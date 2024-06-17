Monday 17 June 2024

Men's Junior AHF Cup Singapore 2024

Singapore (SGP)



All times GMT +8



16 Jun 2024 15:30 THA v INA (Pool A) 3 - 0

16 Jun 2024 17:00 BAN v SGP (Pool A) 7 - 0



17 Jun 2024 09:00 KAZ v TPE (Pool B) 2 - 7

17 Jun 2024 09:30 CHN v OMA (Pool B) 5 - 3

17 Jun 2024 17:00 SRI v BAN (Pool A)

17 Jun 2024 19:00 INA v SGP (Pool A)

17 Jun 2024 19:30 HKG v IRI (Pool B)



18 Jun 2024 15:30 TPE v OMA (Pool B)

18 Jun 2024 17:30 HKG v KAZ (Pool B)

18 Jun 2024 19:30 IRI v CHN (Pool B)



Pool Standings



Women's Junior AHF Cup Singapore 2024

Singapore (SGP)



All times GMT +8



6 Jun 2024 17:30 THA v INA (One Pool) 7 - 0

16 Jun 2024 19:00 TPE v SGP (One Pool) 10 - 1

16 Jun 2024 19:30 HKG v BAN (One Pool) 1 - 2



17 Jun 2024 17:30 TPE v SRI (One Pool)



18 Jun 2024 16:00 HKG v INA (One Pool)

18 Jun 2024 18:00 BAN v SRI (One Pool)

18 Jun 2024 20:00 THA v SGP (One Pool)



Pool Standings



What a comeback in Paris in the official test match against France







The Scots looked dead and buried in the official test match against France in Paris – two goals down with six minutes left – but strength of character won out and the young Scotland side emerged with a 2-2 draw in the end. Great effort!







Series squared in Paris with a 2-1 win







Today presented an interesting challenge – to play the Olympic hosts on their own patch and they are a very unorthodox side to play against – yet Chris Duncan`s charges responded with grit, courage and no shortage of skill to come away with a 2-1 win.







Irish hockey legend David Harte thrilled to share SV Kampong’s league title success with his family



By Kieran McCarthy





David Harte celebrates Kampong's Dutch men’s title success with his wife Lyn and their daugthers, Georgia and Ava.



DAVID Harte was thrilled to share his latest Dutch men’s Hoofdklasse title success with his family.



