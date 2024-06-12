Wednesday 12 June 2024

2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League

London, England



All times GMT +1



Men



11 Jun 2024 11:00 GBR v ESP (RR) 2 - 1

11 Jun 2024 15:30 GER v AUS (RR) 2 -3



12 Jun 2024 12:00 GER v ESP (RR)

12 Jun 2024 17:45 GBR v AUS (RR)



Pool standings



Women



11 Jun 2024 13:15 GBR v CHN (RR) 3 - 3 (SO 2 - 1)

11 Jun 2024 17:45 AUS v GER (RR) 2 - 3



12 Jun 2024 14:15 CHN v GER (RR)

2 Jun 2024 20:00 GBR v AUS (RR)



Pool standings

Live scores



FIH Match Centre



Kookaburras down Germany to go top as Die Danas claim long-awaited win over Hockeyroos







Australia’s men came from behind twice to get the better of world champions Germany and climb above Argentina at the top of the FIH Hockey Pro League standings.







GB continue good form in London



Lucas Ball







The penultimate day of action at the FIH Pro League London saw the GB men line-up against Spain and GB women against China.







Great Britain men climb table with Spain win, GB women take point





James Gall of Great Britain on the front foot PIC: Worldsportpics



These two sides will play the opening men’s match of the Paris Olympics next month and, if dress rehearsals are anything to go by, we’re in for a gung-ho battle between Great Britain and Spain.







GB's men and women seal Pro League wins





Gareth Furlong. Image source, Getty Images



Great Britain's men and women both made it back-to-back wins in the Hockey Pro League in London.







Hockeyroos fierce comeback not enough to stop Germany's triumph







The Hockeyroos are swiftly turning their attention to tomorrow's match against Great Britain, in what will be their last before the Paris 2024 Olympics, following a 2-3 loss to Germany in London.







Kookaburras take top spot with last gasp victory over World Champs







The Kookaburras are on top of the FIH Pro League standings in their penultimate competition before the Paris 2024 Olympics, following a resurgent 3-2 win over Germany in London.







Champion Black Sticks set for pre-Olympics hockey camp in Hastings



By Doug Laing





The 2024 New Zealand Black Sticks men’s hockey team in the moment of triumph after winning the Nations Cup in Poland. Photo / WorldSportPics, Frank Uijlenbroek



New champion hockey stars and Olympic Games hopefuls the men’s New Zealand Black Sticks will train in Hawke’s Bay and play a practice game in front of the public later this month.







2024 U.S. Olympic Women’s Field Hockey Team Named







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Many dream of representing their country, few will get the chance. Today, U.S. Women’s National Team Head Coach David Passmore has named the 16-athlete roster that will compete at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.







Abby Tamer’s Olympic dream: a boost for college field hockey



After helping Team USA qualify for Paris, Michigan junior hopes to inspire others







As the U.S. field hockey team prepares to compete in the Paris Olympics, the journey of one player — Abby Tamer — stands out.







Road to Paris Olympics dream: ‘My first coach told me importance of doing everything on the move’



Tom Harle





Scottish women's captain - and now GB player - Katie Robertson rallies her side PIC: Worldsportpics



Katie Robertson believes she can deliver the X factor needed to keep GB Hockey’s golden generation going at the Olympic Games.







MSC Sumchanka win Ukraine title to pick up EHL spot







MSC Sumchanka confirmed their 17th national title last week when they took the laurels following the final weekend of action of the Ukranian competition in Vinnitsa.







Walking Hockey participants: your insights are needed!







Scottish Hockey launched its first Walking Hockey festival in May 2023 and it was a fantastic day, bringing together players from all over Scotland to enjoy a weekend of friendly competition and community spirit.



