Tuesday 11 June 2024

2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League

London, England



All times GMT +1



Men



11 Jun 2024 11:00 GBR v ESP (RR)

11 Jun 2024 15:30 GER v AUS (RR)



12 Jun 2024 12:00 GER v ESP (RR)

12 Jun 2024 17:45 GBR v AUS (RR)



Pool standings



Women



11 Jun 2024 13:15 GBR v CHN (RR)

11 Jun 2024 17:45 AUS v GER (RR)



12 Jun 2024 14:15 CHN v GER (RR)

2 Jun 2024 20:00 GBR v AUS (RR)



Pool standings

Where India men, women's hockey teams stand after legs in Antwerp, London



India have completed their games in the ongoing season of the FIH Pro League but a majority of other teams are yet to complete their round of games. As a result, it’s pertinent to note that these standings are not final and can change according to the performances of teams.





The Harmanpreet Singh-led India men's hockey team are in fourth place with 24 points. Image: X / @TheHockeyIndia



India’s campaign at the FIH Pro League for the 2023-24 season ended recently, with both the men’s and women’s teams enduring a disappointing end to the tournament. While the women are currently placed in a lowly eighth place with as many as 13 defeats in 16 matches, the men have still enjoyed a better run of form and are in fourth place with 24 points. The women’s team, led by captain Salima Tete, could only accumulate eight points from the 16 matches.







Black Sticks Men break 9 year tournament drought







The Vantage Black Sticks Men have gone undefeated in Poland after beating France 4-3 in a shootout after the final finished 1-1 in normal time to win the FIH Nations Cup, ending their 9 year wait for a tournament win.







Field Hockey National Teams make strides at Nations Cups in Europe



Men’s and Women’s teams kick-start their next build at Nations Cup







The Canadian senior national teams wrapped up the Nations Cup this weekend in Spain and Poland. Both teams brought young, hungry groups to their respective tournaments and made huge developmental strides through competition. The Nations Cup marks the first push towards the 2026 World Cup and 2028 Olympic Games.







India to host 2025 FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup







Lausanne, Switzerland: The Executive Board of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) has awarded the organisation of the next FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup to India.







Scotland women’s squad announced to face France







The Scotland women’s squad to play France in Paris has been named as the Scots continue their build up to the EuroHockey Qualifier in Glasgow this summer.







Australia Hockey GK on Kookaburra deal: ‘Pull behind Australian public finally got traction for us’



By Rod Gilmour





Andrew Charter's post went viral in search for Kookaburra sponsor



Some 30 years after Kookaburra Sport originally partnered with Hockey Australia to name the men’s national team after Australia’s iconic native bird, player power played a large hand in the two brands merging once again.







Grasshoppers set for EHL debut after Swiss title







Grasshoppers Zurich won the Swiss men’s championship as they dethroned Rotweiss Wettingen, earning them a first ever ticket to EHL Men’s KO16 next October.







SK Slavia Prague and TJ Plzeň Litice qualify for EHL from Czechia







SK Slavia Prague and TJ Plzeň Litice won the women’s and men’s Czechia national titles last weekend, respectively, to both quality for next season’s Euro Hockey League.



