the 2023/24 crowns across a range of age groups and competitions.







Adopt-a-School initiative aims to unearth hidden hockey gems





Chris Nissen Primary School learner Lilimtha Jonas, 11, is benefitting from coaching offered by Knysna High School’s first-team hockey girls and technical team as part of the SPAR Eastern Cape Schoolgirls Hockey Challenge’s Adopt-a-School programme. Photo: Supplied



The popular SPAR Eastern Cape Schoolgirls Hockey Challenge has taken a giant leap forward by incorporating an Adopt-a-School programme aimed at developing players at less-resourced institutions.



