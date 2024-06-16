 

 

 



Sunday 16 June 2024

Men's Junior AHF Cup Singapore 2024
Singapore (SGP)

All times GMT +8

15 Jun 2024 15:30     KAZ v CHN (Pool B)     2 - 6
15 Jun 2024 17:00     OMA v IRI (Pool B)         2 - 1
15 Jun 2024 17:30     TPE v HKG (Pool B)        7 - 0

16 Jun 2024 15:30     THA v INA (Pool A)        3 - 0
16 Jun 2024 17:00     BAN v SGP (Pool A)       7 - 0

17 Jun 2024 09:00     KAZ v TPE (Pool B)     
17 Jun 2024 09:30     CHN v OMA (Pool B)     
17 Jun 2024 17:00     SRI v BAN (Pool A)     
17 Jun 2024 19:00     INA v SGP (Pool A)     
17 Jun 2024 19:30     HKG v IRI (Pool B)     

Pool Standings

FIH Match Centre


Women's Junior AHF Cup Singapore 2024
Singapore (SGP)

All times GMT +8

15 Jun 2024 09:00     HKG v SRI (One Pool)     2 - 3
15 Jun 2024 09:30     THA v BAN (One Pool)   4 - 5
15 Jun 2024 19:00     SGP v INA (One Pool)     3 - 0

16 Jun 2024 17:30     THA v INA (One Pool)      7 - 0
16 Jun 2024 19:00     TPE v SGP (One Pool)     
16 Jun 2024 19:30     HKG v BAN (One Pool)     

17 Jun 2024 17:30     TPE v SRI (One Pool)     

Pool Standings

FIH Match Centre


2024 Test Matches POL v CZE (W)
Siemianowice Slaskie

All times GMT +2

14 Jun 2024 18:00     POL v CZE     0 - 0 (SO 4 - 5)
15 Jun 2024 16:00     POL v CZE     3 - 0
16 Jun 2024 10:00     POL v CZE     2 - 0

FIH Match Centre


2024 Test Match FRA v SCO (W)
Paris

Time GMT +2

15 Jun 2024 18:00     FRA v SCO     2 - 2

FIH Match Centre


Hockey India mourns the demise of veteran journalist Harpal Singh Bedi

The 72-year-old was an ardent supporter of Indian hockey


 
New Delhi: Hockey India on Saturday mourned the loss of veteran sports journalist Harpal Singh Bedi. He passed away in New Delhi on Saturday morning. He was 72 years old.


Veteran sports scribe Bedi passes away


Harpal Singh Bedi

Veteran sports journalist Harpal Singh Bedi, who covered several highs and lows of Indian sports in a career spanning over four decades, served as the national Olympics contingent’s press attaché in 2012 and charmed the media box with his inimitable wit and warmth, died after prolonged illness here today.


Welsh stars feature for GB EDP



Hoci Cymru are delighted that three Welsh players and two coaching staff played key roles in securing GB victory in their Elite Development Programme (EDP) test series against Australia U23s.


King’s Birthday Honours: Lisnagarvey, Neath and Redlands hockey servants honoured


Derek Salisbury has been involved with Neath HC for 60 years

The King’s Birthday Honours has seen three people in the world of hockey awarded honours.