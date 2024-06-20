Thursday 20 June 2024

Belgium and rivals unveil squads



All the latest news as nations unveil their squads for the Paris 2024 Olympic hockey tournament





Belgium men head to Paris as Olympic champions and notable omissions PIC: Worldsportpics



HGC veteran Seve van Ass, who missed last summer’s EuroHockey Championships, and Amsterdammer Floris Middendorp, a reserve, have been picked for the Netherlands men’s Paris Olympic squad.







Team South Africa Hockey teams named for the Paris Olympic Games







On Wednesday evening in Johannesburg, SASCOC announced the next batch of Team South Africa athletes for the Olympic Games in Paris. The teams announced included the Team SA Hockey Men and Women’s team that will be taking part in field hockey tournament at the Olympic Games.







Hockey India announces 27-member core probable group for National Men’s Coaching Camp



The camp will begin on 21st June and end on 8th July







Bengaluru: Hockey India on Thursday announced the 27-member core probable group for the Senior Men’s National Coaching Camp, scheduled to commence on 21st June and last until 8th July at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru. The camp is crucial as the Indian Team will look to polish their preparations ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics. The Indian Men’s Team is placed in Pool B along with Belgium, Argentina, New Zealand, Australia and Ireland. They will start their Olympic campaign against New Zealand on 27th July.







‘This will be my last Olympic Games – I’ll appreciate every moment’



Tom Harle





Hollie Pearne-Webb will captain Team GB in Paris PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS



Team GB women’s hockey captain Hollie Pearne-Webb will once again wear a rainbow armband at the Olympics to show sport is ‘a home for everyone.







Injury-free Ansley targets third Olympic medal



Giselle Ansley is one of four players in the Team GB squad to have won two or more Olympic medals





Giselle Ansley in action for Great Britain. Image source, Getty Images



Giselle Ansley is hoping to put an injury-ravaged year behind her and win a third consecutive Olympic hockey medal.







History of Hockey in France: The Journey to Hosting Paris 2024







As France prepares to host the Olympic Games Paris 2024, the spotlight shines brightly on hockey with a storied past and a promising future. Hockey at Paris 2024 will be played at the historic Yves-du-Manoir stadium, which, back in 1924, stood as the proud host of the VIII Olympiad, and hockey action will be played on the same hallowed grounds where every athlete stepped foot during the opening ceremony of the games in 1924.







Olympic Flashbacks: Women’s Field Hockey Through the Years



Throughout its history, the U.S. Women’s National Team has made quite an impact on the world stage, especially through the Olympics. From compelling individual triumphs to team victories, we’re revisiting some of the most exciting moments for Team USA as we gear up for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.







Women's Hockey in Olympic Games



The first Women's Hockey competition was introduced in the Moscow Olympic Games in 1980. Only 6 teams participated in the Moscow Olympic Games, most of the countries boycotted the Olympic Games to protest the Russian invasion of Afghanistan.











FIH hockey pro league title showdown in Netherlands



The final stage of the FIH Pro League 2023/24 season is about to get underway in Netherlands with matches to be played in Utrecht and Amsterdam from June 22-30.





Men's Junior AHF Cup Singapore 2024

Singapore (SGP)



All times GMT +8



19 Jun 2024 17:00 THA v BAN (Pool A) 2 - 4

19 Jun 2024 19:00 SGP v SRI (Pool A) 2 - 1



20 Jun 2024 09:00 CHN v TPE (Pool B) 6 - 2

20 Jun 2024 09:30 IRI v KAZ (Pool B) 4 - 2

20 Jun 2024 15:00 OMA v HKG (Pool B)

20 Jun 2024 17:00 SRI v THA (Pool A)

20 Jun 2024 17:30 BAN v INA (Pool A)



21 Jun 2024 is a rest day



Pool Standings



Women's Junior AHF Cup Singapore 2024

Singapore (SGP)



All times GMT +8



19 Jun 2024 17:30 TPE v BAN (One Pool) 3 - 0

19 Jun 2024 19:30 HKG v THA (One Pool) 0 - 4



20 Jun 2024 15:30 TPE v INA (One Pool)

20 Jun 2024 19:00 SGP v SRI (One Pool)



21 Jun 2024 17:00 THA v SRI (One Pool)

21 Jun 2024 19:00 HKG v SGP (One Pool)



Pool Standings



Scottish Youth competitions season ends with U16 Festivals







This season’s youth competitions finished in style with two exciting U16 District Festivals on 15th and 16th June. The matches, which were played on Strathallan’s brand new pitch, saw the best players from the District training programmes compete against each other.



