Thursday 6 June 2024

2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League

London, England



All times GMT +1



Men



5 Jun 2024 13:15 GBR v ESP (RR) 4 - 1

5 Jun 2024 17:45 IRL v GER (RR) 0 - 3



6 Jun 2024 14:15 GER v ESP (RR)

6 Jun 2024 20:00 GBR v IRL (RR)



7 Jun 2024 is a rest day



Women



5 Jun 2024 11:00 GBR v CHN (RR) 4 - 4 (SO 6 - 5)

5 Jun 2024 15:30 USA v GER (RR) 0 - 2



6 Jun 2024 12:00 CHN v GER (RR)

6 Jun 2024 17:45 GBR v USA (RR)



7 Jun 2024 is a rest day



GB women prevail against China after eight-goal spectacle







FIH Hockey Pro League action resumed in London with a gripping clash between the GB women and China.







GB secure victories on the third day of competition







The third day of action in London saw the Great Britain teams clock up another three points each after beating China Women and Spain's Men.







GB men and women both win in Pro League





Isabelle Petter. Image source, Getty Images



Great Britain's men and women both won their Hockey Pro League matches in London on Wednesday.







Tested Defensively, USWNT Drops Second FIH Hockey Pro League Match Against Germany





World Sport Pics



LONDON, England – After playing just 3 days ago, the No. 14 U.S. Women’s National Team saw No. 3 Germany again in the 2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League. After previously losing in a narrow contest, the momentum shifted for this match that saw Die Danas shutout USA, 0-2.







Relentless Germany outscore much improved Ireland to win by 3 in FIH Pro League in London.



IRELAND 0 GERMANY 3







London: Ireland made three changes in their starting line up in their second FIH Pro League game against Germany at Lee Valley in the London Stage. Lee Cole and Peter McKibbin returned in defence and David Harte started in goal. Historically Germany and Ireland have met before this match on 17 occasions with Germany winning 13 and Ireland winning 4.







Ireland’s Hockey Pro League survival rests on Great Britain ‘crunch’ clash





David Harte was forced into a number of saves PIC: Worldsportpics/ Will Palmer



London — Ireland wil relish a “crunch” clash against Great Britain on Thursday night as they bid to stave off Pro League relegation.







Ireland defeated by Germany in Pro League





Ireland’s Michael Robson in Pro League action against Germany. Image source, Ireland Hockey



Ireland fell to a 3-0 defeat by Germany in their penultimate Hockey Pro League game in London.





FIH Hockey Men's Nations Cup Poland 2023-24

Gniezno, Poland



All times GMT +2



5 Jun 2024 15:30 MAS v CAN (Pool B) 4 - 2

5 Jun 2024 18:00 PAK v FRA (Pool B) 5 - 6



6 Jun 2024 15:30 RSA v KOR (Pool A)

6 Jun 2024 18:00 AUT v POL (Pool A)



7 Jun 2024 is a rest day



FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup Spain 2023-24

Spain



All times GMT +2



5 Jun 2024 was s a rest day



6 Jun 2024 10:30 NZL v CAN (Pool B)

6 Jun 2024 13:00 CHI v JPN (Pool B)

6 Jun 2024 17:00 IRL v KOR (Pool A)

6 Jun 2024 19:30 ESP v ITA (Pool A)



7 Jun 2024 is a rest day



France and Pakistan seal semi-final spots after goal fest in Gniezno







France and Pakistan joined New Zealand in the semi-finals of the FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup Poland 2023/24 after playing out a 11-goal thriller.







Pakistan defeated by France (5-6) but progress to semi-finals



By Shahid Khan



Green Shirts final pool match at FIH Nations Cup, Gniezno, Poland produced another stunning come back from them but were eventually pipped by the French in an eleven-goal thriller.







Pakistan make superb comeback but lose 11-goal thriller against France



Despite defeat, they have qualified for the final four





Pakistan Hockey Team. - FIH



France triumphed over Pakistan with a narrow 6-5 victory in a thrilling FIH Nations Cup encounter in Gniezno, Poland, on Wednesday.







Victory comes too late for Speedy Tigers



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia’s Azimuddin Syakir Kamaruddin (in blue) in action against Canada in the Nations Cup in Gniezno, Poland.



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia beat Canada 4-2 in hockey's Nations Cup in Gniezno, Poland, today, but they can forget about reaching the semi-finals.







Distraught Azimuddin won't let father's death derail his mission in Poland







KUALA LUMPUR: Despite receiving the devastating news of his father's death today, national hockey player Azimuddin Syakir Kamaruddin is determined to continue playing in the ongoing Nations Cup in Poland.







FIH Nations Cup points table after France beat Pakistan



France have played three games, winning all and finish at topped Pool A with nine points





France National Hockey Team. - FIH



Pakistan remained at the second spot in the Pool B points table of the FIH Nations Cup despite enduring a 6-5 loss to France in Gniezno, Poland, on Wednesday.







Danny Kerry Appointed As England And Great Britain Hockey Performance Director







World renowned coach Danny Kerry MBE has been announced as the Performance Director for England and Great Britain Hockey who will lead the sport into the LA 2028 Olympic cycle and beyond.







Danny Kerry appointed GB and England Hockey performance director







GB and England Hockey has appointed Danny Kerry as performance director, his remit to lead the sport towards the LA 2028 Olympics.







WMH Masters World Cup – Team Canada Rosters



Canada sends six teams to Aukland for WMH Masters World Cup







Field Hockey Canada is thrilled to announce the 2024 Canadian Masters Rosters that will be attending the 2024 World Masters Hockey (WMH) World Cup in Aukland, New Zealand in November. The tournament will take place from November 7-16, 2024 at the New Zealand National Hockey Centre in Aukland. Canada is sending Women’s Masters teams in the O50, O55, O60 and O65 divisions and Men’s Masters teams in the O45 and O60 divisions. More details such as schedule, results, streaming details and more can be found at the WMH World Cup website and will be updated in the coming months.







Screening sessions for National U21 Hockey team begin on Saturday



Vidia Ramphal





Trinidad and Tobago will be competing in the Junior Pan American Games from 11-20 June 2025 in Asuncion, Paraguay.



The Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Board (TTHF) has announced that screening sessions for the U21 National Training Squads begin on 8 June in Macoya.







Hockey One returns with blockbuster 2024 schedule







This year’s hockey action doesn’t stop at the Olympic Games, with the 2024 Hockey One League set to return for another stellar season starting on Friday 11 October.







The Road Ahead: Perth Thundersticks’ 2024 Hockey One season







With the 2024 Hockey One season fixtures out, let’s take a trip down memory lane before we look at the road ahead for the Perth Thundersticks.







Hockey’s determined journey towards reducing water consumption







Today’s World Environment Day gives us the opportunity to update all our stakeholders on the steps that the International Hockey Federation (FIH) has done towards using water with more care than ever before.







MSSSC sets the record straight on report over Sikh Festival of Sports





PIC CREDIT TO MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Singapore Sikh Sports Council (MSSSC) wants to set the record straight about an article that appeared in the New Straits Times on June 2, 2024.







Former hockey Olympian Islah Siddiqui honoured







The resume of very few hockey figures can match that of Pakistani great Islahuddin Siddiqui.



