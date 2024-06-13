Thursday 13 June 2024

2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League

London, England



All times GMT +1



Men



12 Jun 2024 12:00 GER v ESP (RR) 2 - 4

12 Jun 2024 17:45 GBR v AUS (RR) 1 - 5



Pool standings



Women



12 Jun 2024 14:15 CHN v GER (RR) 3 - 1

2 Jun 2024 20:00 GBR v AUS (RR) 2 - 3



Pool standings

Live scores



FIH Match Centre



China women finish on a high as Australia dominate Great Britain







The London stage of the FIH Hockey Pro League drew to a close with Australia’s men wrapping up their campaign with a 5-1 drubbing of Great Britain while the Hockeyroos also got the better of the home side.







Hockeyroos ecstatic with finale win over Great Britain before the Paris Olympic Games







The Hockeyroos have pulled off a double victory over Great Britain, on their home turf in London, this time with a 3-2 result to sign off on their FIH Pro League season.







Australia women end Hockey Pro League on high with GB win





Australia women were deserved winners in London PIC: Worldsportpics



London — A sixth defeat in eight Pro League matches against Australia saw Great Britain go down 3-2, the Hockeyroos ending their European sojourn on a high.







Final day of action sees both teams lose out to Australia



Lucas Ball







The final day of FIH Pro League London 2024 saw both GB teams up against tough opposition, Australia. Both teams ended their campaign in defeat.







GB teams both beaten by Australia in Pro League





Ambrosia Malone celebrates scoring against Great Britain. Image source, Getty Images



Great Britain's men and women both suffered defeats against Australia on the final day of Hockey Pro League games at Lea Valley.







Kookaburras send final warning before Paris with commanding 5-1 win over Great Britain







The Kookaburras have sent a strong message to their nearest rivals ahead of the Paris Olympic Games, wrapping up the FIH Pro League season with a 5-1 win over powerhouses Great Britain.







Ruthless Australia men put Great Britain to the sword



By Rod Gilmour





Australia won back-to-back matches over GB PIC: Worldsportpics



London — No Blake Govers, no bother for Australia. The Kookaburras finished their FIH Pro League campaign by laying down a marker for their rivals at the top of the standings, as well as an ominous sign of their form heading into the Paris Olympics, following a 5-1 win over Great Britain on Wednesday evening.







India debut was a ‘dream moment’, says young midfielder Manisha Chauhan



The 25-year-old earned her first cap against Argentina during the Europe leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24







New Delhi: At 25, Manisha Chauhan, from Uttarakhand fulfilled her dream of making her international debut for the Senior Women’s Hockey Team. The dynamic midfielder made her first appearance against Argentina during the Europe leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24.







Team USA clinches first field hockey Olympic quota since 2016: entire squad set for debut



By Grace Goulding





USA's Casey Umstead takes charge during Hockey Lima 2019 Pan American Games Picture by Daniel Apuy/Getty Images



The United States secured its quota for the Olympic Games Paris 2024 with an exhilarating 2-1 win against Japan in the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier semifinal in January 2024. This is the first Olympic berth for the US women’s field hockey team since their fifth-place finish in 2016.







Indoor USWNT Dominates Series with Ireland







SPRING CITY, Pa. – In a series of five friendly matches against Ireland this past weekend, the U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team dominated by sweeping the five game friendly series at The Training Center in Spring City, Pa. The series came just three months after the team qualified for the 2025 FIH Hockey Indoor World Cup (IWC), and is just the start of preparation for the event.







Men's Junior AHF Cup Singapore 2024

Singapore (SGP)



All times GMT +8



14 Jun 2024 15:00 CHN v HKG (Pool B)

14 Jun 2024 15:30 OMA v KAZ (Pool B)

14 Jun 2024 17:00 SRI v INA (Pool A)

14 Jun 2024 17:30 TPE v IRI (Pool B)

14 Jun 2024 19:00 THA v SGP (Pool A)



Pool standings



Live scores



FIH Match Centre



Ireland: Pembroke win annual Phil Homan memorial hockey tournament





2024 winners with the Rutledge Cup



Armagh Men’s Hockey Club welcomed 10 visiting teams from across Ireland and Scotland to Ardmore Recreation Centre this month for their annual Phil Homan Memorial Tournament to compete for The Rutledge Cup.







‘Just Unbelievable to be Acknowledged for What You Have Put In’ – Hockey Stalwart Marian Marescia Revels in the #PowerofRecognition



Alicia Pillay





Hockey and the name Marian Marescia are two things that are synonymous with each other, even as the years pass she has managed to remain an icon of the sport. It is a well-known fact that Marescia is known as one of the greatest players not to play on the highest level due to the apartheid in the country when she was at the peak of her career. All photos: Supplied



Hockey and the name Marian Marescia are synonymous with each other. Even as the years pass, she has managed to remain an icon of the sport.



