Friday 7 June 2024

2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League

London, England



All times GMT +1



Men



6 Jun 2024 14:15 GER v ESP (RR) 0 - 3

6 Jun 2024 20:00 GBR v IRL (RR) 3 - 0



7 Jun 2024 is a rest day



8 Jun 2024 14:30 GBR v AUS (RR)

8 Jun 2024 17:15 IND v GER (RR)



Pool standings



Women



6 Jun 2024 12:00 CHN v GER (RR) 2 - 3

6 Jun 2024 17:45 GBR v USA (RR) 1 - 3



7 Jun 2024 is a rest day



8 Jun 2024 10:00 IND v GER (RR)

8 Jun 2024 12:15 GBR v AUS (RR)



Pool standings

USA sign off with stunning upset victory over GB women







The United States pulled off a spectacular come-from-behind victory over Great Britain’s women as FIH Hockey Pro League action continued in London on Thursday. The Americans’ first win in the series since February last year was not enough to save them from relegation but provided a pre-Olympic boost as their campaign came to an end.







USWNT Comes from Behind to Win Final FIH Hockey Pro League Contest Against Great Britain





World Sport Pics



LONDON, England – In their final game of the 2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League season, the No. 14 U.S. Women’s National Team took on No. 6 Great Britain. After finding themselves trailing early, USA fought back to come from behind to tally three field goals and register the 3-1 win.







Disappointment for IRL Men as they lose to GB in final FIH Pro League fixture



Great Britain 3 Ireland 0







London: After the weekend results Ireland needed Spain to lose today in their match and beat Great Britain to have any chance of avoiding relegation from the FIH Pro League. Once Spain beat Germany earlier on Thursday Ireland’s fate was sealed. Ireland would be relegated out of the FIH Pro League regardless of how this game went. Not even a win over Great Britain could avoid the drop.







Great Britain ease past Ireland to climb standings





Great Britain secured fourth win in a row in Pro League PIC: Worldsportpics/ Will Palmer



London — A fourth win in a row for Great Britain men, a fourth successive loss for Ireland. While Great Britain meander through the Pro League field like a flat-race favourite (yes, the title is still on the cards), Ireland’s hopes of survival in their debut global league showing ended on Thursday night.







GB's men beat Ireland after women lose to USA



Adam Millington





Great Britain's Phil Roper celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game Image source, PA



Great Britain's men beat Ireland for the second time in six days as they won 3-0 in the Pro League on Thursday evening.







Relegated Ireland end Pro League with defeat by GB



Nigel Ringland





Ireland’s Daragh Walsh takes on two Great Britain players in the Pro League game in London Image source, Ireland Hockey



Ireland completed their first season in the Pro League with a 3-0 defeat by Great Britain.







Indian Men’s Hockey Team gears up for crucial fixtures during London stage of



The Indian Men’s Hockey Team is currently placed fourth in the table







London: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team has two matches left in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24. They will be up against Germany on 8th June and against hosts Great Britain on 9th June in a bid to end their campaign on a high.





FIH Hockey Men's Nations Cup Poland 2023-24

Gniezno, Poland



All times GMT +2



6 Jun 2024 15:30 RSA v KOR (Pool A) 2 - 0

6 Jun 2024 18:00 AUT v POL (Pool A) 2 - 1



7 Jun 2024 is a rest day



8 Jun 2024 10:30 AUT v CAN (5/8)

8 Jun 2024 13:00 MAS v KOR (5/8)

8 Jun 2024 15:30 FRA v RSA (SF)

8 Jun 2024 18:00 NZL v PAK (SF)



Pool standings

FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup Spain 2023-24

Spain



All times GMT +2



6 Jun 2024 10:30 NZL v CAN (Pool B) 2 - 0

6 Jun 2024 13:00 CHI v JPN (Pool B) 2 - 1

6 Jun 2024 17:00 IRL v KOR (Pool A) 4 - 0

6 Jun 2024 19:30 ESP v ITA (Pool A) 3 - 1



7 Jun 2024 is a rest day



8 Jun 2024 10:30 JPN v ITA (5/8)

8 Jun 2024 13:00 KOR v CAN (5/8)

8 Jun 2024 17:00 NZL v IRL (SF)

8 Jun 2024 19:30 ESP v CHI (SF)



Pool standings

Chile shocker for Japan as Poles crash out at home after pool phase concludes







Chile showcased exuberant celebrations as they beat Olympic-bound Japan to secure their first semi-final appearance at the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup Spain 2023/24.







Malaysia get eight cards, miss Nations Cup semis



By Aftar Singh





An inconsistent Malaysia failed to reach the semi-finals of hockey’s Nations Cup in Gniezno, Poland. PIC COURTESY OF MHC



GNIEZNO: An inconsistent Malaysia failed to reach the semi-finals of hockey's Nations Cup in Gniezno, Poland.







South Africa secure victory over Korea built on superb defensive performance.







In a rematch of the inaugural FIH Nations Cup Semi-Final, South Africa and Korea met in the FIH Hockey Nations Cup in Poland. This time the prize up for grabs a potential semi-final spot.







Malaysia rise to 12th in the world



By Aftar Singh





Despite failing to reach the Nations Cup semi-finals in Gniezno, Poland, Malaysia's world hockey ranking moved up one rung to 12th.- BERNAMA PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: Despite failing to reach the Nations Cup semi-finals in Gniezno, Poland, Malaysia's world hockey ranking moved up one rung to 12th.







Pakistan vs New Zealand match time in FIH Nations Cup



The final of FIH Nations Cup will be played on Sunday, June 9





Pakistan men’s hockey team players celebrate after scoring. — Flash Sukan



Pakistan will face New Zealand in the semi-final of the ongoing FIH Nations Cup in Gniezno, Poland, on Saturday.







IRL Women beat Korea in dominant display to reach FIH Nations Cup Semi Finals in Terrassa, Spain



IRELAND 4 KOREA 0







Terrassa Spain: Ireland took a step towards a potential place in next year’s FIH Pro League by beating Korea 4-0 to qualify for a semi-final against New Zealand on Saturday evening.







Ireland beat South Korea to reach Nations Cup semi-finals





Ireland’s Hannah McLoughlin was on the scoresheet against Korea in the Nations Cup. Image source, Ireland Hockey



Ireland produced an excellent performance to reach the semi-finals of the Nations Cup with a comfortable 4-0 win over South Korea in Terrassa.







50 days to go for Paris 2024 Olympics



The Indian Men’s Hockey Team will begin their Olympic campaign against New Zealand on 27th July







Bengaluru: Only 50 days remain before the Indian Men’s Hockey Team begins their Paris 2024 Olympics campaign where they will strive to end the 44-year Gold medal drought. India are placed in Pool B alongside, defending Champions Belgium, Australia, Argentina, New Zealand, and Ireland, and they will have to ensure a top-four finish in the pool to progress to the Quarter-Finals.







China women's hockey team hopeful for an Olympic medal



China's women's hockey team has set their sights on a podium spot at this year's Olympics, even though they have a tough road ahead to clinch a medal.







Home advantage! Canberra plays host to Oceania Indoor World Cup Qualifier







A Trans-Tasman showdown is set to decide which nation will advance to the 2025 FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup in Croatia in February next year, as the best Indoor Hockey players from Australia and New Zealand prepare to go head-to-head.







Tayyab Ikram: “Empowering National Associations and athletes is a must”







Exactly a year ago at the Olympic House in Lausanne, FIH and its President, Tayyab Ikram, launched the International Hockey Federation’s first ever “Empowerment and Engagement” strategy, in attendance of IOC President Thomas Bach.

The FIH President takes stock of the first twelve months of the implementation of this strategy aimed at boosting the global development of hockey.



