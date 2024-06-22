Saturday 22 June 2024

2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League



Utrecht, Netherlands



All times GMT +2



Women



22 Jun 2024 16:00 NED v GER (RR)

24 Jun 2024 15:00 GBR v GER (RR)

24 Jun 2024 20:00 NED v BEL (RR)

25 Jun 2024 17:30 GBR v BEL (RR)



Pool Standings

Live scores



FIH Match Centre



Kayla Swarts: From watching brother Wayde van Niekerk break the world record to hoping to share the Olympic stage



By Ockert de Villiers





Kayla Swarts and Wayde van Niekerk. Picture by Instagram @kayla.swarts



Kayla Swarts grew up in a home steeped in the allure of the Olympic Games. Reaching and delivering his magnum opus at the global showpiece occupied every part of Swarts’ older sibling.







Ongeziwe Mali to Represent South Africa at Paris 2024 Olympics







JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – Former Duke Ongeziwe Mali (2018-2020) was selected to South Africa's women's field hockey team for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, as announced by the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) on Wednesday evening.







Paris 2024 Olympics: Hockey legend Laura Roper fears top talent could be lost - 'We can't be left behind



Laura Roper will go to the Paris 2024 Olympics as part of Team GB's women's hockey squad. She is in the illustrious company of Helen and Kate Richardson-Walsh and Jane Sixsmith to represent her country at four Olympic Games when she competes in the French capital. The 36-year-old explains that hockey is at risk of losing more of its top female talent to the likes of football and cricket.







Paris 2024: Meet Abby Tamer







With the start of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games rapidly approaching, get to know the athletes named to the U.S. Olympic Women's Field Hockey Team.







A short history of how India became a global powerhouse in hockey in the 1920s



The Indian team announced its arrival on the grand stage with a tour of Britain and a triumph in the 1928 Amsterdam Olympics.



Ajay Kamalakaran





The Indian team in a friendly against the Berlin Silberschild XI in Berlin. | The Hindu/Wikimedia Commons [Public Domain]



When field hockey was introduced in the Olympics in 1908, there were only six teams in the contest. These were France and Germany and the four countries that then made up the United Kingdom: England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland. Both France and Germany got eliminated in the first round. The final result was: gold for England, silver for Ireland, with Scotland and Wales sharing the bronze.







NZ Indoor World Cup Qualifier Teams Named







The NZ men’s and women’s teams have been named to contest the Oceania World Cup Qualifier in June. The three-test series against Australia in Canberra 24th – 26th June will give the winning teams automatic places at next year’s World Cup in Croatia. The sport continues to thrive within New Zealand with national and international fixtures now firmly established. The teams have been selected after a series of camps.





Men's Junior AHF Cup Singapore 2024

Singapore (SGP)



All times GMT +8



21 Jun 2024 was a rest day



22 Jun 2024 09:30 SRI v KAZ (9-11th Place) 2 - 9

22 Jun 2024 15:00 INA v OMA (5/6th Place) 3 - 5

22 Jun 2024 16:30 BAN v TPE (Semi-Final 1)

22 Jun 2024 19:00 CHN v THA (Semi-Final 2)

22 Jun 2024 19:30 SGP v IRI (7/8th Place)



23 Jun 2024 09:00 HKG v KAZ (9/10th Place)

23 Jun 2024 15:00 BANvTPE v CHNv THA (3/4th Place)

23 Jun 2024 18:30 BANvTPE v CHNvTHA (Final)



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre







Women's Junior AHF Cup Singapore 2024

Singapore (SGP)



All times GMT +8



21 Jun 2024 17:00 THA v SRI (One Pool) 7 - 2

21 Jun 2024 19:00 HKG v SGP (One Pool) 3 - 0



22 Jun 2024 09:00 INA v BAN (One Pool) 1 - 10

22 Jun 2024 17:30 TPE v THA (One Pool)



23 Jun 2024 09:30 INA v SRI (One Pool)

23 Jun 2024 16:30 SGP v BAN (One Pool)

23 Jun 2024 17:30 TPE v HKG (One Pool)



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre



Hockey ID team come away with a silver medal at the Dutch Special Olympics National Games







Over the weekend, a group of players attended the Dutch Special Olympics (SO) National Games which were held in Breda & Tilburg. The national games are held every other year and the GB team were invited two years ago. This weekend saw all Dutch regions represented by SO hockey clubs, with the event also welcoming countries such as Germany, Ireland, Belgium, Czech Republic and Bulgaria. The tournament marked exactly a year since GBR went to Berlin as part of the GBR Special Olympics team; although the team has changed, the inclusive nature of SO remains a key driver for people with Learning Disabilities.







Speedy Tigers happy to bite off more than they can chew



By Aftar Singh





Coach Sarjit Singh (right) with the national hockey team.



KUALA LUMPUR: It's like Malaysia's national men's football team getting to play Brazil, Argentina, Germany or Italy. Of course that will never happen, not with Harimau Malaya's current standard.







Johor one match away from creating MJHL history



By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Johor Hockey Association-MSNJ are just one match away from winning their first ever Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL) Division One league title.







Scotland Aspiring and Emerging Boys’ squads set to face England at Peffermill



The Scotland Aspiring and Emerging boys’ squads have been announced.







Hockey India Office Bearer met with Odisha Chief Minister and Sports Minister today







Bhubaneswar, Odisha: The Odisha government has pledged its continued support for Indian hockey, providing a major boost for the sport. This significant partnership was solidified in a high-level meeting attended by Hockey India President Dr. Dilip Tirkey and Hockey India Secretary General Shri Bhola Nath Singh, with Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha Shri Mohan Charan Majhi, Hon’ble Minister of State for Sports & Youth Services Shri Suryabanshi Suraj, Chief Secretary & Chief Development Commissioner Shri Pradeep Kumar Jena, IAS, and Commissioner-Cum-Secretary Shri R. Vineel Krishna, IAS.



