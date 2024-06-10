Monday 10 June 2024

2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League

London, England



All times GMT +1



Men



9 Jun 2024 14:30 GBR v IND (RR) 3 - 2

9 Jun 2024 17:15 AUS v GER (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 4 - 5)



11 Jun 2024 11:00 GBR v ESP (RR)

11 Jun 2024 15:30 GER v AUS (RR)



12 Jun 2024 12:00 GER v ESP (RR)

12 Jun 2024 17:45 GBR v AUS (RR)



Pool standings



Women



9 Jun 2024 10:00 GER v AUS (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 3 - 4)

9 Jun 2024 12:15 GBR v IND (RR) 3 - 2



11 Jun 2024 13:15 GBR v CHN (RR)

11 Jun 2024 17:45 AUS v GER (RR)



12 Jun 2024 14:15 CHN v GER (RR)

2 Jun 2024 20:00 GBR v AUS (RR)



Pool standings

Tightly fought contests the order of the day in London







Four closely contested matches, which included two shootouts, wrapped up the weekend of FIH Hockey Pro League action in London as all four encounters went down to the wire.







Hockeyroos conquer world number three Germany in thrilling shootout win







The Hockeyroos are brimming with confidence after continuing their winning run of form in London with a resurgent penalty shootout win over Germany.







Double wins for GB in London



Lucas Ball







GB secured wins against India in the double header at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on the sixth day of action at the FIH Pro League London.







GB's men and women come from behind to beat India





Phil Roper celebrates after scoring for Great Britain. Image source, Getty Images



Great Britain's men's and women's teams both came from behind to beat India 3-2 in their Pro League games on Sunday.







Indian Women’s Hockey Team goes down 2-3 against Great Britain in their last FIH Pro League 2023/24 match



Lalremsiami and Navneet Kaur were the goalscorers for India







London: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team ended their FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 campaign with a 2-3 loss against Great Britain on Sunday. Lalremsiami (14') and Navneet Kaur (23') scored for India while Charlotte Watson (3') and Grace Balsdon (56', 58') etched their name on the scoresheet for Great Britain. With this loss, the Indian Women’s Hockey Team have finished eighth in this FIH Pro League season, earning 8 points from 16 games.







GB's Balsdon breaks Indian hearts with late strikes



S2H TEAM







Grace Balsdon was Great Britain’s woman of the hour on Sunday in a dramatic 3-2 win over India in the FIH Pro League at the Lee Valley Hockey Tennis Centre in London.







Indian women's team end their campaign with a defeat



Indian women's team ended their FIH Pro League campaign with a close defeat and finish their season on the 8th position.





Indian women's hockey team end their FIH Pro League campaign with a defeat



The Indian women's hockey team ended their FIH Pro League campaign with a close 2-3 defeat to the host, Great Britain, finishing their 2023-24 season in 8th position in London, England, on Sunday.







Great Britain secure India double





Great Britain celebrate during another high-octane affair PIC: Worldsportpics



With a last throw of the dice, Grace Balsdon spared Great Britain’s blushes with two late penalty corner goals to beat India 3-2 in the latest set of FIH Pro League matches.







Indian Men’s Hockey Team goes down 2-3 to Great Britain in their last FIH Pro



Sukhjeet Singh (19’) and Harmanpreet Singh (36') scored the goals for India







London: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team finished their FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 campaign with a 2-3 loss against hosts Great Britain on Sunday. With this loss, the Indian Men’s Hockey Team finished with 24 points from 16 games. For India, Sukhjeet Singh (19’) and Harmanpreet Singh (36’) scored the goals, while for Great Britain, Phil Roper (1’), Jack Waller (37’) and Alan Forsyth (50’) were on target.







GB pip India in rousing encounter



S2H TEAM







Great Britain won a riveting FIH Pro League encounter against India 3-2 in a scoring sequence eerily matching the women’s match played earlier at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London on Sunday. India finished their league engagements with 24 points from 16 matches and sit momentarily in fourth position. GB have six more to play and are in fifth with 19 points. Both teams have qualified for next month’s Paris Olympics and find themselves in opposite pools.







Slow start, Sreejesh magic, Sukhjeet’s hustle – three talking points from India’s defeat against Great Britain



FIH Pro League hockey: For the second match running against Great Britain, India conceded early before playing catch up in an eventual 2-3 defeat.



By Vinayakk Mohanarangan





PR Sreejesh's superlative efforts were not enought to prevent India's defeat on Sunday. (File/Reuters)



India hockey coach Craig Fulton started off the afternoon in London by saying he wanted a better start from his team. But what he got was the exact opposite. And so a somewhat familiar tale unfolded. Harmanpreet Singh and Co recovered from conceding early, and played some good stuff in the middle period of the match to take the lead, but conceded two second-half goals to lose 2-3 in the FIH Pro League.









Kookaburras denied top-spot in penalty shootout drama against World Champions Germany







The Kookaburras are on the cusp of taking the top spot on Season 5 of the FIH Pro League standings after another nail-biting penalty shootout resulted in a narrow loss.







‘We showed great resilience and teamwork’: Harmanpreet Singh reflects on India’s performance in FIH Pro League 2023-24



Harmanpreet emerged as the top scorer for India in the tournament







New Delhi: The Indian Men's Hockey Team concluded their campaign in the FIH Pro League 2023-24 with a commendable tally of 24 points from 16 matches which included 5 wins, 3 Shootout wins, 5 defeats, and 3 Shootout defeats. Currently, the Indian team is at fourth position in the points tally.







India in FIH Pro League



By Tariq Ali



Indian men's and women's national hockey team finished their quota of 16 matches each for the current season 2023-24.





FIH Hockey Men's Nations Cup Poland 2023-24

Gniezno, Poland



All times GMT +2



9 Jun 2024 10:30 AUT v MAS (7/8) 4 - 5

9 Jun 2024 13:00 CAN v KOR (5/6) 2 - 1

9 Jun 2024 15:30 PAK v RSA (3/4) 3 - 4

9 Jun 2024 18:00 NZL v FRA (Final) 1 - 1 (SO 4 - 3)



Pool standings

FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup Spain 2023-24

Spain



All times GMT +2



9 Jun 2024 10:30 KOR v ITA (7/8) 1 - 2

9 Jun 2024 13:00 CAN v JPN (5/6) 0 - 1

9 Jun 2024 17:00 CHI v NZL (3/4) 2 - 1

9 Jun 2024 19:30 ESP v IRL (Final) 2 - 0



Pool standings

New Zealand and Spain win FIH Hockey Nations Cup to gain Pro League promotion







New Zealand and Spain will have the opportunity to play in the FIH Hockey Pro League in the 2024-25 season after beating France and Ireland, respectively, to win the FIH Hockey Nations Cup.







Heartbreak for IRL Women as they lose to Spain in FIH Nations Cup Final



SPAIN 2 IRELAND 0







Terressa Spain: Heartbreak for Ireland as they were beaten in the FIH Nations Cup Final by the hosts Spain. While it was a better showing than their Pool A opening match where Ireland were on the wrong end of a 5-1 scoreline, Ireland were unable to create worthwhile scoring opportunities when they mattered most and ultimately came up short. Given the last time they played in a Nations Cup tournament they went out at the semi-final stage it does mark progress but that will take a while to sink in after the disappointment of this result wears off.







Ireland miss out on Pro League after Spain defeat



Nigel Ringland





Ireland’s Roisin Upton in action against Spain in the Nations Cup Final. Image source, Ireland Hockey



Ireland missed out on promotion to the FIH Pro League after losing the Nations Cup Final to Spain in Terrassa.







Pakistan lose bronze medal match against South Africa



The score of the game was 4-3





Pakistan Hockey Team in a hurdle - FIH



Pakistan faced defeat in the FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup at the hands of South Africa in the third-place game with the score of 4-3.







Malaysia finish seventh in Nations Cup



By Aftar Singh





Pic courtesy from MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia edged Austria 5-4 to finish seventh in the Nations Cup in Gniezno, Poland.







Speedy Tigers not up to speed in Nations Cup



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia’s Faizal Saari (in blue-red) in action against Austria in Sunday’s Nations Cup classification match in Gniezno, Poland. PIC FROM FIH



KUALA LUMPUR: MALAYSIA may be ranked world 12th, but the Speedy Tigers finished a poor seventh among nine teams in the Nations Cup which ended in Gniezno, Poland, on Sunday.







FIH Hockey Nations Cup Statistics



By Tariq Ali



New Zealand's men's hockey team and Spain's women's hockey team won FIH Hockey Nations Cup Championships 2024.



