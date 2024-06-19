Wednesday 19 June 2024

Men's Junior AHF Cup Singapore 2024

Singapore (SGP)



All times GMT +8



18 Jun 2024 15:30 TPE v OMA (Pool B) 6 - 1

18 Jun 2024 17:30 HKG v KAZ (Pool B) 1 - 1

18 Jun 2024 19:30 IRI v CHN (Pool B) 1 - 10



19 Jun 2024 17:00 THA v BAN (Pool A)

19 Jun 2024 19:00 SGP v SRI (Pool A)



20 Jun 2024 09:00 CHN v TPE (Pool B)

20 Jun 2024 09:30 IRI v KAZ (Pool B)

20 Jun 2024 15:00 OMA v HKG (Pool B)

20 Jun 2024 17:00 SRI v THA (Pool A)

20 Jun 2024 17:30 BAN v INA (Pool A)



Pool Standings



Women's Junior AHF Cup Singapore 2024

Singapore (SGP)



All times GMT +8



18 Jun 2024 16:00 HKG v INA (One Pool) 1 - 0

18 Jun 2024 18:00 BAN v SRI (One Pool) 7 - 2

18 Jun 2024 20:00 THA v SGP (One Pool) 4 - 0



19 Jun 2024 17:30 TPE v BAN (One Pool)

19 Jun 2024 19:30 HKG v THA (One Pool)



20 Jun 2024 15:30 TPE v INA (One Pool)

20 Jun 2024 19:00 SGP v SRI (One Pool)



Pool Standings



FIH EB discusses final preparations for Paris 2024







Lausanne, Switzerland: With less than 40 days to go to the next Olympiad, the Executive Board (EB) of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) virtually met yesterday under the chairmanship of FIH President Tayyab Ikram, and received a detailed report about the current preparations that are stepping up every day for the Paris 2024 hockey tournaments.







Men’s and Women’s hockey squads selected to represent Team GB







With just under 40 days to go until the start of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the British Olympic Association (BOA) has named the two hockey squads set to represent Team GB this summer.







Scottish Hockey is proud to announce that four Scottish players have been selected into the Great Britain squad for the Paris 2024 Olympics



Sarah Roberston, Charlotte Watson, Amy Costello and Lee Morton have been named in their respective squads for the games starting in July 2024. Jess Buchanan has also been named as a travelling reserve.







Hoci Cymru secures 4 Paris Olympians







Hoci Cymru are delighted to announce the selection of 4 athletes for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.







GB hockey select Roper for fourth Olympic Games





Team GB hockey squad includes Laura Roper (back row, third from left) who is playing in her fourth Olympics. Image source, BOA



Laura Roper is set to play at her fourth Olympic Games after being named in Great Britain's squad for Paris 2024.







Paris calling - Gwent hockey pair earn Team GB selection for second Olympics



Chris Kirwan





SELECTED: Rupert Shipperley and Jacob Draper are heading for the Olympics (Image: PA)



THE Gwent pair of Jacob Draper and Rupert Shipperley will play at the Olympics for the second time after being called up by Great Britain for the hockey in Paris.







We feel pain of omitted players, says GB coach Revington



TOM HARLE





The GB Hockey squad was unveiled as Team GB kitted out ahead of Paris PIC: Team GB



Men’s coach Paul Revington emphasised that ‘balance’ was uppermost in his mind when he was selecting the Team GB squad for the Paris Olympics.







How She Cranes topped Zambezi Series



By Makhtum Muziransa





Positive outing. Members of Uganda's men and women's team pose with the latter's trophy. PHOTOS/JAMES MUGISHA



Uganda's triumph in the Women's June 7 - 9 Zambezi Series held at the Olympic Youth Development Centre in Lusaka, Zambia was a classic case of turning challenges into motivation.







Selections Announced for 2024 Senior Nexus Championship







VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – USA Field Hockey is pleased to announce the athletes that have been selected to compete in the 2024 Senior Nexus Championship (NXC), presented by Osaka Hockey, which will be held at the Virginia Beach Regional Training Center in Virginia Beach, Va. from July 14 to 16.



