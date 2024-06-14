Friday 14 June 2024

Men’s Hockey at the Olympic Games: A statistical rewind







Men’s hockey has been a prominent feature of the Summer Olympic Games for over a century now making its first appearance in London 1908. In the 26 editions of the games since 1908, men’s hockey has been played at 24 editions and has been played at every edition since Amsterdam 1928.







Men's Junior AHF Cup Singapore 2024

Singapore (SGP)



All times GMT +8



14 Jun 2024 15:00 CHN v HKG (Pool B) 5 - 0

14 Jun 2024 15:30 OMA v KAZ (Pool B) 5 - 1

14 Jun 2024 17:00 SRI v INA (Pool A) 2 - 3

14 Jun 2024 19:00 THA v SGP (Pool A)

14 Jun 2024 19:30 TPE v IRI (Pool B)



15 Jun 2024 15:30 KAZ v CHN (Pool B)

15 Jun 2024 17:00 OMA v IRI (Pool B)

15 Jun 2024 17:30 TPE v HKG (Pool B)



Pool Standings



Women's Junior AHF Cup Singapore 2024

Singapore (SGP)



All times GMT +8



15 Jun 2024 09:00 HKG v SRI (One Pool)

15 Jun 2024 09:30 THA v BAN (One Pool)

15 Jun 2024 19:00 SGP v INA (One Pool)



Pool Standings



2024 Test Matches POL v CZE (W)

Siemianowice Slaskie



All times GMT +2



14 Jun 2024 18:00 POL v CZE

15 Jun 2024 16:00 POL v CZE

16 Jun 2024 10:00 POL v CZE



Stage Set for Top Competition at 2024 USFHL Adult National Club Championship in July







NEWARK, Del. – Twenty of the top adult club teams from all over the United States will compete July 19 to 21 in the seventh annual United States Field Hockey League (USFHL) Adult National Club Championship (NCC), sponsored by YOLO Sportswear. This USA Field Hockey Sanctioned Event is set to return to Rullo Stadium at the University of Delaware in Newark, Del. to determine who will be crowned USA Field Hockey’s 2024 Adult National Club Champion.







US National Team And European Coaching Veteran Pat Harris Named Field Hockey Assistant Coach







Pat Harris, who has spent more than two decades as a successful player, coach and administrator in the sport of field hockey, will be joining the Princeton staff for the 2024 season, head coach Carla Tagliente has announced.







Iraq Hockey Federation Kicks Off Youth Training and Competition







The Iraq Hockey Federation has launched its youth hockey training and competition programs. This significant milestone marks the beginning of a new era for the sport in Iraq, bringing excitement and opportunity to young athletes across the nation.



