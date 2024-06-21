Friday 21 June 2024

'Huge moment' for Scottish Olympic representation



Sarah Robertson (right) helped Great Britain take bronze in Tokyo. Image source, PA Media



Sarah Robertson believes having four Scottish players in the Team GB hockey squad for this summer’s Olympics in Paris represents "a huge moment" for the sport north of the border.







South Africa Selects Hannah Pearce ’22 for 2024 Olympic Team







JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee revealed the field hockey roster heading to Paris this summer for the 2024 Summer Olympics, as Hannah Pearce '22 was among the 18 athletes selected to the Olympic roster. Pearce is the first Crimson in program history to qualify for the summer Olympics.









The Pan American Junior Cup Begins: The Defenders, Those Aiming for the World Cup, and Possible Surprises







Scotland men’s squad announced to face Wales in game 1 of the series







The Scotland men’s squad to play in game 1 against Wales in Glasgow has been named.







CSOS repeat as Open Masters Hockey League Cup winners







The Combermere School Old Scholars (CSOS) Hockey Club emerged victorious in the 2024 Open Masters League, capturing the title in their last match of the season against All Stars Sports and Social Club at the Usain Bolt Sports Complex on Tuesday night.







A week of celebration follows Team Ireland’s Gold medal success at the Hockey Special Olympics National Games







Thursday June 20, Dublin: It’s been an incredible week since Ireland’s Hockey Intellectual Disability team took the gold medal at last weekend’s Special Olympics National Games in Tilburg, The Netherlands.







How Newport, formed in 2017, won England Hockey emerging club of the year award







Seven short years on from being formed, Newport Hockey Club were announced as the England Hockey Emerging Club of the Year. There was longevity too on the night when club member Glyn Thomas won the Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony in Leicester.



