Sunday 16 June 2024

Men's Junior AHF Cup Singapore 2024

Singapore (SGP)



All times GMT +8



15 Jun 2024 15:30 KAZ v CHN (Pool B) 2 - 6

15 Jun 2024 17:00 OMA v IRI (Pool B) 2 - 1

15 Jun 2024 17:30 TPE v HKG (Pool B) 7 - 0



16 Jun 2024 15:30 THA v INA (Pool A) 3 - 0

16 Jun 2024 17:00 BAN v SGP (Pool A) 7 - 0



17 Jun 2024 09:00 KAZ v TPE (Pool B)

17 Jun 2024 09:30 CHN v OMA (Pool B)

17 Jun 2024 17:00 SRI v BAN (Pool A)

17 Jun 2024 19:00 INA v SGP (Pool A)

17 Jun 2024 19:30 HKG v IRI (Pool B)



Pool Standings



Women's Junior AHF Cup Singapore 2024

Singapore (SGP)



All times GMT +8



15 Jun 2024 09:00 HKG v SRI (One Pool) 2 - 3

15 Jun 2024 09:30 THA v BAN (One Pool) 4 - 5

15 Jun 2024 19:00 SGP v INA (One Pool) 3 - 0



16 Jun 2024 17:30 THA v INA (One Pool) 7 - 0

16 Jun 2024 19:00 TPE v SGP (One Pool)

16 Jun 2024 19:30 HKG v BAN (One Pool)



17 Jun 2024 17:30 TPE v SRI (One Pool)



Pool Standings



2024 Test Matches POL v CZE (W)

Siemianowice Slaskie



All times GMT +2



14 Jun 2024 18:00 POL v CZE 0 - 0 (SO 4 - 5)

15 Jun 2024 16:00 POL v CZE 3 - 0

16 Jun 2024 10:00 POL v CZE 2 - 0



2024 Test Match FRA v SCO (W)

Paris



Time GMT +2



15 Jun 2024 18:00 FRA v SCO 2 - 2



Veteran sports scribe Bedi passes away





Harpal Singh Bedi



Veteran sports journalist Harpal Singh Bedi, who covered several highs and lows of Indian sports in a career spanning over four decades, served as the national Olympics contingent’s press attaché in 2012 and charmed the media box with his inimitable wit and warmth, died after prolonged illness here today.







Welsh stars feature for GB EDP







Hoci Cymru are delighted that three Welsh players and two coaching staff played key roles in securing GB victory in their Elite Development Programme (EDP) test series against Australia U23s.







King’s Birthday Honours: Lisnagarvey, Neath and Redlands hockey servants honoured





Derek Salisbury has been involved with Neath HC for 60 years



The King’s Birthday Honours has seen three people in the world of hockey awarded honours.



