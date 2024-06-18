Tuesday 18 June 2024

Men's Junior AHF Cup Singapore 2024

Singapore (SGP)



All times GMT +8



17 Jun 2024 09:00 KAZ v TPE (Pool B) 2 - 7

17 Jun 2024 09:30 CHN v OMA (Pool B) 5 - 3

17 Jun 2024 17:00 SRI v BAN (Pool A) 0 - 5

17 Jun 2024 19:00 INA v SGP (Pool A) 2 - 0

17 Jun 2024 19:30 HKG v IRI (Pool B) 0 - 0



18 Jun 2024 15:30 TPE v OMA (Pool B)

18 Jun 2024 17:30 HKG v KAZ (Pool B)

18 Jun 2024 19:30 IRI v CHN (Pool B)



19 Jun 2024 17:00 THA v BAN (Pool A)

19 Jun 2024 19:00 SGP v SRI (Pool A)



Pool Standings



Women's Junior AHF Cup Singapore 2024

Singapore (SGP)



All times GMT +8



17 Jun 2024 17:30 TPE v SRI (One Pool) 12 - 0



18 Jun 2024 16:00 HKG v INA (One Pool)

18 Jun 2024 18:00 BAN v SRI (One Pool)

18 Jun 2024 20:00 THA v SGP (One Pool)



19 Jun 2024 17:30 TPE v BAN (One Pool)

19 Jun 2024 19:30 HKG v THA (One Pool)



Pool Standings



Paris Bound - a mix of youth and experience in NZ Men's Hockey team







Sixteen athletes have been selected to the New Zealand Men’s Hockey Team for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.







Black Sticks squad named for Paris Olympics



Two Blacks Sticks veterans have been selected to represent New Zealand at a fourth Olympics.







Team GB men squad opts for bold selections





Zach Wallace will be one key GB players in Paris PIC: Worldsportpics



Team GB men will head to the Paris Olympics with one of their strongest squads in recent memory as Britain goes in search of a first medal since 1988’s memorable gold.







Laura Roper picked for fourth Games with Team GB women





Laura Roper (then Unsworth) wheels away in delight after scoring for GB in Tokyo PIC: REUTERS/Phil Noble



Laura Roper, who signed off a 20-year club career in April, has been chosen to represent Team GB for her fourth and final Olympic Games next month in Paris.







'It’ll be a matter of great pride for me and my family if I make the squad for Paris 2024 Olympics,' says Indian Men's Hockey Team defender Jarmanpreet Singh



The 27-year-old has made 106 appearances for the Indian Men's Hockey Team so far







New Delhi: Jarmanpreet Singh, a defender with 106 appearances for the Indian Men’s Hockey Team, debuted in the 2018 Men’s Hockey Champions Trophy in Breda, where India finished second. Since then, he has amassed a number of accolades, including winning the Gold in the 2018 Men’s Asian Champions Trophy in Muscat, Oman, and clinching the Silver medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Jarmanpreet also won the Gold medal with the Indian Men’s Hockey Team in the Asian Games in Hangzhou in 2023.







‘I will work hard to consistently do well for the national team,’ says Indian Women’s Hockey Team forward Sharmila Devi



The 22-year-old made a comeback to the national team after close to nine months







New Delhi: Making a comeback is always something that requires a lot of character and Indian Women’s Hockey Team forward Sharmila Devi sure has plenty of it. After representing the country last in May 2023 during a test series against Australia, Sharmila found herself playing in Indian colours after close to nine months when she took the field against China in February 2024 during the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24.







‘Hockey rajahs’: When Dhyan Chand’s India cast a spell on Australia



In 1935, the Indian hockey team went on a tour of New Zealand and Australia, where they won the respect of opponents, fans and media alike.



Ajay Kamalakaran





Dhyan Chand at the 1936 Olympic semi-final. Photo for representation only. | Wikimedia Commons [Public Domain]



For the Indian men’s field hockey team, one of the biggest obstacles in their way at any major international tournament in the 21st century is a strong Australian side. The Aussies just seem to have India’s number: no matter which players are on the green pitch, the result rarely defies the predictable. But in the first half of the last century, it was India that was the hockey giant, flicking away Australians at will. An excellent display of its dominance was in 1935, when a visiting team captained by the extraordinarily talented Dhyan Chand went Down Under.







Great Britain EDP Women In Action Against Australia at Southgate







A Great Britain Elite Development team consisting of EDP athletes, senior athletes and England U21 athletes played a travelling Australia U23 side this week at Southgate HC.



