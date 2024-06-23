Sunday 23 June 2024

2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League



Utrecht, Netherlands



All times GMT +2



Men



23 Jun 2024 13:30 GBR v BEL (RR) 1 - 3

23 Jun 2024 16:00 NED v GER (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 4 - 5)

24 Jun 2024 17:30 GER v GBR (RR)

25 Jun 2024 20:00 NED v BEL (RR)



Pool standings



Women



22 Jun 2024 16:00 NED v GER (RR) 4 - 0

24 Jun 2024 15:00 GBR v GER (RR)

24 Jun 2024 20:00 NED v BEL (RR)

25 Jun 2024 17:30 GBR v BEL (RR)



Pool Standings

Flawless Dutch women secure second straight FIH Hockey Pro League title







FIH Hockey Pro League action headed to Utrecht in the Netherlands on Saturday with the home side on the cusp of wrapping up a second straight title. The odds were stacked against their opposition, Germany, who had not beaten the Dutch in regulation time since the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens.







2024 Test Matches SCO v WAL (M)

Glasgow



All times GMT +1



22 Jun 2024 12:00 SCO v WAL 1 - 4

23 Jun 2024 12:00 SCO v WAL 2 - 2



Three Senior Debuts as Wales Men defeat Scotland







3 players made their senior international debuts today as Hoci Cymru men secured a fantastic 4-1 victory over Scotland in their first international fixtures of 2024.







Scotland men earn seven new caps in 4-1 defeat to Wales







Congratulations to Euan Burgess, Pete Caughey, Jamie Croll, Calum Douglas, Ben Galloway, Alex Marsland and Alasdair Richmond who earned their first Scotland cap today.







2024 Oceania Indoor WC qualifier (M)

Canberra (AUS)



All times GMT +10



Men



24 Jun 2024 18:00 AUS v NZL (RR)

25 Jun 2024 19:30 AUS v NZL (RR)

26 Jun 2024 18:00 AUS v NZL (RR)



Women



24 Jun 2024 19:30 AUS v NZL (RR)

25 Jun 2024 18:00 AUS v NZL (RR)

26 Jun 2024 19:30 AUS v NZL (RR)



Paris 2024: Meet Meredith Sholder







With the start of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games rapidly approaching, get to know the athletes named to the U.S. Olympic Women's Field Hockey Team.





Men's Junior AHF Cup Singapore 2024

Singapore (SGP)



All times GMT +8



21 Jun 2024 was a rest day



22 Jun 2024 09:30 SRI v KAZ (9-11th Place) 2 - 9

22 Jun 2024 15:00 INA v OMA (5/6th Place) 3 - 5

22 Jun 2024 16:30 BAN v TPE (Semi-Final 1) 5 - 1

22 Jun 2024 19:00 CHN v THA (Semi-Final 2) 4 - 0

22 Jun 2024 19:30 SGP v IRI (7/8th Place) 1 - 2



23 Jun 2024 09:00 HKG v KAZ (9/10th Place) 1 - 5

23 Jun 2024 15:00 TPE v THA (3/4th Place) 2 - 2 (SO 2 - 3)

23 Jun 2024 18:30 BAN v CHN (Final) 4 - 2



Women's Junior AHF Cup Singapore 2024

Singapore (SGP)



All times GMT +8



21 Jun 2024 17:00 THA v SRI (One Pool) 7 - 2

21 Jun 2024 19:00 HKG v SGP (One Pool) 3 - 0



22 Jun 2024 09:00 INA v BAN (One Pool) 1 - 10

22 Jun 2024 17:30 TPE v THA (One Pool) 5 - 0



23 Jun 2024 09:30 INA v SRI (One Pool) 1 - 2

23 Jun 2024 16:30 SGP v BAN (One Pool) 1 - 7

23 Jun 2024 17:30 TPE v HKG (One Pool) 10 - 0



Johor HA-MSNJ clinch first MJHL Division One title



By Aftar Singh





Johor HA players celebrate winning the MJHL Division title at Bertam Hockey Stadium on Saturday. PIC COURTESY OF MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Undefeated Johor HA-MSNJ secured their first Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL) Division One title on Saturday.







Bid to help boys watch mum in hockey World Cup



By Rakeem Omar and Chloe Hughes,





Ms Maan said her sons, Jay and Kieran, pushed her to start playing hockey again. Image Sandeep Maan



A woman is fundraising to take her sons with her to New Zealand when she competes in the 2024 Masters Hockey World Cup.



