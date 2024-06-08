Saturday 8 June 2024

2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League

London, England



All times GMT +1



Men



7 Jun 2024 is a rest day



8 Jun 2024 14:30 GBR v AUS (RR)

8 Jun 2024 17:15 IND v GER (RR)



9 Jun 2024 14:30 GBR v IND (RR)

9 Jun 2024 17:15 AUS v GER (RR)



Pool standings



Women



7 Jun 2024 is a rest day



8 Jun 2024 10:00 IND v GER (RR)

8 Jun 2024 12:15 GBR v AUS (RR)



9 Jun 2024 10:00 GER v AUS (RR)

9 Jun 2024 12:15 GBR v IND (RR)



Pool standings

Indian men's hockey team set to face Germany in FIH Hockey Pro League match





Indian men's hockey team set to face Germany in FIH Hockey Pro League match © Provided by India Today NE



The Indian men's hockey team is poised for a critical encounter against Germany in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 tournament in London today. With just two matches remaining, India aims to conclude their campaign on a high note by also taking on hosts Great Britain on June 9.





FIH Hockey Men's Nations Cup Poland 2023-24

Gniezno, Poland



All times GMT +2



6 Jun 2024 15:30 RSA v KOR (Pool A) 2 - 0

6 Jun 2024 18:00 AUT v POL (Pool A) 2 - 1



7 Jun 2024 is a rest day



8 Jun 2024 10:30 AUT v CAN (5/8) 1 - 1 (SO 1 - 3)

8 Jun 2024 13:00 MAS v KOR (5/8)

8 Jun 2024 15:30 FRA v RSA (SF)

8 Jun 2024 18:00 NZL v PAK (SF)



Pool standings

FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup Spain 2023-24

Spain



All times GMT +2



6 Jun 2024 10:30 NZL v CAN (Pool B) 2 - 0

6 Jun 2024 13:00 CHI v JPN (Pool B) 2 - 1

6 Jun 2024 17:00 IRL v KOR (Pool A) 4 - 0

6 Jun 2024 19:30 ESP v ITA (Pool A) 3 - 1



7 Jun 2024 is a rest day



8 Jun 2024 10:30 JPN v ITA (5/8) 5 - 3

8 Jun 2024 13:00 KOR v CAN (5/8)

8 Jun 2024 17:00 NZL v IRL (SF)

8 Jun 2024 19:30 ESP v CHI (SF)



Pool standings

Pakistan reach Nations Cup hockey semis



Greenshirts make last four on better goal average







Pakistan and France joined New Zealand in the semi-finals of the FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup in Gniezno, Poland after playing out a 11-goal thriller.







South Africa U21 Mens 2024 Squad announced.







The South African Hockey Association has announced the South African Under 21 Men;s Squad. The 38-player squad, under the continued guidance of Guy Elliott, will see a team selected for the SA Hockey IPT in September and the Junior Africa Cup in Ghana in October, with the goal of qualifying for the 2025 FIH Junior World Cup, an expanded 24 team tournament.







South Africa U21 Women’s 2024 Squad announced.







The South African Hockey Association has announced the South African Under 21 Women’s Squad. The 34-player squad, under the tutelage of new head coach Cindy Brown, will see a team selected for the SA Hockey IPT in September and the Junior Africa Cup in Ghana in October, with the goal of qualifying for the 2025 FIH Junior World Cup, an expanded 24 team tournament.







Rising Star: South African Goalkeeper Cullin de Jager Eyes World Cup Glory







Rising South African indoor hockey goalkeeper Cullin de Jager is excited about the journey ahead after the men’s national team secured their World Cup spot for 2025 by finishing runners-up in the recent African Cup of Nations tournament in Namibia.







'Hockey has been inclusive for me - it needs to be for everyone'





Sarah Jones won bronze with Great Britain at the Olympic Games in 2020. Image source, Getty Images



Sarah Jones is a Welsh hockey player who helped Great Britain win Olympic bronze at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Games. She represented Wales at the 2014, 2018 and 2022 Commonwealth Games. As part of a series for Pride Month, she writes about how hockey helped her come out - and how the sport's challenge is now to be a safe space for everyone.



