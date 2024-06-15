Saturday 15 June 2024

Paris Olympics Hockey: Christopher Rühr makes Germany men squad





Christopher Ruhr takes in World Cup success with coach André Henning PIC: WorldSportPics/Frank Uijlenbroek)



Talisman Christopher Rühr, who suffered a torn cruciate ligament in Olympic qualifying semi-finals in January, has made a rapid recovery in time to make the cut for the Paris Olympics.







Hockey India begins registration for Hockey India League 2024-2025



The Hockey India League 2024-2025 edition will feature 8 Men’s and 6 Women’s Teams







New Delhi: The much-awaited Hockey India League (HIL) is set to make its comeback, after an 8-year-long hiatus, later this year. The Hockey India League 2024-2025 edition will feature 8 Men’s and 6 Women’s Teams and hockey players from across the nation are invited to register themselves on or before 30th June 2024.





Men's Junior AHF Cup Singapore 2024

Singapore (SGP)



All times GMT +8



14 Jun 2024 15:00 CHN v HKG (Pool B) 5 - 0

14 Jun 2024 15:30 OMA v KAZ (Pool B) 5 - 1

14 Jun 2024 17:00 SRI v INA (Pool A) 2 - 3

14 Jun 2024 19:00 THA v SGP (Pool A) 2 - 0

14 Jun 2024 19:30 TPE v IRI (Pool B) 8 - 0



15 Jun 2024 15:30 KAZ v CHN (Pool B)

15 Jun 2024 17:00 OMA v IRI (Pool B)

15 Jun 2024 17:30 TPE v HKG (Pool B)



16 Jun 2024 15:30 THA v INA (Pool A)

16 Jun 2024 17:00 BAN v SGP (Pool A)



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre







Women's Junior AHF Cup Singapore 2024

Singapore (SGP)



All times GMT +8



15 Jun 2024 09:00 HKG v SRI (One Pool)

15 Jun 2024 09:30 THA v BAN (One Pool)

15 Jun 2024 19:00 SGP v INA (One Pool)



16 Jun 2024 17:30 THA v INA (One Pool)

16 Jun 2024 19:00 TPE v SGP (One Pool)

16 Jun 2024 19:30 HKG v BAN (One Pool)



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre







2024 Test Matches POL v CZE (W)

Siemianowice Slaskie



All times GMT +2



14 Jun 2024 18:00 POL v CZE 0 - 0 (SO 4 - 5)

15 Jun 2024 16:00 POL v CZE

16 Jun 2024 10:00 POL v CZE



FIH Match Centre



2024 Test Match FRA v SCO (W)

Paris



Time GMT +2



15 Jun 2024 18:00 FRA v SCO



FIH Match Centre







Hockey India names 40-member core probable group for Junior Men's National Coaching Camp



The camp will take place in SAI, Bengaluru from 16th June to 18th August







Bengaluru: Hockey India on Friday announced a 40-player core probable group for the upcoming Junior Men's National Coaching Camp, starting on 16 June 2024, at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Bengaluru. This camp follows the Indian Junior Men’s Team's European tour, where they played five matches from May 20 to 29 against Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands club team Bredase Hockey Vereniging Push.







Blending competition and camaraderie: Mixed Hockey host successful Rock Up and Play tournament



By Pia Mullen







On Sunday 28 April, the University of Warwick Mixed Hockey Club hosted a Rock Up and Play (RUAP) tournament involving six University of Warwick societies who tried their hand at hockey in a social environment.







Hockey community mourns the passing of Jim Shepherd



Scottish Hockey is deeply saddened to hear that Jim Shepherd has passed away. Jim was well known across hockey in Scotland and contributed hugely to the sport as a participant, organiser, and for many years in the media.



